Billionaire Lifestyle: Silence, exclusivity, and privacy are changing the definition of a getaway. From prioritising wellness to exploring luxury hospitality, ultra-high-net-worth individuals have relied heavily on exclusivity to maintain their billionaire status. While some use their private islands as a quick escape from their otherwise preoccupied lives, others take to travelling quieter, not louder.

A popular trend in 2026, ‘hushpitality’ is all the rage, borrowing largely from the concept of quiet luxury. Blending solace with sensory control, the mixture of ‘hush’ and ‘hospitality’ is the newest travel trend of 2026.

What is ‘hushpitality’?

Hushpitality prioritises silence over show and emphasises the importance of sensory-controlled environments. Ideally, such locations offer sound-proof rooms, private elevators, secluded arrival points, and music-free common areas.

The ultimate symbol of luxury, these retreats may even cost millions, going up to Rs 26 lakh for a night of absolute silence and privacy. While billionaires may be living an aspirational life, these hushpitality getaways are more than just a break, but more like a detox.

Billionaires who seek the ‘hushpitality’

Several silent and invite-only retreats are the go-to option for billionaires. Amazon’s Jeff Bezos ‘billionaire bunker’ is known for its iconic villas spread across a span of 300 acres on the Indian Creek Island in Miami. One of the standout $79 million mansion located on the private island has its own 24/7 private security and golf course among other opulent amenities, all secured inside gated walls.

Similarly for the Google CEO, Sundar Pichai, along with his overall silent lifestyle, his Los Altos Hillis mansion is often described as a ‘quiet counterpart’ to his otherwise high-profile life.

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Founder of the Virgin Group, Richard Branson is another advocate of the hushpitality trend. His Necker and Moskito Islands are limited strictly to close friends, families, and only allows guests after a financial verification, as per a Forbes report. In an attempt to mute the public noise, hushpitality is an ideal motivator for luxury vacations.

Larry Ellison, who took over Elon Musk’s richest status for a day, owns a luxury island in Hawaii, Lanai. A semi-private kingdom of the Oracle billionaire, there are rarely any public events at the luxury property with a strict no-paparazzi zone.

This hushpitality is exclusive, with a combined net worth of more than some countries’ GDP, and the ability to control the world markets right from the comfort of their luxury islands.