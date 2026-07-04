Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have been rather private about their relationship. The couple, who confirmed the news in 2023, only released their first post as a couple after their engagement in August 2025. However, having officially exchanged the vows and ‘I dos’, fans are more eager than ever for the photos of the ceremony, and more importantly, Taylor Swift in her bride era.

Both aged 36, made the official announcement earlier today after Swift’s publicist, Tree Paine, released partial information about the lavish Madison Square Garden ceremony. As billboards flashed ‘JustT&T Married‘ and ‘Congrats on Forever! 13+87=100’ around the city, the T&T takeover can never be enough for fans.

There have been, however, criticism about the lavish affair at Madison Square Garden.

Why did Taylor-Travis choose Madison Square Garden?

New York’s Madison Square Garden is one of the biggest sporting arenas in the city. And for the billionaire songstress, she has performed at the event on eight separate occasions. The 14-time Grammy winner chose it not only as a personal statement but also to ensure air-tight privacy.

Scenes outside the Madison Square Garden as the couple got married. (Image: X)

According to a BBC report, Madison Square Garden (MSG) also has a ramp that reportedly goes all the way up to the fifth floor, avoiding cameras and the crowd. Located in the middle of Manhattan, while it may not be the ideal place to host a private wedding of one of the biggest singers in the world, the couple had already applied for permits to close nearby roads, giving them access to underground passages to reach the destination seamlessly.

As the days to the affair came close, and with the July 4 celebrations nearing, police officials also ramped up the security and management of the upcoming event. But there was no official announcement or confirmation until the wedding was done, and the authorities had been extremely tight-lipped when the wedding date was first released by TMZ in June 2026.

The MSG also doesn’t have any windows and has a covered ceiling, providing no access to the guests of the exclusive affair. No drones, no cameras, and no paparazzi – making it the ideal venue for a billionaire wedding away from public glare.

Several reports also claimed that the guests had individual QR codes to seek entry into the wedding, with black privacy curtains shielding their entry to the arena, blocking the crowd from clicking them. Sealed by non-disclosure agreements (NDAs), several details were kept under wraps of the celebrity event. Thus, however hard the fans may try, only the official photographs will confirm or deny the speculations.

A-list Hollywood celebrities spotted in New York reportedly attending Taylor Swift’s wedding. (Image: X)

Is MSG a reference to Taylor Swift’s songs?

Based on intense fan theories and Swiftie logic, they were quick to reference the lyrics from her songs. Master of dropping hints and easter eggs throughout her journey, Taylor Swift truly knows her fans enjoy them.

In fact, Taylor Swift directly references Madison Square Garden in her song ‘The Lucky One’ from her 2012 album Red. In the track, she sings about a character abandoning the bright lights and fame, choosing the ‘rose garden over Madison Square’ to live a private life.

Long before she became a billionaire and delivered stadium-packed shows during her Eras Tour, she performed at MSG at the age of 12 during a 2003 talent competition during a Knicks game. Years later, climbing to fame, she also referenced her relationship with Kelce by famously changing a song lyric during one of the performances of her song ‘ Karma’. She sang, “Karma is the guy on the Chiefs, coming straight home to me,” referring to Travis, a key player on the Kansas City Chiefs.