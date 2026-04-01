Hanuman Jayanti 2026: A holy day for believers, Hanuman Jayanti marks the birth date of the Hindu deity Lord Hanuman. Marked by the full moon night or Chaitra Purnima of the Hindu lunar month, it precedes the solar new year, set to begin on April 14, later this month.

An auspicious day for Hindus, devotees observe Hanuman Jayanti during different times of the year, as per their regional beliefs. While it falls on the Full Moon night in the Chaitra Month in Northern States, different regions celebrate Hanuman Jayanti across different timelines.

This includes Andhra Pradesh and Telangana’s 41-day celebration, which commences on the Chaitra Purnima and ends on the tenth day during the Krishna Paksha in Vaishakha month. While the Tamil Hanuman Jayanti is observed during Margashirsha Amavasya, devotees in Karnataka observe it on Shukla Paksha Trayodashi during the Margashirsha month, as Hanuman Vratam.

Hanuman Jayanti 2026: Date, Purnima Tithi, Shubh Muhurat

According to Drik Panchang, Hanuman Jayanti in Northern India will be celebrated on Thursday, April 2.

The puja time aligns with the Purnima or the full moon rise at 7:06 PM IST on April 1. The Purnima tithi ends at 7:41 AM on April 2. This follows the long-standing ritual that Lord Hanuman was born at sunrise.

Temples across several regions observe day-long celebrations and spiritual discourses as devotees come together to pray and spread joy. They often engage in charity and processions.

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Lord Hanuman is believed to be an ardent devotee of Lord Ram and Sita. So, devotees celebrate the valiant leader and the victory of goodness, courage, and devotion. Some popular rituals include offering vermillion, jasmine oil, and chanting the Hanuman Chalisa or Sundarkand, sections from the Ramayana.

Some devotees also observe a fast on Hanuman Jayanti to seek the blessings of the deities. They are advised to avoid onions, garlic, non-vegetarian food, and to eat fruits, dry fruits, and drink milk during the day.