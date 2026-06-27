Records show that the first motor car was driven on Indian roads in 1897, when a resident of Calcutta was documented as having imported a car to India. In the course of the following year, there were some four cars on the roads of Bombay, one of them owned by Jamsetji Tata. The first Indian-manufactured car, though, did not come out until 1942.

India’s love affair with electric vehicles is, however, of much more recent vintage than in the West. It started in the early 1990s with a pint-sized electric car christened the ‘Lovebird’. The diminutive, two-seater torchbearer of India’s EV drive was put together in Kerala (now Keralam) by the Chalakudy-based Eddy Current Controls in collaboration with Tokyo’s Yaskawa Electric Manufacturing Company and showcased in 1993.

Set up in 1971 by MD Jose, Eddy Controls had essentially been a manufacturer of variable-speed drives and related control systems until the early 1990s. The Lovebird was an extension of Eddy Controls’ core business, with the car documented as being produced from the company’s manufacturing facilities at Chalakudy (Kerala’s Thrissur district) and Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu. The two-seater used a DC electric motor, which drew power from a rechargeable lead-acid battery pack that offered a range of about 60 km per charge.

There was some government support to boot. The company had set up an in-house R&D (research and development) facility in 1989, which was aided by incentives from the Department of Scientific and Industrial Research, Ministry of Science and Technology, Government of India that were aimed at enabling the development of new products, including Eddy Controls’ car project.

The Lovebird was displayed at the Auto Expo, New Delhi, in 1993. It received a reasonably enthusiastic response, but that did not translate into actual consumer demand. Eddy Controls’ labour of love ultimately sold less than 30 vehicles before the car’s production was shelved and the project folded up.

‘Vikram Safa’, a three-wheeled electric vehicle developed in 1996 by Scooter’s India Pvt Ltd, was the next prominent torchbearer of India’s early EV journey. Four hundred of these vehicles were estimated to have been manufactured and sold by the Lucknow-based state-owned company. Mahindra & Mahindra, too, was one of the early movers in the electric mobility space in India.

The M&M Bijlee was launched in 1999 as a last-mile connectivity solution, with the company claiming the vehicle was India’s first commercial and roadworthy electric vehicle. The nine-seater three-wheeler that was made at the M&M plant in Coimbatore, was initially deployed at Delhi’s upmarket Connaught Circus (Rajeev Chowk) as a park-and-ride service for commuters who could leave their personal vehicles in the parking lot in the central shopping district and then commute to their destinations in the adjoining areas using the Bijlee.

Around that time, the Bhopal division of state-owned engineering major Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL) too got into the EV segment, having developed its ‘Electravan’ — a battery-powered vehicle that could carry 18 to 20 passengers. This was in the early 2000s. The vehicle could go 70 km on a full charge and reach a top speed of 45 km per hour.

The BHEL management, at that time, did present a strong use case scenario — that the deployment of 100 Electravans for 330 days at the rate of 60 km a day could end up saving 28,270 kilolitres of diesel valued at `18.85 crore at the prevailing pump prices. The problem, though, was the high upfront cost of each Electravan, and the elevated life cycle costs.

In 2007, Hero Exports Pvt Ltd, an affiliate of Hero Cycles Ltd, in a joint venture with the UK-based Ultra Motor Company (UMC), produced two new electric two-wheeler models: ‘Velociti’, an electric scooter with extra speed, and ‘Optima’, an electric scooter with extended range. Other two-wheeler EV brands also started hitting the markets around the same time.

Most of these vehicles just came in and went, not really impacting India’s vehicular ecosystem much. The one big exception was a microelectric that did not really notch up high sales numbers. As a proof of concept, though, it surely made a mark both in India and abroad — a car that had the unique distinction of having been designated as a neighbourhood electric vehicle (NEV) in the US, a ‘heavy quadricycle’ in Europe and a subcompact electric passenger car in India. This car was a trailblazer in more ways than one, almost single-handedly mainstreaming the EV concept in India and priming the market for the subsequent electric vehicle push.

India’s first mass-produced electric car

In early 2009, when Kapil Sibal, the then Union Minister for Science and Technology and Earth Sciences in the Indian National Congress-led United Progressive Alliance government, filed his nomination papers as the Congress’ Chandni Chowk Lok Sabha candidate, Sibal’s lawyer had to file a separate annexure to list out his extended fleet of vehicles. Alongside a Toyota Corolla, Hyundai Sonata, Maruti Suzuki ‘Gypsy’, Chevy Optra, and an Enfield Bullet motorcycle, what stood out in Sibal’s list was the vehicle with licence plates DL2FEK005 — a Reva electric car.

Apart from the fact that this dinky car was a standout inclusion in Mr Sibal’s otherwise extended fleet of expensive ICE vehicles, this car was a pathbreaker of sorts in India’s EV journey. The Reva was India’s first truly mass-produced electric car.

Reva was a product of the Reva Electric Car Company, founded by entrepreneur Chetan Maini in 1994, with the first urban, electric microcar launched in 2001. This was a full seven years before Tesla, Inc., generally considered a flag-bearer of today’s EV generation, rolled out its maiden car — the Roadster.

During this time and over the subsequent four years, Reva was made available in more than 24 countries, with some 3,000 units sold worldwide by mid-March 2010.

Around that time, Pawan Goenka, Mahindra & Mahindra’s then president of the automotive division first saw the NXG concept, and he was reportedly impressed. There were some early conversations around licensing the Reva technology for M&M vehicles. This soon progressed to the country’s largest utility vehicle company wanting greater control in the venture. Then, in May 2010, M&M picked up a majority stake in Reva Electric Car Company, and Maini ceded control of the company.

After the deal, based on the Reva NXR model, M&M launched its Mahindra e2o EV in the two-door format, which was then given a facelift with a four-door version called the e2o Plus. Sluggish demand from the market and flagging sales forced the company to end the production of the e2o Plus in 2019. Lack of public charging was also a constraint.

The reason offered by the company for phasing out the model was that the car did not meet the new safety norms, which were slated to kick in from end-2019. Also, Mahindra Electric had already started working on a new electric hatchback — the Electric KUV100 and the car maker did not perhaps want two e-hatchbacks in the same price segment.

Puny it may have been, but the Reva had a Brobdingnagian impact on the Indian electric car ecosystem. Lack of policy support may have put paid to the pioneering car’s ambitions to make a dent in the market. A little over two decades after the Reva launch, the debate has neatly flipped: the problem now could be the single-minded, almost obsessive focus on electric mobility and strident policy support for a single category of vehicles — BEVs. Given that around three million passenger vehicles are now sold annually in India, replacing most of those with EVs would require the fabrication of an entire ecosystem. This includes charging networks, battery swapping stations, and adaptive fire-hazard risks.

The Reva experiment did act as a catalyst for all this, especially for players in the two-wheeler sector. Besides the launches by Hero Exports and the Ultra Motor Company, the unveiling of e-scooters by Ampere Electric, a unit of Greaves Electric Mobility, in 2007 and then by Bangalore-headquartered Ather Energy in 2013 rebooted this segment and the ecosystem around electric two-wheelers. This also coincided with electric three-wheelers coming through as an entirely unorganized assembly segment in metros such as Delhi as a last-mile mobility solution.

The buzz in the two- and three-wheeler segments, and now the four-wheeler segments, is reflected in NSE Indices Ltd, a subsidiary of the National Stock Exchange, which floated India’s first-ever Nifty EV and New Age Automotive Index in June 2024 with the aim of tracking the performance of companies that are either a part of the EV ecosystem or are involved in the development of electric automotive vehicles or associated technologies.

The EV passenger car segment in India has been slow to gain traction, with Tata Motors taking an early lead. Since late 2024, the market leader has been challenged by JSW-MG Motors’ Windsor and Mahindra’s latest set of EV offerings.

That’s quite a distance down the road, all the way from the Eddy Current’s Lovebird, to the early promise of the Reva, and now the NSE EV index.

Excerpted with permission from Hachette India

The EV Evolution: Then, Now and Next of Electric Vehicles

Anil Sasi

Hachette

Pp 248, Rs 399