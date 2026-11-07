The celebrations may be over, but for many people, particularly those with asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), heart disease and other respiratory conditions, the morning after Diwali can bring a different kind of challenge. A combination of firecracker emissions, accumulated particulate matter, vehicular pollution and unfavourable weather conditions can leave the air hazardous to breathe, triggering coughing, wheezing, breathlessness and, in vulnerable individuals, serious medical emergencies.

The risks extend beyond respiratory illness. Hospitals also see a spate of firecracker burns, eye injuries, accidents, alcohol-related trauma and other emergencies during and after the festival. Doctors say that preparation, timely recognition of warning signs and avoiding unnecessary exposure can help prevent complications.

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Reducing exposure

For people with asthma, COPD or other chronic respiratory conditions, the first priority in the morning after Diwali should be to minimise exposure to polluted outdoor air. Also check local air quality readings and remain indoors when pollution levels are high.

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“Keep windows and doors closed when outdoor pollution is high, use an air purifier if available, and avoid morning walks or outdoor exercise,” says Dr Viny Kantroo, senior consultant in respiratory medicine, critical care and sleep medicine at Indraprastha Apollo Hospital. He also recommends continuing prescribed medicines and consulting a doctor in advance of Diwali, as treatment may need to be tailored to changing weather conditions and individual symptoms.

Dr Bornali Datta, director of respiratory and sleep medicine at Medanta, Gurugram, advises people to check the Air Quality Index (AQI) before heading outside, postpone unnecessary trips and use an appropriately sized air purifier with a HEPA (high-efficiency particulate air) filter, if available. Indoor pollution also matters: smoking, incense, strong fragrances and other sources of combustion can further aggravate respiratory symptoms. If going outdoors is unavoidable, a well-fitting N95 or equivalent particulate respirator can help reduce exposure to fine particles. Cloth and loose-fitting masks offer considerably less protection against these pollutants.

There is no single AQI threshold at which every person with a respiratory condition must avoid all outdoor activity. Sensitivity varies, and people with asthma or COPD may experience symptoms even when pollution levels are lower than those affecting others. Dr Datta advises sensitive individuals to exercise caution once the AQI rises above 50, while Dr Kantroo emphasises limiting outdoor activity as air quality deteriorates into the poor and very poor categories.

The practical approach is to monitor local conditions, avoid strenuous activity when pollution is elevated and respond early to symptoms. Keep windows closed while outdoor air quality is poor, then ventilate briefly when conditions improve. An air purifier should complement, not replace, these precautions.

Emergency evaluation

Pollution-related coughing or wheezing should not automatically be dismissed as a temporary irritation. Worsening symptoms can signal an asthma or COPD exacerbation, and waiting too long to seek care can be dangerous.

Dr Sanjay Mehta, director of accident and emergency at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital, Mumbai, advises seeking immediate medical attention for breathlessness at rest, an inability to speak in full sentences, bluish lips or fingertips, chest pain or tightness, or wheezing that does not settle with the prescribed inhaler. Confusion, unusual drowsiness, coughing up blood and oxygen saturation below 92% are additional warning signs that warrant urgent assessment. Dr Kantroo similarly cautions against attributing a rapid deterioration in someone with asthma or COPD simply to pollution. Severe wheezing, difficulty walking or speaking because of breathlessness, fainting, confusion or rapidly worsening symptoms require emergency evaluation.

A pulse oximeter can help monitor oxygen saturation in selected patients, particularly those with significant COPD when home monitoring has been recommended by their doctor. However, readings can sometimes be misleading, and a seemingly reassuring reading should never override severe symptoms.

People with pre-existing heart disease should also be alert to chest discomfort, sudden breathlessness or other concerning symptoms.

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Being prepared

For families managing respiratory illness, preparedness begins with knowing which medicines have been prescribed, where they are kept and how to use them correctly. Patients should keep their prescribed quick-relief inhaler readily accessible, along with their regular controller inhaler. A spacer is useful for people using a metered-dose inhaler and can be particularly helpful for children. Check expiry dates, remaining doses and inhaler technique before the festive period.

Dr Mehta recommends keeping a prescribed reliever, such as salbutamol or levosalbutamol, available with a spacer, along with regular controller medication and any additional treatment specifically included in the patient’s written action plan. Dr Kantroo cautions that treatment requirements differ. Some patients use a prescribed inhaler regimen that serves as both maintenance and reliever therapy, while others require a separate reliever. “Patients should not independently increase, reduce or stop their regular asthma or COPD medication because of a pollution episode,” he says. If symptoms become more frequent or rescue medication is needed more often than usual, the treatment plan may need review by the treating doctor.

A nebuliser is not essential for every household. It may be useful when a doctor has prescribed nebulised medication, but an inhaler used correctly with a spacer is effective for many patients. Repeated nebulisation at home must not delay emergency care. Never borrow another person’s inhaler or nebuliser medication. Home oxygen should only be used when prescribed, at the recommended flow rate. Antibiotics, oral steroids and cough syrups should not be started without appropriate medical advice.

Vulnerable groups

Children can be particularly vulnerable because their airways are smaller and their respiratory symptoms may progress quickly. Parents should move a coughing or wheezing child away from polluted air, keep them calm and upright, and follow their prescribed asthma or respiratory action plan.

A prescribed inhaler should be administered using the child’s recommended technique, with a spacer and mask where appropriate. Parents should watch for rapid breathing, nostrils flaring, the skin between or beneath the ribs pulling inward, grunting, difficulty speaking or feeding, unusual sleepiness or bluish lips.

Dr Datta warns that these signs may be subtle at first but can indicate significant breathing difficulty. Persistent wheezing or breathlessness despite prescribed treatment needs prompt assessment, while severe breathing difficulty warrants emergency care. Parents should not rely on steam inhalation or unprescribed medicines.

Burning issues

Respiratory problems are only one part of the Diwali emergency burden. “Burns top the list, mostly to hands, face and eyes from firecrackers and diyas, more often in children,” says Dr Mehta. Emergency departments also see blast injuries to fingers, eye injuries, asthma and COPD flare-ups, cardiac events, road accidents, alcohol-related trauma and stomach upsets linked to overeating or contaminated sweets. Hearing damage is another risk that can go unreported.

For a burn, the immediate priority is to cool the affected area under cool running water for 20 minutes. Remove jewellery or clothing near the burn if it is not stuck to the skin, and cover the area loosely with a sterile, non-stick dressing or clean cling film. Do not apply ice, toothpaste, ghee, turmeric or other household remedies. Serious burns, burns involving the face or eyes, deep burns, electrical injuries and burns affecting children should receive prompt medical assessment. Firecracker eye injuries require urgent evaluation; do not rub the eye or attempt to remove an embedded object.

Keep a first-aid kit and appropriate dressings at home, and ensure that a fire extinguisher is accessible in the building. Water or sand may be kept nearby for appropriate fire-control needs, but never use water on an electrical or grease fire. Paracetamol may help with burn pain when suitable for the individual, but pain relief should not delay treatment. Children should be supervised around diyas and fireworks, wear fitted cotton clothing and maintain a safe distance from burning crackers. Avoid handling fireworks that fail to ignite, and protect hearing by keeping away from loud explosions.

Recognising risks

Doctors recommend reviewing respiratory treatment plans before Diwali, checking medication supplies and identifying the nearest emergency department. Families should know which symptoms require immediate help and avoid waiting for home treatment to work when breathing difficulty is severe.

The morning after Diwali, the priorities are straightforward: reduce outdoor exposure, keep indoor air as clean as possible, use a well-fitting respirator when going outside is unavoidable and continue prescribed treatment. Keep emergency medicines and essential equipment accessible, particularly for vulnerable family members. The celebrations may last a few hours, but their effects on air quality and health can continue well into the following days. Recognising the risks early – and knowing when not to manage them at home – can make the difference between a manageable flare-up and a medical emergency.