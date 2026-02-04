Mussoorie has lost one of its most legendary residents. Hugh Gantzer, the Padma Shri Awardee, veteran travel writer and former Navy Commander, passed away on Tuesday at his home, Oak Brook. He was 94 years old.

Hugh wasn’t just a writer, he was a man who truly loved India. After retiring from the Indian Navy, he and his wife, Colleen, turned their shared love for adventure into a lifelong career. For over 50 years, the couple travelled to the farthest corners of the country, telling stories of hidden heritage and local culture that most people had never heard of.

A life shared on the road

The story of how they began is quite charming. Hugh once shared that while he loved to write, Colleen preferred the travelling part. They made a deal to work together, and that partnership resulted in over 30 books and thousands of articles. They even produced 52 travel documentaries for Doordarshan, bringing the beauty of India into living rooms across the nation.

In 2025, their incredible contribution to Indian literature and journalism was recognized with the Padma Shri.

A fighter for the hills

While the world knew him for his books, the people of Mussoorie knew him as a guardian of the mountains. Hugh was deeply worried about the environment. He played a major role in convincing Prime Minister Indira Gandhi to stop mining in Mussoorie, which saved the local hills. He even worked with a Supreme Court committee to make sure the town stayed green and protected.

Hugh’s early life

Born in Patna in 1931, Hugh’s connection to Mussoorie went back generations. His father had been the head of the local municipal board in the 1940s. Hugh himself studied at St. George’s College before heading off to the Navy and later Law school.

His friend and fellow writer Ganesh Saili remembered him as a man who was involved in every part of town life. The Gantzer home was always full of books, ideas, and conversation. Hugh Gantzer’s death is a huge loss for the literary world and the town of Mussoorie.