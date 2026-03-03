If you are seeing photos of your friends celebrating Holi in Mumbai and Gujarat today, but your neighborhood in Delhi remains quiet, don’t be confused. This year, the ‘Festival of Colours’ has been split across two different days. While the West is playing with colours today, Tuesday, March 3, the North is preparing for its main celebration tomorrow, Wednesday, March 4. But why?

This rare phenomenon is happening due to a rare celestial event which is a Total Lunar Eclipse (Chandra Grahan) occurring today. This lunar eclipse and blood moon had impacted the ritual timings of Holi.

The Lunar eclipse and Sutak kaal

According to Drik Panchang, the Purnima Tithi (Full Moon) began on the evening of March 2 and ends today at 5:07 PM. Under normal circumstances, this would mean a single day of celebration. However, the lunar eclipse visible across India today has introduced a Sutak kaal, which is a time when religious activities and auspicious rituals like Holika Dahan are avoided.

This eclipse, the first of 2026, has divided the window for Holika Dahan which makes Holi celebration on two different days in different states.

Why are Mumbai and Gujarat celebrating Holi on March 3?

In Mumbai, Ahmedabad, and across Gujarat, many temple boards and local committees followed a specific Vedic calculation that allowed for Holika Dahan to be performed on the night of March 2. By celebrating Holika Dahan yesterday, these states completed the tradition before the ‘Bhadra kaal’ (inauspicious period) and the eclipse’s ‘Sutak’ began this morning.

As Holika Dahan was held last night, residents in these regions are officially celebrating Dhuleti (the day of colours) today, March 3.

Why are Delhi and North India waiting?

In Delhi, Noida, and most of the North, the decision was made to wait for the eclipse to pass completely. As per Drik Panchang, the auspicious Muhurat for Holika Dahan in Delhi is set for this evening, March 3, between 6:52 pm and 8:50 pm, immediately after the eclipse shadows clear.

Since the bonfire in Delhi and surrounding states will be lit tonight, the main event of Rangwali Holi will be celebrated tomorrow morning, March 4.

Timings of lunar eclipse, Holika dahan and dhulendi as per Drik Panchang

Lunar Eclipse Ends: March 3, 6:47 pm

Holika Dahan (Delhi/North): March 3, 6:52 pm – 8:50 pm

Main Holi (Delhi/North): Wednesday, March 4