Shah Rukh Khan has, over the decades, built a reputation that goes well beyond box office numbers. While his films have earned thousands of crores, it is the stories that never made it to the silver screen that often speak loudest about who he really is.

One such story resurfaced recently when producer K.C. Bokadia, in a recent interview, recalled how SRK voluntarily gave up Rs 95 lakh of his own fee — so that Bokadia would not have to sell his house to pay him back.

The film in question was Hum Tumhare Hain Sanam, and the backstory behind it is as dramatic as anything on screen.

How the stars came on board

Hum Tumhare Hain Sanam is a 2002 Hindi romantic drama directed by K.S. Adhiyaman, starring Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, and Madhuri Dixit, with Aishwarya Rai in a guest appearance. The film was produced by K.C. Bokadia.

Getting two of Bollywood’s biggest superstars on board for the same film, as Bokadia revealed on the Live Hindustan Podcast, was less a matter of formal narrations and more a product of personal trust and instinct.

In the case of Salman Khan, Bokadia said he never narrated the script to the actor at all — he simply spoke to his father, veteran screenwriter Salim Khan, informed him that the film was a remake of the Tamil film Thotta Chinungi, and Salim Khan agreed that Salman would do it.

Shah Rukh’s onboarding was equally unconventional. According to Bokadia, he met SRK and told him he needed him for 20 days, adding, “I don’t know what you charge, but I am willing to pay you Rs 2 crore for it. I think he was charging Rs 1–1.5 crore back then.”

The next day, SRK came to watch the Tamil original — but Bokadia had a word of caution for his director. “The director had a weird personality so I told him not to enter the screening because SRK might run away after looking at you,” he humorously recalled.

What happened next was, by Bokadia’s own admission, nothing short of a miracle — SRK never once asked to meet the director before the shoot began. After watching the Tamil film, though, the superstar was candid about his reservations. “After Shah Rukh watched the film, he said, ‘I don’t understand such kind of films. But I will do it for you’,” Bokadia recalled.

The gesture that saved a home

Bokadia, who has produced hits like Aaj Ka Arjun and Phool Baney Angaaray in the 1980s, suffered huge financial setbacks due to lengthy delays during the shoot of Hum Tumhare Hain Sanam.

When Hum Tumhare Hain Sanam finally released, it struggled at the box office. As per Box Office India, the film earned roughly Rs 13.5 crore against a budget of Rs 12 crore — and at this point, Bokadia still owed SRK Rs 95 lakh.

What followed is the part of the story that Bokadia cannot tell without evident emotion. He recalled approaching SRK about the pending amount, to which the star replied: “Don’t worry about it. I can earn Rs 95 lakh by making an appearance at a wedding. You will have to pay me by selling off your assets.” Bokadia recalled asking, “Who says something like that? That’s his good nature.”

The matter did not end there. When SRK’s secretary later followed up on the outstanding payment, Bokadia reached out to the actor once more.

SRK’s response was unequivocal: “You don’t worry about it. I said it. I committed it. I have told you, I am not taking any money.” Bokadia even attempted to hand over a cheque of Rs 20 lakh as a partial payment, but SRK refused to accept it.

“I handed it to his driver but it was never deposited,” he recalled. When the two ran into each other again some time later, Bokadia made one more attempt to settle the dues — and SRK refused again, this time going a step further and offering five days of his time should Bokadia ever want to work together again. As Bokadia recalled SRK’s parting words: “I respect you. I love you, sir.”

A complicated film, an uncomplicated man

Despite the warmth behind the scenes, the film itself received a harsh reception. Critics found little that was new in the love triangle at the film’s centre. It was even called “a guide to everything that should be avoided in good filmmaking.”

Interestingly, the film found a second life on satellite television and became a staple of afternoon reruns — which is how most audiences remember it today.

The rights of the film are now owned by Shah Rukh Khan’s production company Red Chillies Entertainment — a footnote that adds yet another layer to his relationship with a project he once agreed to do purely as a personal favour, declaring he did not understand such films, and then quietly absorbing a Rs 95 lakh loss to make sure the man who made it did not lose his home.

In an industry not always known for its generosity, that — as Bokadia told the Live Hindustan Podcast — is the story worth remembering.