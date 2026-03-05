Indian-origin television personality and food entrepreneur Padma Lakshmi spent nearly two decades becoming one of the most recognisable faces of the hit cooking competition Top Chef. The Chennai-born host joined the show in 2006 and went on to serve as its host and climbed to executive producer, building an estimated net worth of around $40 million during her long run. Over the years, Lakshmi became synonymous with the series’ sharp crashing pans, fiery stoves, and flaming judgements

But after 19 years on the show, Lakshmi decided it was time to step away. In 2023, she announced that she was leaving Top Chef, later admitting that the intense schedule had left her feeling burnt out. Having evolved from simply being the on-screen host to an executive producer, Lakshmi reportedly didn’t want to return to projects where she was “just the talent.”

From ‘never returning to cooking’ to a cuisine storyteller

Ironically, her exit from Top Chef didn’t mean leaving the food world behind. Instead, Lakshmi reshaped how she engages with it. She went on to host and produce the food-and-travel docuseries Taste the Nation, which explores the diverse food cultures across the United States. The series also inspired her cookbook, ‘Padma’s All-American’, further cementing her place as a storyteller of global cuisine.

Today, Lakshmi remains deeply involved in the culinary space, developing food shows, writing cookbooks, and even launching new cooking competitions. What once sounded like a break from cooking has, in reality, turned into a reinvention, one where she calls the creative shots while continuing to celebrate food, culture, and storytelling.

Padma’s Olympic-like vision for culinary show

Working with Susan Rovner, a former NBCUniversal Chairman and CBS Entertainment’s president, Amy Reisenbach, Padma now has a vision to transform ‘America’s Culinary Cup’ to turn it into an Olympic-level gauntlet. At the end of the show, the winner will win a cash prize of $1 million, the largest ever in the cooking genre.

“A million dollars brings chefs out of the woodwork that would never compete in any other cooking show,” said showrunner Josh, reported Variety. Before her culinary career, Padma was a successful model and then authored several cookbooks, including ‘Easy Exotic and Tangy’, ‘Tart, Hot & Sweet,’ and ‘The Encyclopedia of Spices & Herbs’, with the best-selling memoir ‘Love, Loss, and What We Ate.’