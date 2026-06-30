There is a particular kind of ambition that makes most people deeply uncomfortable. Not the garden-variety ambition of wanting a promotion or launching a side business — but the sort that insists a 10 percent improvement is essentially the same as standing still.

Larry Page, the co-founder of Google and one of the wealthiest people alive, has built an empire on exactly that discomfort. His 10x rule — the idea that any solution worth pursuing must be ten times better than what already exists, not marginally so — is less a business strategy than a philosophy of living. And according to Page himself, most people will never truly embrace it.

Page’s net worth was estimated to be $276.2 billion in 2026, making him the second-wealthiest person in the world, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index and Forbes. That fortune was not built on incremental gains. Rather, it was built on a stubborn refusal to accept “better enough.”

ALSO READ The one habit Sundar Pichai credits for his rise to Google CEO

What the 10x rule actually means

The 10x rule is deceptively simple: rather than asking how to improve something by 10 percent, Page demands asking how to make it ten times better. As Page made clear in a landmark Wired interview, a 10 percent improvement means you are doing essentially the same thing as everybody else — you probably will not fail spectacularly, but you are also guaranteed not to succeed wildly.

He described incremental improvement as something “guaranteed to be obsolete over time,” particularly in technology, where non-incremental disruptions are inevitable.

Page’s philosophy requires people to imagine the unthinkable and pursuing it. (Image: Reuters)

The distinction sounds philosophical until you see what it produces in practice. When Page and co-founder Sergey Brin formulated Google’s founding mission, they did not say they would build a competitive search engine.

They said their mission was to organise the world’s information and make it universally accessible and useful. That framing — audacious to the point of sounding absurd — is precisely where the 10x mindset begins. It starts not with a product roadmap but with a problem so large that conventional thinking cannot contain it.

In early 2013, Page participated in a rare interview with Wired in which writer Steven Levy discussed Page’s “10X” mentality — the expectation that Google employees create products and services at least ten times better than those of competitors.

That same year, Page wrote to shareholders: “It’s amazing what you can achieve with a small dedicated team when you start from first principles and aren’t encumbered by the established way of doing things. Yet I’ve learned over time that it’s surprisingly difficult to get teams to be super ambitious because most people haven’t been educated in this kind of moonshot thinking. They tend to assume that things are impossible, or get frightened of failure.”

That is the crux of it. The obstacle is not capability — it is comfort.

The moonshot factory that turned philosophy into reality

Page did not just preach 10x thinking. He institutionalised it. Page and Brin created Google X, a dedicated skunkworks lab whose sole purpose was to aim for moonshot projects, resulting in revolutionary work including autonomous cars and wearable computing.

The lab operates on a logic that most companies would find terrifying: X defines a moonshot as having three specific components — it must attempt to solve a huge problem in the world, propose a product or service that could make that problem disappear, and involve breakthrough technology that provides a realistic path to doing so.

The Billionaire is the second wealthiest person on the planet, trailing Space X CEO Elon Musk. (Image: Reuters)

The results speak with rare authority. What began in 2009 as the Google Self-Driving Car project — a radical experiment to improve road safety by removing the driver entirely — graduated in 2016 to become Waymo, an Alphabet company that has since autonomously driven over 200 million miles on public roads across 13-plus US states.

As of late 2025, X’s moonshot factory was shifting its model further, increasingly spinning out ambitious technology projects as independent companies rather than keeping them within the Alphabet corporate structure.

In 2025 alone, X spun out at least two companies: Taara, which develops wireless optical communication technology, and Heritable Agriculture, a biotech firm using machine learning to accelerate crop breeding. The machine keeps producing, because the philosophy never stopped demanding it.

Why most people will never be comfortable enough to use it

Here is the part nobody puts on a motivational poster: the 10x rule is psychologically brutal. It requires sitting with uncertainty that most professional cultures are specifically designed to eliminate. As Page noted, most cultures and corporate structures create a feeling of normality that makes people feel safe — and that feeling is precisely what kills moonshot thinking.

Larry Page’s advice calls for unconventional thinking to produce unconventional results. (Image: Reuters)

Astro Teller, who runs Google’s X lab, admitted at TechCrunch Disrupt 2025 that X has a 2 percent hit rate — meaning 98 percent of everything the team touches does not work out. His position is that this is entirely acceptable. For most people operating inside conventional career structures, a 98 percent failure rate would end a career. Inside the 10x framework, it is proof the bar was set correctly.

Page has also noted, as reported by Wired, that the goal is not merely to beat competitors — it is to make competition irrelevant. As he once put it: “A ten percent improvement means that you’re doing the same thing as everybody else.” The 10x rule demands not a better answer to the existing question, but an entirely different question.

In his 2009 commencement address at the University of Michigan, Page offered his clearest articulation of the mindset: “Optimism is important. You have to be a little silly about the goals you are going to set. There is a phrase I learned here at Michigan called ‘having a healthy disregard for the impossible.’ That is a really good phrase. You should try to do things that most people would not do.”

The billionaire who stopped showing up to the office

There is something instructive in how Page lives today. Page has not attended press conferences since 2015 and has not presented at product launches or earnings calls since 2013. Executives at Alphabet describe him as a “futurist,” highly detached from day-to-day business dealings and more focused on moonshot projects. His rare office check-ins are said to be “akin to a royal visit.”

This is not disengagement — it is the 10x rule applied to time itself. If you are doing something that someone else can do, you are not doing enough. As Page has often noted, the main thing that causes companies to fail is that they miss the future. His entire life, it seems, is organised around not making that mistake — and around the quiet, uncomfortable truth that ten times better is the only number worth chasing.