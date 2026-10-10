A lot of supplements promise mitochondrial repair and rejuvenation. How true is the claim? Dr Amrit Kaur Kaler, consultant, molecular pathology at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital, Mumbai, says: “Mitochondria are dynamic organelles involved in energy production, metabolism, calcium regulation and cellular signalling. Their function can be influenced by factors such as oxidative stress, ageing, nutrition, physical activity and, importantly from a genetics perspective, pathogenic variants affecting mitochondrial pathways.

There is a biological basis behind the idea that certain nutrients can influence mitochondrial function, but the words ‘repair and rejuvenation’ are much stronger than what the current evidence supports. Ingredients like nicotinamide riboside, NMN, coenzyme Q10, and urolithin A, participate in pathways involved in mitochondrial energy production or antioxidant defence; but that is a long way from proving that a supplement can reverse ageing or make old mitochondria function like new ones.”

She adds that, however, this does not mean that taking them will literally ‘restore’ mitochondria to a younger state. There is ‘legitimate mitochondrial biology’ behind some of these supplements, but the generalised claim that OTC supplements can ‘rejuvenate’ mitochondria in healthy people is not established.

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Do we need these supplements. How do they work?

For someone who is otherwise healthy, there is no general recommendation that they need a “mitochondrial supplement.” From a genetics perspective, supplementation makes much more sense when there is a ‘specific biological reason-for example, a diagnosed mitochondrial disorder, a nutritional deficiency, or a defined metabolic problem. For example, CoQ10 is naturally produced by our cells and participates in electron transport, helping transfer electrons between mitochondrial respiratory-chain complexes.

Another example, riboflavin (vitamin B2) is used to produce FAD and FMN, which are important cofactors for mitochondrial enzymes. The important point is that ‘mitochondria are important for ageing’ does not automatically mean ‘everyone should take mitochondrial supplements.’

Is cell organelle rejuvenation possible through food or supplements?

I would be careful with the word “rejuvenation.” Cells do have natural mechanisms for maintaining mitochondrial quality. Damaged mitochondria can undergo processes such as mitophagy, while cells can generate new mitochondria through mitochondrial biogenesis. Nutrition, exercise and cellular energy status can influence these pathways. So, ‘mitochondrial health is modifiable’, but that is different from saying that we can take a supplement and reverse mitochondrial ageing.

Food provides the building blocks and cofactors required for normal cellular metabolism, and adequate nutrition is fundamental to maintaining mitochondrial function. Regular physical activity also produces adaptations that can improve mitochondrial capacity. From a genetics perspective, however, there is another layer: if mitochondrial dysfunction is caused by a pathogenic genetic variant, simply providing nutrients cannot necessarily correct the underlying genetic defect. That is why identifying the cause of mitochondrial dysfunction matters, particularly in patients with suspected mitochondrial disease.

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What could be harmful effects of such anti-ageing supplements if taken OTC?

The biggest misconception is that “supplement” automatically means “safe.” For example, CoQ10 is generally considered well tolerated, but gastrointestinal symptoms, nausea, insomnia and rash have been reported. Other compounds can have substantially different safety profiles at high doses. Even for supplements used in mitochondrial disorders, the evidence is variable. The NIH notes that relatively few well-designed randomised controlled trials have evaluated these supplements, and many positive findings come from small studies, open-label studies or case reports. Potential problems include:

1. Interactions with prescription medications;

2. Gastrointestinal or other adverse effects;

3. Accumulating several supplements with overlapping ingredients;

4. Assuming that a biochemical effect automatically translates into a clinical benefit;

5. And potentially delaying appropriate medical evaluation because a supplement is being used instead.

There is also an important genetics-specific concern: a person may assume that symptoms such as fatigue, muscle weakness or exercise intolerance are simply signs of ‘mitochondrial ageing’ and self-treat with supplements, when those symptoms could actually warrant evaluation for an underlying medical or genetic condition. So I would recommend that everyone to not use high-dose or multiple mitochondrial/anti-ageing supplements simply because they are marketed as mitochondrial boosters. The indication, dose, evidence and potential interactions should be considered individually.