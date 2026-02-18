Stargazers and the ones who love to watch astronomical events, here’s something for you. March 2026 is bringing a sky show that you won’t want to miss. The Worm Moon 2026, which is the traditional name for the March Full Moon, will light up the night on March 3. And this time, it comes with a dramatic twist, a total lunar eclipse that will turn the Moon red.

The March Full Moon will reach its peak brightness at 11:38 UTC on Tuesday, March 3, 2026. In parts of the United States, that will be in the early morning hours, 6:38 am EST, 5:38 am CST, 4:38 am MST and 3:38 am PST. But you don’t have to wake up before sunrise to enjoy the view.

Best time to watch the March full moon

Experts say the best time to see the Worm Moon will be during moonrise on the evening of March 2, according to your local time. As the Moon rises just after sunset, it often looks larger and has a warm golden colour. This happens because the Moon is low on the horizon, and Earth’s atmosphere changes the way its light reaches us. It’s also one of the best times for photos.

The good news is that the Moon will appear full for about three nights, from March 2 to March 4. So even if clouds block your view one evening, you may get another chance the next night.

Why this full moon is extra special

What makes this event even more exciting is the total lunar eclipse happening on the night of March 2–3. A lunar eclipse takes place when Earth moves directly between the Sun and the Moon. As Earth’s shadow slowly covers the Moon, the bright surface begins to darken. When the Moon is completely inside Earth’s shadow, it turns a reddish colour. That is why it is often called a ‘Blood Moon.’

Where will the Blood Moon be visible?

The eclipse will be clearly visible in western North America, the Pacific region, eastern Asia, Australia and New Zealand. Other regions may see only part of the eclipse, while some areas, including parts of Europe and Africa, may not see it at all. Since the event spans different time zones, the exact date may vary depending on where you are watching from.

Where to spot the March Full Moon in the Sky

Astronomically, the March Full Moon will appear in the constellation Leo. It will shine near the bright star Regulus, often known as the “Little King.” If the skies are clear, you might be able to spot that steady star close to the glowing Moon.

Other key dates in March 2026

March 2026 also includes other important Moon phases. After the Full Moon on March 3, the Last Quarter will occur on March 11, followed by the New Moon on March 19 and the First Quarter on March 25. The March equinox will take place on March 20, marking the beginning of spring in the Northern Hemisphere and autumn in the Southern Hemisphere.

So, mark your calendar. Whether you’re watching from your terrace, backyard or a quiet open field, the Worm Moon 2026 and its rare Blood Moon eclipse promise a night worth stepping outside for.