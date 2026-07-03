India’s multiplex industry reported a strong start to 2026, with box office collections rising 21% year-on-year during the first half of the year, according to the Multiplex Association of India (MAI).

The industry body attributed the growth to sustained audience confidence in the theatrical experience and a diverse slate of successful releases spanning Hindi, regional and international cinema.

Among the key titles that drove footfalls were Border 2, Dhurandhar 2, Project Hail Mary, Michael, Bhoot Bangla, Obsession, Raja Shivaji, Karuppu, Mein Vaapas Aaunga, Cocktail 2 and Welcome to the Jungle, among others.

Franchise Power

“A healthy mix of blockbuster franchises, original stories, regional cinema and international releases has resonated with audiences across India. The 21% year-on-year growth is a strong indicator that consumers continue to value the immersive, communal experience that cinemas uniquely offer,” said Kamal Gianchandani, president of MAI.

The association said the growth was supported by strong footfalls across metropolitan cities as well as Tier II and Tier III markets, reflecting the broad-based appeal of theatrical content. Successful films across Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and international cinema also underscored the increasing diversity of audience preferences.

Sustaining the Supply Chain

Devang Sampat, managing director, Cinépolis India, said the performance reflected the industry’s collective efforts to deliver a consistent pipeline of quality content. “The performance reflects the collective efforts of producers, distributors, exhibitors and filmmakers in delivering a sustained pipeline of quality cinema. As the release calendar continues to strengthen, we remain optimistic about maintaining this positive trajectory through the second half of the year. A healthy and predictable flow of theatrical releases remains the single most important driver of long-term industry growth,” he told FE.

Looking ahead, MAI said it expects momentum to continue in the second half of 2026, supported by a strong pipeline of upcoming theatrical releases that are likely to further boost admissions and box office collections.