For Neeraj Devraj, 54, singing in a choir does more than just make music. It acts as a healing tool, fostering social connection and helping him process difficult emotions. And that’s what he felt again when he sang with Capital City Minstrels (CCM) in Gurgaon this Mother’s Day.

The lead soloist, who has been a member of the Delhi-based choir for nearly three decades, decided to perform at the event despite losing his mother earlier that day. As he stood on stage, shoulder to shoulder with his nearly 80-odd fellow choristers, he experienced a deep sense of comfort.

“I felt the support of all my fellow choristers as I sang the lines When you lose something you can’t replace (from the song Fix You by Coldplay) during the encore,” says Devraj.

He hardly betrayed the personal loss that he and his family were going through while also belting out a solo for Queen’s Somebody to Love. Incidentally, Devraj’s father had passed away ten years ago in 2016, and that time too, he had found himself on the stage two days later.

Choral music is building a powerful sense of community. But in India, with its deep and nuanced musical heritage, it is also witnessing a new phase of adoption, one that is secular and increasingly performed outside the traditional church setup.

Pointing out an important distinction between church choirs and secular choirs, Riddhiman Dutta, an assistant coordinator at Capital City Minstrels (CCM), explains: “In regular choirs, the choristers are trained up from a very young age as a part of their curriculum in music, usually at the school level, and they get paid to perform as members of the choir. That is not the case with CCM and many other choirs in the country.”

The Capital City Minstrels was founded in 1994, and has since become one of the most reputed secular choirs in the country. With nearly 70-80 members today, the group performs Western classical compositions as well as fusion music arranged by the directors and conductors of the choir, says Dutta, who came on board in 2024, armed with his training in Hindustani classical, opera, and musical theatre.

Most of the choirs hold auditions for choristers to ensure that they can maintain tempo and have an understanding of intonation, to qualify to be a member of the group. Cultural background, musical education and proficiency in any style or genre are not among the qualifying factors.

Incidentally, most people don’t even know that they can sing, says Medha Sahi, leader of The Strangers’ Choir, a pop-up singing collective that allows individuals of all ages and abilities to gather for a 3-hour session to learn, harmonise, and sing a chosen song together — no auditions or prior musical experience required. “But when they come to the session and are compelled to participate, they learn that they have a great ear for music,” she adds.

Sahi takes the choir format a little further, recruiting a new group of strangers for every session. She travels to different places, having covered 13 Indian cities so far, including Mumbai, Bengaluru, Pune and Kolkata, among others, since she started in 2024 in Goa.

Sahi opens up registrations for participants, deciding on the volume based on the chosen venue and how many people it can hold. She chooses and arranges the different parts for the choir, and hands them out on the day of the performance. She makes recordings of the melodies and harmonies herself, and rather than participants reading off of sheet music, they also learn by ear.

“Nobody who isn’t a participant is allowed even as an audience in the room,” says Sahi, adding: “If you’re sitting in the room, you have to sing.” She has had footfalls going up to 250-300 people, participating in The Strangers’ Choir sessions.

Making time for music

Having grown up with music in her family and school from a young age, it is the feel of music and the quality of life it renders for her that Nilu Paul, now in her sixties, chases. “I always said there is 48 hours in the day, and that is how I managed to make time to pursue music. Now I’m getting older, so I’ll say 36 hours,” laughs Paul, another singer at the Capital City Minstrels. “Being a part of the choir exposes me to a wide range of music and not just Western classical.

We have had many innovative conductors too who have arranged and performed some amazing classics and originals with us,” she recalls. Paul works in the corporate sector and admits that telling big clients to schedule around rehearsal days is sometimes not possible. She travels from Gurugram to Delhi for rehearsals. “Two hours each way, and two hours at practice. So, whenever I have rehearsal, I have to dedicate a minimum of six hours to it,” she says, adding: “But it has to be done. A choir cannot practise in broken groups or in isolation. Yes, we do have aids, and can seek help from each other for familiarising with the music, but one cannot come to rehearsal and begin to learn the music.”

What keeps these choirs going is the encouraging audience feedback. “People are excited to not only be a part of singing groups, but to come and watch as well,” says Dutta of CCM. Sahi adds, “In time, we might be able to charge more for registration fees and ticket prices across the board. Now, if we price it too high, the purpose of making choir accessible to more and more people might get defeated.”

Nadezda Balyan, the 52-year-old leader of the Delhi Chamber Choir, too, is optimistic about the audience’s acceptance. As an opera singer trained in Russia, she says, “Choirs don’t necessarily have anything to do with churches. Since ancient times, singing groups have performed for a variety of occasions and in a variety of venues.”

As a teacher in India now, Balyan also stresses that even though people expect choirs to be seen in churches singing devotional music, this does not limit singers with training in different classical forms from joining one here. “Western classical music and style can never compete with Hindustani and Carnatic Classical, rather I have found that they can go beautifully hand in hand.”

With over 20 members, the Delhi Chamber Choir performs European classics by Vivaldi and Mozart as well

as a fair share of fusion numbers with folk influences.

Similarly, Chennai-based choir The Indian Chamber Ensemble (TICE) has singers from across musical backgrounds, including Hindustani, Carnatic, Qawwali, Western classical, and Sufi. However, they prepare the first score in Western classical notations. “This is largely because the Western classical notation system is more graphic than the Hindustani classical swaralipi. And in our experience, with a few days or weeks of practice, choristers tend to pick it up quite well,” says Karthik Manickavasakam, one of the founders of the group.

Kalyani Nair, the other founder, adds, “Our choristers, on account of their different backgrounds, often rewrite their parts in the notations they are comfortable with. Moreover, we leave some space for the enhancement of the sound that comes with spontaneity and on the spot ideas,” she says.

With training in Hindustani as well as Western classical, Nair shares that some harkats and surs in Hindustani classical music cannot be transcribed adequately in Western notations. “We prefer to work through those parts of the music in person, and in practice, rather than trying to pen it down in the score.”

Common concerns

While music is a huge part of the Indian sentiment and most people have an innate musical sensibility, there are not enough academies or centres training children in music from the start, says Balyan of Delhi Chamber Choir. This, according to her, is probably the reason that so many choristers are phenomenal singers but never thought to take it up professionally.

“Some great opera singers who are now performing in conservatories and opera houses in Paris and London were trained in India at places like the Neemrana Music Foundation (a non-profit promoting Western classical music in India) under the guidance of the Neemrana Choir leader Situ Singh Buehler,” she adds. Buehler is one of the stalwarts of choir culture in the city.

Another common concern shared by all the musicians leading the charge for Indian secular choirs in the country is the issue of acoustics in performance venues. “Most auditoriums are made for symposiums or conferences, or concerts where digital instruments or technical enhancements are used.

For a true-blue choir that is performing essentially with the strength of their voices, the acoustics required are very different,” says Balyan. She explains that too much fabric in the stage curtains, concrete walls and too much furniture can often dampen the original and intended sound of the choir. “It can change the whole performance for the worse no matter how much we rehearse.”

Dutta seconds this. “Some auditoriums like the National Centre for Performing Arts in Mumbai, and the Information Centre Auditorium at the Baha’i House of Worship in the Lotus Temple are built with very good acoustics. The NCPA has reversible panels on the walls that can be flipped for performances that require such resonance and reach.” But most others, he frets, are not created for the raw vocals of human beings.

According to Balyan, “The Indian music industry is blossoming, not only when it comes to live music, but in scores of movies and shows as well. We are hopeful that the scope and awareness for choirs will improve further — to a place where we can spend time training these singers and they can make a living from a career in live music.”