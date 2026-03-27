Craving tropical beaches and lazy sun-bathing this summer, and planning a quick escape to Langkawi or the Perhentian islands in Malaysia? You might need to rethink your budget. Amid the ongoing West Asia crisis, as it weighs on the global markets, the Indian Rupee has slipped past the 94 mark against the US dollar.

However, coming as a blow to your Malaysian summer plan, your getaway just got 23.5 per cent more expensive in just a year, as per investor Suraj Kumar Talreja, in a post he shared on X (formerly Twitter).

After the Indian Rupee fell to Rs 94, the Malaysian Ringgit (MYR) in comparison, climbed to Rs 23.54, which was Rs 19.06 in March 2025. In fact, your Bali vacation may also take a hit as the Indonesian Rupiah (IDR) reached Rs 179, after maintaining a Rs 180+ benchmark.

Then vs Now: Here’s what can change after Rupee loses to Ringgit

As the Malaysian Ringgit (MYR) strengthened against INR by 4 per cent, it made Malaysia slightly pricier for Indians travelling in 2026. As per a projection, travel costs are set to rise by 5-15 per cent YoY, along with Malaysia’s 3.5 per cent inflation in 2026.

Commonly known for a budget getaway, a comparison of a per-person cost from Delhi to Kuala Lumpur has risen by 12 per cent to 25 per cent across parameters like airfare, accommodation, and sustenance.

In 2025, a round trip from Delhi to Malaysia cost nearly Rs 18,000-22,000. A year later, the cost has seen a change of 20-25 per cent, with air fares expected at Rs 28,000. Upon reaching, budget tourists prefer local transport, such as Grab (a cab-booking service), which used to cost Rs 300-500 a day, which might rise to Rs 350-600 in 2026.

Opting for a mid-range 3-star hotel in Malaysia used to cost between Rs 3000 and Rs 5000 in 2025. It is estimated to rise by at least 12 per cent, ranging between Rs 4000 and Rs 5800, especially during peak months in the summer. While several travellers enjoy the delectable street food, hawkers may raise prices to Rs 120-180, from Rs 100-150. Similarly, local attractions like Petronas Towers or Batu Caves might become a little pricier to access, going up by nearly 18 per cent.

Given the current exchange rate, a total 5-day budget trip may cost Rs 55,000-65,000 per person for five days.