By The Sustainability Mafia

Ask anyone who lived in Bengaluru in the 1980s or 1990s and they will tell you the same thing: You needed a sweater. Not in December, but in April.

The city sits nearly a kilometre above sea level. Back then, with roads shaded by enormous rain trees and neighbourhoods cooled by a network of lakes built and maintained over centuries, Bengaluru attracted visitors and migrants from sweltering Chennai and dust-choked Delhi. By the standards of Indian climate, it was extraordinary.

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That erstwhile reputation is now a source of bitter irony. In April 2024, Bengaluru recorded 37.6°C, the third-highest April temperature the city had seen in 15 years and the highest in eight. In March that year, temperatures had touched 37°C, among the warmest March readings in the city’s modern history. For long-time residents, the city no longer felt like itself.

Behind Bengaluru’s rising temperatures is a story of piece-by-piece dismantling of the natural systems that made it liveable. But its experience also points to a way forward.

Restoring lakes and tree cover, changing how buildings are designed and ensuring that urban planning accounts for heat can help the city adapt.

What Bengaluru had

Bengaluru is Karnataka’s capital, home to more than 14 million people and India’s technology hub, where Infosys, Wipro and hundreds of global technology firms have established major operations. It sits on the Deccan Plateau at an elevation of approximately 920 metres. That elevation has historically helped keep Bengaluru cooler than many other large Indian cities.

But for the average temperature, the city’s ecological infrastructure mattered as much as its geography. The lake network, known locally as kere, stored water, supported irrigation and helped regulate local temperatures. At their peak, well over a thousand water bodies existed in and around the city. These lakes, together with extensive tree cover that once occupied 68% of the city’s land area, created a microclimate that was significantly cooler than the surrounding plateau. Research suggests that a healthy lake can reduce temperatures in its surrounding area by up to 3°C, with cooling effects measurable as far as 800 metres from the water’s edge.

India’s economic liberalisation brought investment and migration to Bengaluru at a pace its planning infrastructure struggled to accommodate. Between 1973 and 2023, the built-up area of Greater Bengaluru grew by more than 1,000%. Between 1991 and 2019, the built-up footprint increased by 170%, while the population within the city’s municipal limits grew by 25%.

As fields, lakes and tree cover gave way to concrete, the city lost natural cooling systems. Its mean air temperature has risen by 0.23°C per decade since 1975, accelerating to approximately 0.5°C per decade in the most recent decade.

Why cities heat up

To understand Bengaluru’s heat crisis, it helps to start with the urban heat island effect. Cities tend to be warmer than the rural areas around them because of the materials they are built from and the way they use energy. Concrete and asphalt absorb solar radiation during the day and release it slowly at night. Soil and vegetation generally cool down more quickly.

Glass-facade buildings can reflect solar radiation onto neighbouring streets. Dense high-rises can also block natural wind circulation, trapping heat between buildings in what researchers call urban canyons. Vehicles, generators and air conditioners add waste heat. Air conditioners cool indoor spaces by transferring heat outdoors, contributing to the heat experienced by people on the street.

Research synthesising more than 400 peer-reviewed studies finds that urban areas in developing countries can be 1°C to 5°C warmer than their surroundings, with the difference often greatest at night.

The trees are gone

Bengaluru’s tree cover fell from 68.27% of its land area in 1973 to just 6% by 2023, an 88% decline over 50 years. Rain trees, gulmohar and tamarind that once lined the city’s roads have disappeared from many areas, making way for road widening, metro construction and real estate. This 2017 study found that Bengaluru had approximately one tree for every seven residents, while optimal human well-being in urban areas necessitates at least 1.15 trees per person.

Once known as the City of a Thousand Lakes, Bengaluru has lost much of its water infrastructure to encroachment, construction and pollution. Of the 837 lakes documented in Bengaluru Urban district, 730 have been encroached upon. By 2023, water bodies covered less than 1% of the city’s land area, down from 3.40% in 1973. The same research reports extensive encroachment and pollution across the remaining lakes. Bengaluru’s first bus stand was originally a lake bed.

An IISc study of 2010 reported a dramatic decline in Bengaluru’s groundwater levels, from around 28 metres below the surface to depths of approximately 300 metres in some areas. The scale and location of depletion vary, but the broader relationship between urban development, groundwater recharge and water stress is clear.

The AC trap

As Bengaluru gets hotter, more people turn to air conditioning. The immediate relief is understandable, but air conditioners transfer indoor heat outdoors and consume electricity. When that electricity comes from fossil fuels, cooling also contributes to greenhouse gas emissions.

The result can be a reinforcing cycle: higher temperatures increase demand for cooling, which adds waste heat and electricity demand, potentially increasing emissions and worsening the conditions driving long-term warming. Research suggests that electricity consumption can rise by between 0.45% and 4.6% for every 1°C increase in urban temperatures, though the effect varies by location and conditions. India added nearly 50 million room air conditioners between 2019 and 2024.

The health toll no one is tallying

Heat is not merely an inconvenience. It affects people’s ability to work, travel and stay healthy. Construction workers, auto drivers, vegetable vendors and sanitation workers often have little choice but to work outdoors during the hottest parts of the day.

The burden falls particularly heavily on low-income communities, where homes may be densely packed, shade is limited and mechanical cooling is unaffordable. Workers also need access to drinking water, shaded rest areas and practical ways to avoid the worst heat during the working day.

Higher temperatures can accelerate the chemical reactions that produce ground-level ozone, a pollutant associated with respiratory problems. Vehicle exhaust and industrial emissions also contribute to poor air quality, while the combined effects of heat and pollution can increase risks to human health.

Bengaluru’s traffic and other emission sources make air quality an important part of the city’s heat response. The Bengaluru Climate Action and Resilience Plan, launched in 2023, treats air quality as one of seven integrated priority sectors.

The innovators providing solutions

Bengaluru’s heat crisis is a system problem, and addressing it requires solutions that work at the level of the city, its infrastructure and its individual buildings. Across India’s climate-tech and policy ecosystem, researchers and entrepreneurs are developing tools to help cities make better decisions, reuse scarce resources and reduce the environmental costs of urban growth.

Three examples illustrate different parts of this response: CSTEP’s work on evidence-based climate planning, Openwater’s approach to decentralised wastewater treatment and reuse, and SmarterDharma’s efforts to embed sustainability into building design. The Centre for Study of Science, Technology and Policy is a Bengaluru-based independent think tank founded in 2005. Led by Executive Director Jai Asundi, the organisation works across energy, climate, urban development and air quality, combining scientific analysis with engagement with state and national governments.

CSTEP’s work on Bengaluru focuses on turning evidence into practical policy. In 2021, it signed an agreement with the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board and Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP, the municipal corporation) to support a source-apportionment study, which identifies the sources of Air pollution across the city. Such analysis helps policymakers target interventions where they can have the greatest effect.

CSTEP is also developing an Ecosystem-Based Adaptation Feasibility Tool for Bengaluru. Designed for city planners, policymakers and grassroots organisations, the tool aims to identify climate-vulnerable areas and help prioritise nature-based responses.

The framework is intended to be scalable across rapidly urbanising cities in the Global South, where similar pressures are intensifying. The broader lesson is that nature-based solutions need to be supported by data, planning tools and public policy if they are to move beyond individual projects and influence how cities grow.

Openwater

Bengaluru faces a paradox: it imports water from the Kaveri River while struggling to reuse much of the wastewater generated within the city. Wastewater treatment and reuse offer a way to reduce pressure on freshwater sources, including groundwater. Openwater is a spinoff from the Flexible Electronics Lab at the Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru. Founded in 2016 by Sanjiv Sambandan and Prabha Nagarajan, with Nitin Parekh as co-founder, the company develops decentralised water-treatment systems. Openwater’s systems are designed to treat greywater, groundwater, sewage and certain industrial effluents to a quality suitable for reuse. They are modular, remotely monitorable and designed to be installed without extensive civil construction. According to the company, the systems can be operational within a day and use no synthesised chemicals while producing minimal sludge.

Openwater’s approach is to make decentralised treatment more practical at the level of individual buildings and communities. The company has been recognised by the Solar Impulse World Alliance and has received the BIRAC Innovator Award twice.

SmarterDharma

Sriram Kuchimanchi is the founder and CEO of SmarterDharma, a Bengaluru-based social enterprise founded in 2012 that works at the intersection of construction, urban sustainability and technology. SmarterDharma’s SD+ platform is designed to help developers, architects and green consultants incorporate sustainability at the conceptualisation and design stages rather than treating it as a retrofit. It uses an algorithm and machine learning to support decisions about energy use, water management and material selection. The platform also provides financial modelling that compares capital expenditure with potential operational savings, helping developers evaluate the commercial case for more sustainable design.

The company has also been developing MGEM, a green building materials marketplace that operates across 10 states and is available in eight languages. It is working with home finance corporations to create green-financing incentives for homebuyers, with a target of reaching 25,000 homes over the next 24 months.

Bengaluru cannot recover its old climate simply by planting trees or installing new technologies. But it can make choices that reduce future heat exposure and help its residents adapt. The task is to make those choices part of how the city plans, builds and grows

The piece is published in arrangement with Climate Action Live https://www.climateaction.live



