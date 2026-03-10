A resume is usually the first thing that a recruiter sees. A window to your professional life history is no longer a piece of paper that needs reading. Today, hirers take it through a rigorous applicant tracking system or ATS, which is an AI-powered tool which helps screen and filter out applications.

Not only does ATS make the process faster, but it also sets guidelines for all resumes to get through. According to Forbes, nearly 4 in 10 hiring managers allow ATS to fully screen candidates based on the pre-set criteria. But at the same time, half of the recruiters still personally review resumes and the ATS to flag, rank, or organise them.

Why is your resume being rejected?

ATS is just one of the many milestones between you and your dream job, and making some minor changes will leave no option but for the ATS to give your resume a clear head start.

According to a Resume Genius report, as quoted by Forbes, ATS rejects 42 per cent of resumes because of missing required skills that are mentioned in the job description. Connected to the same, 36 per cent of applications also fail to meet basic role requirements, while 33 per cent of resumes have unclear or incomplete professional history. In the age of generative AI and how easy it is to churn out coherent sentence is out of AI models, nearly 30 per cent of resumes are rejected instantly after the ATS spots AI-heavy content, while 28 per cent just lack relevant keywords.

“Resumes are most often filtered out when they don’t clearly align with the job requirements, so simple formatting and relevant experience matter. No amount of keyword stuffing will make up for a lack of required skills or work history,” revealed the survey.

How to crack the ATS? 4 ways to enhance your resume

Include required skills

While tweaking your resume for your next application, align it clearly with the job description. From beginner level to high managerial roles, each of these resumes requires careful consideration of the job description. Lack of explicitly explaining your expertise will make the ATS rank you lower or lead to rejection, as per a Forbes expert.

Complete the bare minimum

With the ever-increasing competition in the job market, hitting a bare minimum criteria is important. However, several applicants prioritise the volume of applications over the quality, even where they don’t even match 70 per cent of the required skills. “If you apply to every role without taking the time to read each JD in detail, chances are higher that you will barely meet basic role requirements,” shared a Forbes report.

State your history

Unclear and incomplete work history raises red flags with the ATS, and a third of the hiring managers cited it as a primary reason for rejection. Elaborate titles, explain your duties, and use keywords like ‘professional experience’ or ‘work experience’, instead of ‘my professional journey’ or flowery terms like ‘career odyssey’.

Avoid cliches and slops

There are several tell-tale signs of AI in a resume, which include repetitive clause, bullet points, and generic and meaningless words that only eat up space. However, do remember to spot typos, grammatical errors, and exaggerated experience claims which you cannot back.