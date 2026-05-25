At a time when the entertainment industry is rapidly shifting from traditional television to digital-first storytelling, filmmaker Rajiev Bhanot has remained consistently relevant by doing what few creatives manage successfully — evolving without losing his storytelling core.

With a career spanning more than three decades, Bhanot has worn many hats: cartoonist, editor, writer, director, producer and creative strategist. His journey through Indian media reflects not just personal reinvention, but also the transformation of the country’s entertainment ecosystem itself.

Weaving Social Impact

Beginning his career as a cartoonist before moving into 3D animation and editing, Bhanot steadily built a reputation as a dependable storyteller capable of navigating multiple genres and formats. Over the years, he directed and contributed to several popular television shows, including CID Special Bureau, Crime Patrol, Savdhaan India, Maayka, Meet Mila De Rabba, Gumrah: End of Innocence, Ishq Kills, Man Main Hain Vishwas and Na AanaIss Des Laado to name a few. Many of these programmes stood out in their times for blending entertainment with social relevance, often drawing inspiration from real-life incidents and sensitive societal themes.

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In an industry often critiqued for formulaic content or fleeting digital trends, Bhanot embodies grounded professionalism. His creative collaborations with events like Iifa, Femina Miss India and L’Oréal Professionnel IHA further underscore his versatility.

Beyond Television trps & events, Bhanot’s documentary work reveals a deeper social commitment. Projects such as Silent Screams, centred on honour killings, Hong Kong’s “King of Thieves”, a biography on Hong Kong gangster Yip Kai Foon, Azaadi: LOC, exploring the lives of Indian soldiers, and Pad Bank, focused on menstrual hygiene awareness, demonstrate his inclination towards meaningful, issue-based storytelling.

Commercial Pivot

What separates Bhanot from many contemporaries is his ability to transition seamlessly between fiction, events, documentaries and advertising. Through his production company, Happy Hours, he has worked on campaigns spanning sectors such as BFSI, FMCG, pharma, automobiles and consumer technology.

His recent advertising collaborations include projects for PNB MetLife featuring Smriti Mandhana, Lotto featuring cricketer Abhishek Sharma, Samsung campaigns with Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani and Neeraj Chopra, ICICI Prudential campaigns featuring Vikrant Massey and Shweta Tripathi and Dr. Reddy’s cur health featuring Genelia Deshmukh.

Industry professionals often describe him as a “Producer’s Director” — someone capable of balancing creativity with execution discipline, timely delivery and budget efficiency.

Even in an era dominated by fleeting digital trends and algorithm-driven content, Bhanot’s body of work stands as a reminder that consistency, adaptability and storytelling integrity still matter. As he now turns his focus towards web series and feature films, his creative journey appears far from over.