The world’s first trillionaire doesn’t live in a palace. After SpaceX’s landmark IPO vaulted Elon Musk’s fortune beyond $1 trillion, attention quickly turned from Wall Street to an unlikely question: where does the world’s richest person actually live?

The answer is far removed from the lavish lifestyle typically associated with such extraordinary wealth.

From Bel-Air mansions to a modest ranch house in Boca Chica

Musk’s living arrangements have changed dramatically over the past decade. He once owned a cluster of properties in Bel-Air, one of Los Angeles’s most exclusive neighbourhoods, reportedly building out a private compound of homes through the mid-2010s.

Representative image of Bel-Air mansions. (Image: Canva)

By 2020, as reported by CBS News, Musk sold off that California portfolio and shifted his primary residence to a small, single-story house in Boca Chica, Texas, near SpaceX’s Starbase launch site.

Musk has described this house as his actual home on multiple occasions. Speaking on the Full Send podcast in 2022, he said the property cost him roughly $45,000, calling it “very small,” and explained that what was originally a two-bedroom home became a three-bedroom after he converted the attached garage into an extra room himself. He has said in past social media posts that he rents the property from SpaceX, choosing it primarily for its proximity to Starbase, where Starship development is based.

A glimpse into Musk’s surprisingly austere home. (Image: X)

A 2023 photo shared by Musk’s biographer, Walter Isaacson, showed the interior of this home, which he described as a “spartan two-bedroom” where Musk would sit at a wooden table to make calls.

More recently, Musk’s mother, Maye Musk, posted on X describing a visit to the house, noting that “there is no food in the fridge” and that she slept in the converted garage space. She added that growing up spending weeks at a time in the Kalahari Desert without running water had, in her words, prepared her for the experience.

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The Boxabl Casita: Musk’s guest house

A second structure on the same property is a 375-square-foot prefabricated home called a Casita, built by Las Vegas-based housing startup Boxabl, priced at roughly $50,000. Musk has confirmed owning one of these units, describing it as a guest house for friends and family, and has mentioned throwing a birthday party there according to Business Insider.

According to Chron, the Casita is laid out like a studio apartment, with one large room split into a living and sleeping area, a fully equipped kitchen, and a bathroom with a tub-shower combination. The unit folds for transport and can be assembled on-site relatively quickly, a feature Boxabl has marketed as part of its broader push into low-cost modular housing.

A family compound near Austin

Apart from the tiny home, Musk maintains a substantial property portfolio near Austin, Texas. As reported by Architectural Digest, Musk acquired a house in the Austin area in 2022 that had previously sold for $4.5 million in 2018, part of a broader pattern of property purchases in the region after he relocated Tesla’s headquarters and other operations to Texas.

The trillionaire also owns a massive compound in Texas. (Image: Reuters)

This has since grown into a sprawling family compound worth approximately $35 million. According to reporting by The New York Times, the compound includes a 14,400-square-foot Tuscan-style villa and a six-bedroom mansion situated directly behind it, both located in the upscale West Lake Hills suburb of Austin. The Wall Street Journal has also reported that companies associated with Musk own at least three homes in the area, each ranging from 6,000 to 9,000 square feet and featuring swimming pools.

The compound is intended to serve as a shared living space for Musk’s children and some of their mothers. Shivon Zilis, a Neuralink executive and mother of three of Musk’s children, has already moved into one of the homes.

Unlike the Bel-Air estates, these Texas properties reflect Musk’s stated preference for keeping his personal holdings closer to his companies’ operational hubs — though the scale of the Austin compound makes it a far cry from the minimalism of his Boca Chica casita.

Inside the private jet fleet

While his housing choices lean toward minimalism, Musk’s approach to air travel tells a different story. According to Business Insider, Musk has owned a small fleet of aircraft over the years, including Gulfstream models and, earlier in his career, a Dassault Falcon 900B.

Representative image (Image: Canva)

Fortune reported that in 2022 Musk placed an order for the Gulfstream G700, the manufacturer’s flagship long-range jet, at a price of nearly $80 million. The aircraft features one of the industry’s largest cabins, with multiple living areas and a bedroom suite, and is capable of flying roughly 7,500 nautical miles, enough for nonstop routes between major global cities without refueling.

The G700 was intended to eventually take over from his long-used Gulfstream G650ER, a jet also favored by other billionaires for its range and cabin comfort.

A rumored $300 million Miami megamansion

The latest addition to speculation around Musk’s real estate moves comes from Robb Report, which reported in May 2026 that Musk had toured an extremely high-end property in Miami Beach, with an asking price near $300 million. The report frames this as a potential shift back toward luxury living after years of downsizing, though as of this writing it remains unconfirmed whether any purchase has gone through.

A study in contrasts

Taken together, Musk’s real estate and lifestyle choices paint a picture of contradiction: the world’s first trillionaire, flush with paper wealth tied to SpaceX and Tesla, living primarily in a $50,000 tiny home while flying in jets worth tens of millions of dollars and reportedly eyeing a quarter-billion-dollar mansion. Whether the Miami rumors materialize or not, Musk’s property history, from sprawling Bel-Air compounds to a Boxabl casita beside a rocket launch pad, continues to be one of the more closely watched threads in coverage of his life outside the boardroom.