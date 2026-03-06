International Women’s Day 2026: Families, conventionally, hardly encourage women, daughters or wives to travel alone. While it is largely driven by the concern for their safety, the trend is gradually changing. From opting for premium stays and planning luxury travel, women in India are actually pursuing the idea of solo travel more often than not.

According to a report from Pickuourtrail, Indian women are a major factor driving the premiumisation of international travel, planning opulence, and spending more on their exploratory adventures. The Internet searches for solo female travel have increased by more than 70 per cent, with an overall growth of 13-14 per cent CAGR of the global women’s travel market.

As the interest in solo female travel internationally rises by 8 per cent between 2024 and 2025, there is also a stark difference between Gen-Z and millennial women’s travel preferences. However, factoring in the gradually merging income levels, the preferences are likely to merge.

Where are women travelling?

Pickuourtrail also reported that Vietnam, Bali, Georgia, and Thailand, with Sri Lanka, are the most popular locations for female-only groups or solo travels. These spots, known for their safety, deep cultural significance, and natural beauty, also attract travellers for a visa-free entry for Indians. Overall, Scapia reported that beach destinations attract women more than other destinations, while interestingly, international trips appeal to women for a solo exploration. This list particularly includes Krabi, Phuket, Langkawi, Phu Quoc, Bali and Gili Trawangan.

In fact, women are also reportedly spending nearly Rs 70,000 to Rs 1 lakh per person more than other travel segments on their trip. Even if it is not a solo trip, there has been a sudden surge of female travellers, by at least 35 per cent YoY.

As per industry trends, many Gen-Z travellers are seeking experiences, and 2025 revealed how music concerts led them towards new destinations, domestic or international.

Women’s Day 2026 Weekend: Quick getaway spots near Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Bengaluru

As women across India explore the world, from beaches to a group trip to the hills, and you plan to get some much-needed peace from the world this Women’s Day, this list is for you. Suitable for all ages, let this curated collection of destinations, match your vibe.

Delhi NCR

Tirthan Valley – Enter the hills of Himachal this weekend as you explore fly-fishing rivers and apple orchards. If you love homestays and hostels, and luxury staying is not your vibe this weekend, shack up in Keli Gadheri, driven and operated by women. Spend your mornings trekking to Serolsar Lake and enjoy the evenings with a chilly wind by the hills.

Chopta – Worthy of being called the ‘mini Switzerland’, this spot in Uttarakhand spans extensively with meadows, lush greenery, and open views. Ideal for foodies, the dhaba culture is not something you would want to miss in this wonderland.

Mumbai

Jawhar – A nook neatly located in Palghar, it mimics the beauty of Mahabaleshwar. The tribal hamlet is famous for Jai Vilas Palace, Dabdaba Falls, and Worli Art. If you are a lover of arts and culture, this will make the perfect destination for the Women’s Day weekend.

Dapoli – A coastal location worth all your time, Dapoli is ideal for water lovers, wanting to sit by the sea and soak in the beauty. Explore relatively untouched beaches and even spot dolphins by the bay as you explore Karde Beach.

Bengaluru

Sakleshpur – A misty hill destination perfect for a solo trip, as you escape the hustle-bustle of Bengaluru city. Explore the iconic Manjarabad Fort if you enjoy historical trivia. Get gram-worthy pictures as you walk through the extensive coffee and spice plantations.

Nrityagram – Perfect for those immersed in Indian culture and art, this is the ‘dance village’ of Hessaraghatta as you deep dive into the serene, artistic environment.

If you don’t wish to venture out of your city, there are several events in your city. Check out our curated list here for more details.