In the middle of the Indian Ocean, tucked away in the Seychelles archipelago, lies a destination so secluded and luxurious that it has earned a legendary reputation. While many luxury seekers first think of the Bahamas or Fiji, those in the know look toward the Indian Ocean for the ultimate hidden spot

According to reports from official Seychelles tourism partners like Mason’s Travel and The Luxury Collection, this tiny speck of land, known as North Island, offers something far more valuable to the world’s elite than any standard resort: total invisibility. This is the true “Playground of Royals and Stars,” where the ultra-wealthy pay for the luxury of being completely forgotten by the rest of the world.

This is the same sanctuary that Prince William and Kate Middleton chose for their 10-day honeymoon in 2011, a stay officially confirmed by the Seychelles Government at the time. Since then, it has hosted everyone from George and Amal Clooney to celebrities like Brad Pitt and Salma Hayek, all drawn by the promise of barefoot luxury where the only witnesses to your vacation are the giant tortoises.

ALSO READ Inside Anil Kapoor’s Rs 150 crore real estate empire across 4 countries

The cost of a night at the North Island is…

The wining and dining pits on North Island for private meals (Image: Courtesy of North-Island.com)

Exclusivity on this level does not come cheap. Based on 2026 data from North-Island.com, staying on the island typically starts at roughly $8,500 to $10,500 per night for a standard villa.

However, for those seeking the ultimate sanctuary, Villa 11 – the island’s premier residence – can command much higher rates. According to official 2026 price lists, a night here starts at around $15,000, but during the busiest times of the year, that price can easily jump to over $25,000.

These rates are essentially all-inclusive, covering everything from private helicopter transfers and daily spa treatments to a dedicated “Guest Experience Host” (a barefoot butler) who manages your every whim. For many of the world’s ultra-high-net-worth individuals, the price is secondary to the security; the island’s geographical isolation and private security protocols make it a literal fortress of solitude.

The ultimate royal endorsement

This hidden gem, though already known by the rich and wealthy, truly came into the spotlight after the Royal Wedding of the century: William and Kate’s. The then Duke and Duchess of Cambridge chose North Island for their honeymoon and landed their helicopter on the island’s private pad – a true royal entrance. Ultimately, the young royal couple was looking for a place where the press couldn’t follow and what better place than this secretive little haven.

Inside one of the highly exclusive villas of North Island. (Image: Courtesy of North-Island.com)

The island’s policy of only having 11 villas means that even at full capacity, you are unlikely to encounter another human being unless you want to. This extreme privacy is why it remains the first choice for high-profile couples seeking a honeymoon or a high-stakes getaway away from the prying eyes of the paparazzi.

Why it’s so exclusive: Private gazebos, golf buggys and more

The exclusivity of North Island is built into its geography and service model. Accessible only by a 20-minute helicopter ride from the main island of Mahé, there are no public roads, no ferries, and no day-trippers.

The service follows a ‘No Menu’ philosophy. Upon arrival, guests meet with the executive chef to discuss their culinary preferences. There are no set dining times or formal restaurants; if you want a five-course meal served on a remote sandbar at midnight, or a pizza delivered to your private infinity pool at dawn, the staff makes it happen.

The entire island is designed with eco-conscious sensibilities. (Image: North-Island.com)

Each villa is a massive, handcrafted structure of glass, stone, and reclaimed wood – designed to blend into the Takamaka forest so perfectly that the villas are nearly invisible from the sea. They were crafted by Balinese thatchers and Tanzanian wood carvers. The Guardian also reports that all villas have an indoor and outdoor shower, shockingly large bathrooms, floor to ceiling windows that open to private gazebos and plunge pools. Golf buggys are made available for all guests.

The Noah’s Ark project: An eco – conscious way to holiday

What truly separates North Island from a standard luxury resort is its soul. For decades, the island has been the site of the Noah’s Ark project – one of the most ambitious ecological restoration programs in the world according to National Geographic.

Once a neglected coconut plantation overrun by invasive species, the island has been meticulously restored to its pristine state. According to conservation records from Wildlife ACT and the Island Conservation Society (ICS), the resort team has successfully reintroduced endangered Seychelles birds and the legendary Aldabra giant tortoises.

Today, the tortoise population is estimated at approximately 170 individuals. Guests are often invited to join conservationists in monitoring turtle nesting sites, making the stay as much about saving a piece of the planet as it is about enjoying it.

Villa 11: secret swimming pools, cinema lounges and fashionable decor

The strict limit of 11 villas ensures that the human footprint remains tiny. Ten of these ‘Presidential’ villas are tucked along the East Beach, while the 11th – the North Island villa – is perched high on the granite boulders of the northern headland.

Spanning over 8,000 square feet, it is a multi-tiered palace of castaway chic that offers 360-degree views of the turquoise ocean. According to the Guardian, the villa has a circular-flow swimming pool, a cinema lounge and multiple levels cascading down the boulders to the sand.

Designed by Silvio Rech and Lesley Carstens – renowned safari camp architects – the island is the paragon of oceanic escapes. On North Island, you aren’t just a guest in a hotel; you are, for a few days, the temporary owner of a private tropical kingdom.