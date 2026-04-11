Every day, the world produces more than enough food to feed its population — yet millions still go hungry. Nearly one-third of all food produced globally — about 1.3 billion tonne — is lost or wasted each year. At the same time, close to 800 million people face hunger, and around 343 million experience acute food insecurity. This contradiction is not just alarming but exposes a deeply flawed global food system. What it also means is that food waste is more than discarded leftovers.

It represents wasted water, land, energy and labour. All this contributes to climate change, accounting for 8-10% of global greenhouse gas emissions. For example, when food rots in landfills, it produces methane gas.

So where does the problem lie? At every stage of the food chain. Around 14% of food is lost between harvest and retail, often due to poor storage, lack of refrigeration, and inefficient transport systems. Over 17% is wasted at the retail and consumer levels: in homes, restaurants, and supermarkets. In developing countries, the issue is largely structural; in wealthier nations, it is driven more by consumer behaviour.

High Cost of Inefficiency

Meanwhile, recognising the scale of the crisis, global institutions like the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) and UN-Habitat have brought renewed attention to the issue through the International Day of Zero Waste observed every year in March. This initiative highlights the urgent need to rethink how societies produce, consume, and dispose of resources. The numbers are staggering.

Humanity generates between 2.1 and 2.3 billion tonne of municipal solid waste annually—a figure projected to rise to 3.8 billion tonne by 2050 without intervention. Waste pollution not only harms ecosystems and human health but also intensifies what the UN calls the “triple planetary crisis”: climate change, biodiversity loss, and pollution. Now food waste sits at the heart of this crisis. In 2022 alone, nearly 1 billion tonne of food—almost one-fifth of what was available to consumers—was wasted. This not only undermines food security but also slows progress toward a circular, zero-waste economy. Thus, tackling food waste is one of the most cost-effective climate solutions available today.

UN Tourism has advanced the Recipe of Change initiative to mobilise the tourism sector to tackle food waste. Aiming to halve per capita global food waste at the retail and consumer level by 2030-the initiative provides a practical framework for hospitality, culinary, and tourism businesses to measure, prevent, and reduce waste.

Participating businesses, such as Accor, Hilton, Radisson, and TUI Group, have committed to measuring food waste across their operations, setting reduction targets, and reporting progress annually. Research also suggests for every $1 invested in reducing food waste, businesses save an average of $7, making food waste reduction a financially sound decision in addition to an environmental one. Another important factor is behavioural change. Public awareness campaigns are essential to encourage responsible consumption and reduce unnecessary waste at the household level.

Regional Realities

While food waste is a universal problem, its causes vary across regions. In India, the challenge is both large-scale food loss due to infrastructure gaps and significant waste at the household or industrial level. India generates approximately 78.2 million tonne of food waste annually. Households account for about 60% of this waste, with an average of 55 kg per person each year. Poor cold storage, inefficient transport, and supply chain gaps mean that nearly 40% of food —especially fruit and vegetable — is lost before it reaches consumers. The economic cost is enormous, estimated at around Rs 1.52 lakh crore annually.

News reports state Poland generates over 2.5 million tonne of food waste annually, with 60% coming from households. Among UNEP’s top 10 food-wasting countries in 2025, China wastes around 108.6 million tonne, India is at 78.1 million tonne, leading in total food waste due to their population sizes, followed by the US at over 24.7 million tonne. Meanwhile, India’s food waste regulations, notably the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2026 (replacing the 2016 rules), mandate strict four-way segregation at source. Food waste must go into green bins for composting or biomethanation.

Bulk generators (>100 kg daily) must process waste on-site, with mandatory penalties for violations.

In contrast, Europe presents a different paradox. The EU wastes about 60 million tonne of food each year while nearly 40 million people cannot afford a proper meal every second day. In response, the EU has introduced binding targets to reduce food waste by 2030, including a 10% cut in processing waste and a 30% reduction at retail and household levels.

Other countries like China and US are tightening regulations. China has implemented strict anti-food waste laws, allowing restaurants to penalise excessive leftovers and banning content that promotes over-consumption since 2021, while the US is tracking progress through national initiatives aimed at halving food waste by 2030. Singapore is pushing businesses to account for the true environmental cost of waste, integrating sustainability into economic decision-making.