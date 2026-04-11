India’s mid-April New Year unfolds not as a single celebration but as a layered culinary map, where harvest, season and ritual converge on the plate. Within the span of a few days, Baisakhi in Punjab, Bohag Bihu in Assam, Poila Baisakh in West Bengal and Tripura, Pana Sankranti in Odisha, Vishu in Kerala and Puthandu in Tamil Nadu mark the turning of the year. What binds them is a shared instinct to eat with the land, to cook what has been harvested, and to honour what is in season.

In Assam, the New Year arrives with a breakfast that feels deceptively simple. Jolpan, a combination of flattened rice, puffed rice or soft glutinous rice called kumol saol served with fresh buffalo curd and jaggery, anchors the day, accompanied by an array of pithas made with sesame, coconut and rice. The meal reflects what the land offers at that precise moment. Food expert Sanjukta Das from Guwahati describes it as an expression of ecology as much as culture: “Rongali Bihu or Bohag Bihu celebrates the green, lush onset of spring as well as the first day of the lunar calendar. The food is weather-bound, with rice, fish and produce that are abundant at this time. Assam is an agrarian region, so what we eat comes directly from nature. Pithas are central because granaries are full of rice.

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Each region has its own variations, using coconut, jaggery or different types of sugar, while cooking techniques differ from tribe to tribe.”

Preparation begins a day in advance, with families gathering to make pithas, turning the act of cooking into a collective ritual. “The day begins with a breakfast that almost cushions the meals that follow,” she says. But beneath the festive spirit lies an older logic that food as seasonal medicine. “Whatever we eat is medicinal in a way. Seasonal foods help balance what the body needs… Nature provides what we lack at that time of year. Festivals remind us of this connection.” It is a connection she believes is weakening in urban India, where convenience often replaces context.

Ecological Medicine

If Assam’s table is light and responsive to the season, Punjab’s is grounded and unadorned. New Delhi-based food historian Pushpesh Pant situates Baisakhi firmly in the realities of agrarian life. “This is the time when crops are harvested and consumed. People who have worked the land are celebrating with what they have grown,” he says. The food, accordingly, is not designed to impress. “The meal is not very different from everyday food. You have gud chawal, peele chawal, saag, milk, butter. There is no special pakwan. People celebrate and eat what they already cook like kadi, dahi pakodi, aalu vadiya.”

Pant’s critique of contemporary interpretations in urban India is sharp. “What we see in restaurants today as ‘Baisakhi menus’ or ‘Punjabi menus’ is misleading. Sarson ka saag, for instance, is a winter dish, but it is still served as part of a Punjabi festive spread. That is not how seasonal food works. “For him, the essence of Baisakhi lies precisely in its lack of spectacle, a festival where the harvest itself is the luxury.

Further east, Poila Baisakh embraces abundance with an almost artistic flick. At Kolkata’s The Park, Executive Chef Ankit Pahuja describes a meal that is built around indulgent, almost ritualistic pairings. “The quintessential experience starts with the light, golden luchi paired with a robust aloo dum. This is traditionally followed by the centrepiece of the celebration: a rich, slow-cooked kosha mangsho served alongside fragrant basanti pulao. These pairings are non-negotiable… they represent the heart of the Nabobarsho (new year) spirit.”

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Here, ingredients carry meaning as much as flavour. “Rice and fish are paramount, representing fertility and the hope for a prosperous year ahead. Dairy also plays a sacred role… as these ingredients carry the weight of our collective heritage.” Yet even in Kolkata, where food traditions run deep, the format is shifting. Elaborate home spreads are increasingly rare, replaced by curated restaurant experiences that compress nostalgia into a single sitting. “People still crave that authentic connection… but they are increasingly looking to trusted culinary institutions to recreate that experience,” he notes.

Mindful Curation

In the south, the New Year takes on a more philosophical dimension. In Kerala, Vishu is marked by the sadhya, an elaborate vegetarian feast served on a banana leaf, where sequence and balance are as important as the dishes themselves. Originally from Vaikom, Nandita Nair, who hosts Vishu and Onam sadhya gatherings in her Vasant Kunj residence in Delhi, describes the meal as both expansive and intimate: “After the Vishu kani in the morning, we begin with a simple breakfast like kanji made from rice. Lunch is elaborate with thoran, pachadi, avial, kootu curry, then rice with parippu and ghee, followed by sambar, kalan, rasam, and finally multiple payasams and buttermilk… It is a lot, but the joy that it spreads is priceless. Food brings people closer.”

The idea of balance finds an even more distilled expression in Tamil Nadu’s Puthandu. At ITC Grand Chola in Chennai, Executive Chef Nikhil Nagpal describes the festive meal not just as a spread but as a philosophy. “Tamil New Year is not merely a meal, it is a philosophy thoughtfully served on a banana leaf,” he says. At its heart lies the concept of arusuvai—the six tastes that mirror life’s emotional spectrum. “Sweetness represents happiness, sourness signifies surprise, bitterness reflects challenges, spiciness conveys intensity, salt denotes balance, and astringency embodies restraint.” The defining dish, mangai pachadi, brings these elements together, using raw mango, neem, jaggery and tamarind to symbolise the year ahead.

Even as modern adaptations emerge with lighter gravies and curated spreads, the core remains intact. “The shift is not away from tradition, but toward mindful curation,” Nagpal observes, pointing to a broader pattern across urban India that time may reshape how food is prepared, but not what it signifies.

These festivals reveal a striking range of culinary expression. And yet, they are all anchored in the same thought, i.e. to eat what the land has just given. What is changing is not the idea of these meals, but the context in which they are prepared. As Das points out, the move away from local, seasonal cooking risks losing not just recipes but knowledge systems embedded within them. Meanwhile, chefs in Kolkata and Chennai are adapting tradition for a generation that has less time but not necessarily less appetite for meaning.