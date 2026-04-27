If you’re starting your career, you’ve probably heard the same advice a thousand times, ‘Chase the money’ or ‘Keep jumping to the next big company’. But Daniel Shapero, the new CEO of LinkedIn, said that’s actually not the best way to get to the top.

Shapero took over the lead role at Microsoft-owned social media platform for professionals earlier this week. His path to the corner office was a bit unusual. He didn’t get there by constantly hunting for a bigger paycheck. Instead, he focused on something much simpler: the people around him.

‘Don’t just pick a job, pick a mentor’

Shapero has spent nearly 20 years at LinkedIn. In his early days, he stayed in the same sales role for over five years. Most people today would think that’s way too long to stay in one spot, but Shapero did it on purpose because he liked his boss.

In an interview with Bloomberg, Shapero explained, “The best career decisions that I’ve ever made have been about the people I got to work with.” He believes that we adapt to our environment. If you work around people who are smart and kind, you will eventually become like them.

For Gen Z, the message is clear: “A slightly smaller paycheck at a company with a great boss is often a better deal than a big paycheck at a place where you’re just a number,” he told Bloomberg.

The ‘cold water’ moment

Even though Shapero was a high achiever, he still had to learn some hard lessons. Years ago, after he helped LinkedIn’s recruiting business grow to $1 billion in revenue, he thought he was ready for a huge promotion. But then, CEO Jeff Weiner gave him a reality check.

Speaking on the Reveal: The Revenue AI Podcast by Gong, Shapero remembered that Weiner told him he needed to understand how to actually build products, not just sell them. Shapero called this the ‘cold water’ he needed splashed on his face.

Instead of getting upset, he did something brave. In 2014, he stepped down from his big leadership job to become a ‘regular’ worker on the product team.

He told during the podcast that he had to learn ‘from the ground up.’ That move is exactly what prepared him to lead the whole company today. Microsoft shares closed at $424.62 in the last regular trading session on Friday (April 24). The stock saw a healthy gain of +2.13% ($8.87) during the session.

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What about AI?

Today, everyone is worried about AI taking entry-level jobs. In a conversation with Fortune, Shapero explained that he isn’t as worried about the technology itself as he is about the “talent” challenge of teaching people how to adapt. He said that machines won’t replace workers who double down on ‘human’ skills, such as being flexible enough to change old habits, utilising creativity and communication when talking to people and learning the practical side of working with AI rather than fighting it.

Shapero’s advice for the next generation of workers is basically a ‘vibe check’ for your career. Don’t just look at the salary at the bottom of the offer letter. Look at the person who will be your manager. As Shapero’s journey shows, if you pick the right team and stay humble enough to keep learning, the top job will eventually find you.