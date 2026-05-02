India is returning to the Venice Biennale with a fresh idea of ‘home’, taking part in one of the world’s biggest art events at a time when politics is strongly influencing the art world.

Politics of Exclusion

The 2026 Biennale is surrounded by controversy, showing how closely art and politics are connected today. The jury of the Biennale resigned on Thursday, amid tension over the return of Russia for the first time since the full-scale invasion of Ukraine. In a brief statement, the jury said it was acting in accordance with its previous decision not to consider countries “whose leaders are currently charged with crimes against humanity” for any prizes, meaning Russia and Israel.

The Biennale jury had earlier announced that artists from countries whose leaders are accused of crimes against humanity at the International Criminal Court cannot win awards. They can still show their work, but they won’t be eligible for top prizes like the Golden Lion or Silver Lion. The organisers later announced that they would let visitors select their favourite artists from everyone on display, including Russia and Israel, and would switch the award ceremony to the end of the event in November, instead of May 9, as planned earlier.

Despite all this, the Biennale remains an important global art event. Often called the ‘Olympics of the art world’, it brings together artists and audiences from around the world and turns Venice into a centre for creative exchange.

The Biennale is more than just an art exhibition — it reflects global conflicts, ideas, and hopes. It allows countries to express their identity and engage in conversations beyond language and borders.

The 61st edition will run from May 9 to November 22, with 100 participating countries, including new ones like Nauru, Qatar, and Vietnam. Its theme, ‘In Minor Keys’, was created by late curator Koyo Kouoh and focuses on subtle, thoughtful, and quiet forms of expression.

The exhibition takes place across historic venues in Venice, such as the Giardini and Arsenale, and features 31 collateral events. A preview event called ‘Biennale of the Word/ Dissent and Peace’ will highlight themes of dialogue and coexistence.

India’s return after seven years is especially meaningful. The 2026 pavilion shows a stronger effort to present India’s voice in global contemporary art. Organised by the Ministry of Culture with partners Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre and Serendipity Arts Foundation, the pavilion showcases artists reflecting India’s diversity and changing identity.

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Curated by art historian Amin Jaffer, the exhibition ‘Geographies of Distance: Remembering Home’ explores the idea of home as something flexible and layered, rather than fixed. It avoids a single story of India and instead presents multiple perspectives.

Flexible Belonging

The featured artists—Alwar Balasubramaniam, Sumakshi Singh, Ranjani Shettar, Asim Waqif, and Skarma Sonam Tashi-use materials such as clay, thread, bamboo, and recycled items to explore ideas of home, memory, and identity.

Each artist brings a different approach: some work with natural materials, others create immersive spaces or focus on sustainability and ecology. Together, they ask what it means to belong in a world shaped by movement and change. Their work suggests that home is not just a place, but a mix of memories, relationships, and cultural practices.

India’s pavilion stands out for its quiet and thoughtful approach, offering reflection instead of spectacle. Rather than ignoring global tensions, it responds with depth and sensitivity. Indian artists, who are part of other Biennale sections include the multi-media performance duo Hylozoic/ Desires (Himali Singh Soin & David Soin Tappeser), supported by a contemporary art institution, RMZ Foundation.

The duo combine poetry, music and storytelling to imagine future worlds and explore themes like time and memory.

Many other countries also add to the Biennale’s diversity. The Bahamas returns after 13 years, while Great Britain, Scotland, Germany, Hong Kong, Japan, and the Nordic countries present works on identity, culture, and human experience. South Africa has withdrawn from the Biennale following a dispute over a planned exhibition addressing the Gaza conflict.

Overall, the Biennale continues to be a space for global dialogue, bringing together different voices and perspectives through art.