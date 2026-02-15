Saudi Arabia’s Supreme Court has called on Muslims across the Kingdom to sight the crescent moon marking the start of Ramadan on the evening of Tuesday, February 17.

The court issued a statement on Sunday and urged anyone who observes the crescent with the naked eye or through binoculars to report the sighting to the nearest court and formally register their testimony. Observers may also contact local authorities for assistance in reaching judicial offices.

Ramadan, the ninth month of the Islamic lunar calendar, is the holiest period for Muslims worldwide. Based on the moon sighting, the fasting month is expected to begin either on February 18 or February 19.

How is Ramadan observed?

During Ramadan, Muslims fast daily from dawn until sunset, abstaining from food, drink, smoking and other physical needs. The fast is traditionally broken at sunset with the evening meal known as Iftar, while the pre-dawn meal before fasting begins is called Suhoor.

Across Gulf countries, working hours for most public sector employees and many private sector workers are typically reduced during the month.

Safety advisory issued for moon sighting

Meanwhile, astronomers in the United Arab Emirates have issued a safety advisory ahead of the anticipated crescent sighting. The International Astronomical Centre (IAC) in Abu Dhabi warned the public against attempting to observe the moon using telescopes or binoculars due to potential eye safety risks.

According to the IAC, the Ramadan crescent will appear extremely close to the sun at sunset across much of the Arabian Peninsula. This alignment comes on the same day as a solar eclipse, increasing the risk of accidental exposure to direct sunlight through optical devices.

Astronomers cautioned that pointing telescopes or binoculars toward objects near the sun without certified solar filters could cause serious eye injury, including temporary or permanent vision loss. The intense sunlight may also damage optical equipment.

Experts said professional observatories avoid such observations unless strict safety protocols and specialised filters are used, urging the public to exercise caution during moon-sighting attempts.