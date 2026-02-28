Lunar Eclipse 2026: A treat for skywatchers, the annual celestial event is just days away as the Lunar Eclipse 2026 marks its onset. In fact, as per Time and Date, this will be the last total lunar eclipse until December 31, 2028. Dominating the night sky, the first lunar eclipse of 2026 follows the solar eclipse, coinciding with the three major holy days: the Chinese New Year, Ramadan, and Lent.

February’s Solar Eclipse was also noted as the ‘Ring of Fire’ as the Sun, Moon, and Earth aligned to create that effect. On the other hand, a lunar eclipse occurs when the Earth moves directly between the Sun and the Moon, casting its shadow upon the Moon’s surface. A total lunar eclipse will cover the entire Moon with its dark umbra shadow, impacted by its rotation and shape.

Lunar Eclipse Blood Moon 2026: Date, time and peak hours

According to Drig Panchang, the lunar eclipse will occur on March 3. Depending on the time zone, the penumbral phase will begin at 8:44 UTC (2:15 PM IST), reaching its peak at 11:33 UTC (5:03 PM IST). It will last 58 minutes and is set to be visible across Asia, Australia, the Pacific Islands, and North/South America.

In India, however, it will appear as a partial lunar eclipse. It will start with moonrise at 6:26 PM IST and end at 6:46 PM IST. It will be visible for the duration of 20 minutes and 28 seconds. The magnitude of the lunar eclipse will be 1.14.

The sutak period, as mentioned in Drig Panchang, will begin at 9:39 AM IST and ends at 6:46 PM. In fact, for kids, old, and the sick, it will commence at 3:28 PM and end at the same time.

The visibility within India would be at its peak in Eastern and North-Eastern India, with Western India able to see the Penumbral Lunar Eclipse.

Partial vs Total Lunar Eclipse 2026: Visibility areas

A Partial Lunar Eclipse will be visible in Europe, Western Asia, Africa, the Atlantic Ocean, and the Indian Ocean. New Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Bhubaneswar, Patna, Guwahati, Imphal, Shillong, Kohima and Itanagar are some popular cities in India where the Lunar Eclipse would be visible in different phases.

A Total Lunar Eclipse, on the other hand, can be seen in Lima, New York, Toronto, Sydney, Melbourne, Los Angeles, Seattle, Washington D.C., San Francisco, Tokyo, and Beijing.