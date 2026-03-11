Wellness Trends 2026: There was ‘fibre-maxxing‘, there was ‘mouth taping’, and then there was ‘water stacking’. The Internet has always found bizarre wellness trends to achieve their health goals, fitness rings, and nutrition needs. And drinking water? That has been the go-to tip for gut health experts or skincare aficionados.

And to achieve these hydration goals, brands have made trending 2-litre tumblers and Rs 2000 insulated tumblers, that look good in selfies – but do they really motivate you to drink more water? Jeffrey Ma, a food scientist and content creator, shared their technique of ‘stacking water’.

What is water stacking?

Water stacking is another viral TikTok trend where you layer supplements and electrolytes and load your water with add-ons. Usually prepared in a transparent bottle, it is customised for ice or other functional drinks.

This gamified ritual is a reinforcement technique to motivate a drinker to hydrate better, including certain incentives of colour, taste, or even added nutrients. One of the more viral wellness trends, water stacking also hints at over-supplantation costs, nutrient imbalance, and sometimes even over complicating every day essentials like merely drinking water.

Proponents like Ma claim that water stacking has helped achieve a 2-3 litre water intake, and even increase their protein ingestion via collagen. Speaking to Vogue, Ma said, “It really came from me being lazy and wanting to mix everything into one tasty all-in-one drink.”

The ease of stacked water

According to Lisa Statner, MS, RDN, clinical dietician at USC’s Keck Medicine, quoted in a Vogue report, the ease of water stacking makes drinking water simpler and an attractive ritual. It also points to the decreasing food quality, explaining why people feel the need to look for hacks to stay healthy.

“People want to feel good and look good,” she explained, “Maximising single or ‘stacked’ nutrients is one way they are doing this.”

How to stack water?

Breaking down how they do it, Ma explained that typically a stack of water would include collagen, creatine, judice, citrus, a functional flavoured electrolyte, water, and ice. In case one doesn’t feel like investing $10 a glass, they can opt for wallet-friendly alternatives at home with blended carrot, lime juice, sea salt, and vanilla, as per Jeffrey’s Instagram page.

Amy Shapiro, RD, a registered dietitian and the founder of Real Nutrition, recommends a dash of Celtic salt to help with hydration and advises against adding fibre. “Get that from your food,” she says. As for added supplements, both Ma and Shapiro say that it’s up to you and your needs on what extras you want to stack.

