The first luxury destination that comes to mind when we think of beaches and the coast is the Maldives. But, as per recent trends, this mindset may be changing. With Bollywood stars choosing other spots and influencers exploring the streets of Europe, the dream summer trip to the Maldives has booked a ticket to another Indonesian location.

While diversity may not be the only reason behind this change, a large section of travellers is preferring quiet luxury options that ensure a secret escape to untouched locations.

Globally, the luxury travel market in 2026 is worth over $2550 billion and is predicted to rise to over $4700 billion, as per a Future Market Insight Inc report. And the 6.5% growth of the market value is a testament to the rising demand by travellers across demographics.

What is replacing the Maldives?

According to official data, the Maldives saw over 2 million tourist arrivals in 2025, with over 7000 a day in December. However, another Indonesian archipelago attracting luxury tourists is Raja Ampat.

Located at the top of Papua, it is an amalgamation of 1500 islands, atolls, and cays spread across the Coral Triangle – the marine region from the Philippines to Papua New Guinea. This untouched coastal destination is a secluded spot that offers some of the most biodiverse aquatic life known to man.

Raja Ampat offers one of the most premier diving destinations in the world.

Apart from being a coastal heaven, the tropical rainforests add a charm to the islands like no other. In fact, it has become one of the most sought-after diving destinations in the world.

The Raja Ampat redemption

For decades, the niche spot was reserved for expert divers and a small community who shared the love for serious diving, not tourists. In fact, travelling there required a diving certificate, but also the commitment to spend weeks on basic food and liveaboard vessels.

But as the secret spills, Raja Ampat is gradually attracting a large share of travellers to the island nation. According to the Raja Ampat Statistics Bureau reported the highest visitor count in 2019, with a total number of 46,375 visitors, but the record took a striking hit during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In 2024, the Indonesian paradise recovered to welcome 33,277 visitors, soaring over 1000% since 2021. Despite the spike, the destination continues to remain a hidden gem to become the world’s most sought-after diving destination.

What calls travellers to Raja Ampat

Since diving is the biggest attraction that drives travellers to the island, the waters underneath are a coral goldmine. The waters of Raja Ampat house over 600 coral species and make up to 75% of the world’s coral reefs.

The deep-sea creatures vary over 1700 species and are one of the premier locations to offer such an extent of marine diversity. In fact, Raja Ampat offers direct competition to diving hotspots like Australia’s Great Barrier Reef, as per Robb Report.

Apart from being the premier silent luxury travel destination, the local spot is a pioneering example in showing how conservation tourism works. Luxury here is no longer defined solely by exclusivity; it now embraces conservation, ensuring the islands and their rich marine and terrestrial ecosystems are preserved for generations to come.

Maldives vs Raja Ampat: What it means for Indian travellers

Luxury in the Maldives means villas, infinity pools, and 7-star resorts, but Raja Ampat offers serenity which feels like your own. While India has severed ties with the Maldives since 2024 over the boycott campaign, the island country witnessed a sharp decline in Indian travellers. However, with the relations still in repair, the Maldives had set the target of at least 3 lakh Indian tourists in 2025, but as Raja Ampat emerges as a hidden gem, the Indonesian divide may come.

While Raja Ampat is a tough destination, the Maldives offers convenience – just 4 hours away from India.

Indian natives can access the Maldives via a visa on arrival, which offers a maximum stay of 30 days. They must have a valid hotel reservation and hold at least $100 per person per day to cover the cost of their stay. Similarly, Indonesia offers a visa-on-arrival for Indians too, but reaching the spot requires a multi-check arrival.

Travellers must book flights from their city to Jakarta or Bali, with the main gateway to Raja Ampat opening from Sorong. Airlines like Batik Air, Garuda Indonesia, and Lion Air usually operate the sector. Arriving in Sorong, a 2-hour-ferry ride will take you to the final destination.

What they cost:

According to MakeMyTrip, a flight to Jakarta from Delhi will cost between Rs 20,000 to Rs 26,000, while reaching Sorong start at Rs 19,000, with the visa cost nearing Rs 3000.

On the other hand, direct flights from metro cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, or Chennai cost over Rs 19000 to reach Male. The direct flight option of nearly 4 hours makes it a convenient but crowded option.

What they offer:

A typical stay in Raja Ampat would include a yacht-style lifestyle in the middle of serene blue waters. Perfect for adventure seekers, the secluded island is also apt for serenity seekers. According to TripAdvisor, the Sorido Bay Resort on Kri Island is one of the premier locations in Raja Ampat, costing as early as Rs 3.24 lakh a night.

Maldives has its own luxuries to offer but comes in a more commercialised packaging. The Hurawalji Island Resort offers stunning ocean pool villas, private snorkelling access, and is a perfect private getaway. Rooms typically start at over Rs 70,000 a night.

Overall, while the Maldives is a beginner-friendly coastal sport, Raja Ampat attracts the true adventure seekers. Requiring some level of physical fitness, it is ideal for divers. But if you need a peaceful getaway with untouched beauty, Raja Ampat will call out to you. The tradeoff is much more intense, but it is gradually becoming a rising destination which can soon take over travel recommendations across the world.