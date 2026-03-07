International Women’s Day 2026: Women’s Day is more than just special discounts, sales, and flashy pinks. Celebrated to honour women’s empowerment and achievements, this year’s theme is ‘Rights. Justice. Action. For ALL Women and Girls.’

Whether you’re celebrating your partner or spending a girl’s night in, this cocktail guide will not only have you have a groovy Women’s Day, but also help you learn more about your personality type. Yes, these drinks are personality-coded, and we asked for help from Claude AI.

Cocktails for your personality – What are the 16 major personality types?

There are largely 4 major personality types: Analysts, Diplomats, Sentinels, and Explorers. Under these are sub-sections, each denoted by some codes. Architects (INTJ), Logicians (INTP), Commanders (ENTJ), and Debaters (ENTP) are Analysts. Advocates (INFJ), Mediators (INFP), Protagonists (ENFJ), and Campaigners (ENFP) are Diplomats.

Sentinels include Logisticians (ISTJ), Defenders (ISFJ), Executives (ESTJ), and Consul (ESFJ). While Explorers are Virtuosos (ISTP), Adventurers (ISFP), Entrepreneurs (ESTP) or Entertainers (ESFP).

This personality test is officially known as the Myers-Briggs Type Indicator (MBTI). Created by psychologists Katherine Cook Briggs and her daughter Isabel during World War II, it is based on the psychological theories given by Carl Jung’s school of thought.

Claude AI recommends – 16 cocktails for 16 personalities

Analysts

Architects (INTJ)

A Noir Manhattan is ideal for these strategic, innovative, and independent thinkers. Ideal for the undeniable sophisticated woman, a Manhattan concoction is prepared with rye whiskey, vermouth, dashes of walnut bitters, and a smoked cherry garnish. Opt for a Chivas Regal XV for spiced apricot essence or the Longitude 77 Indian Single Malt Whisky for a saffron tinge.

Logicians (INTP)

Stir up a Clarity Martini for the pure, precise, and intellectually crisp women in your life. This martini is minimal and pours like a logical mind in liquid form. Mix a London gin, dry vermouth, expressed lemon peel, and serve ice cold.

Commander (ENTJ)

These decisive, strategic, and bold leaders make an Armagnac Sidecar is ideal for the night. If she’s above the trend, you know she’ll like it. What’s inside? Pour brandy, fresh lemon juice and a triple-sec flavoured liqueur for a spirited concoction. If she’s a desi at heart, a Patiala Peg Sour is the way to go, with a classic Amrut single malt.

Debater (ENTP)

If she’s a rule-bender, more than a breaker, quick-witted, outspoken, the ‘wrong’ Negroni, made with sparkling wine instead of gin, is ideally perfect for the debater. Use a spiced agave, Campari, and flat prosecco.

Diplomats

Advocate (INFJ)

If she is your go-to person for advice and maintains an insightful, passionate, and organised aura, she is The Advocate. Offer her a Gulaab Gin Fizz and watch her light up.

Mediator (INFP)

This personality type fits perfectly for the idealistic, empathetic, and creative women in your life. If they are the flexible healers in the group, a Thandai Vodka is the way to go for these hopeless romantics.

Protagonist (ENFJ)

The main characters in their life, they are warm, radiant, and draw positive energy towards them. Usually craving something tangy, mix up a Caribbean Fire with The Glenlivet Caribbean Reserve, laced with pineapple juice, hot sauce, and agave nectar.

Campaigner (ENFP)

If she’s your personal enthu-cutlet, spontaneous, and exuding life, the campaigner adds the zing in your life. She makes everything fun, and this Rum Fizz is sure to hit the spot for her. Grab white run, jaggery syrup, and a pinch of chilli, and top it up with a fizzy drink of choice.

Sentinels

Logistician (ISTJ)

She’s traditional, she’s balanced, and is in bed by 10, she is a logistician, and nothing will calm her nerves after a long day like this Masala Chai Whiskey cocktail. Prepare a fresh batch of strong-brewed tea and add a whiskey of your choice.

Defender (ISFJ)

They are gentle, caring, nourishing, and the ‘mom’ of the group, offer them a Tulsi-Lemon Honey Gin, which is a perfect nightcap. This sentinel will love a gin-based cocktail with muddled mint leaves.

Executive (ESTJ)

Opt for a Blender Pride or Imperial Blue from your home bar and whip up a classic Whiskey Soda for your decisive, efficient, no-fuss female.

Consul (ESFJ)

These fruity yet calm souls are the social support of your life. Harmonious and caring, shake the perfect summer drink for the Consuls with a Glenlivet whiskey or rose-flavoured Vodka.

Explorers

Virtuoso (ISTP)

Virtuosos are efficient, but quietly intense. They use their practicality, silence, and analysis as their superpower. Do not mix up their intensity with rudeness as they are happy with a beer cocktail, made with a hint of chilli.

Adventurer (ISFP)

These artistic souls are old-school and would sport a false berry rum cocktail over the Women’s Day weekend. Sensory and stunning, mix white rum with berries, and top it with your juice of choice.

Entrepreneur (ESTP)

High-energy and action-first, if that’s how you describe her, you know she will prefer some shots. Add a hint of chilli or tomato juice for the tang.

Entertainer (ESFP)

Learn from the best and let her choose, or whip up a Mango Rum Punch for these joyful souls. The irresistible concoction is a mix of dark rum and thick aamras with a mango slice garnish, which is ideal for the coming summer.

Disclaimer: These cocktail recommendations are provided by AI, but the content has been compiled by a human.