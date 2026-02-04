Simple and joyful, walking is just the right exercise routine in today’s fast-paced lifestyle to ease stress and stay fit. But what if you could further strengthen its impact by carrying weights. Not only will it turn walking into a power-packed full body workout, but also deliver quick weight loss results. The short-duration walk is also considered great for your heart and lung health. With so many benefits, no wonder, Farmer’s walk is the latest fitness trend to go viral among wellness enthusiasts. Let’s understand what exactly is it and if it’s for everyone.

What is Farmer’s walk and how to do it

The walk inspired by farmers who usually carry heavy buckets, sacks, or agricultural equipment, is simply done by carrying heavy weights in both hands. It can be dumbbells, kettlebells, or even heavy grocery bags.

While it may remind you of another popular walking style – rucking or ruck-walking (carrying heavy backpacks while walking), its benefits are more diverse.

“The farmer’s walk exercise is a suitable exercise for adults who want to increase their overall levels of strength, relative endurance and functional fitness. A beginner can start with lighter weights while a athlete can use a heavier load during their workouts; but any individual suffering from severe joint pain or injury or who has had surgery on their back should talk to their doctor prior to starting this type of exercise programme,” says Dr. Akhilesh Yadav, Director – Orthopedics & Joint Replacement, Max Super Speciality Hospital Vaishali.

“Farmer’s walk mimics common daily functional movements, and is one of the best overall full-body functional exercises available today,” says Dr Jyoti Goyal, Director Critical Care, Yatharth Super Speciality Hospital, Sector 20, Faridabad.

Why Farmer’s walk is gaining popularity

Its simplicity and its intensity is what makes farmer’s walk immensely popular among fitness enthusiasts. Dr Goyal says the exercise improves functional muscular strength, balance, coordination, and endurance, rather than isolated muscle training.

“Farmer walking refers to a type of weightlifting exercise that can be done while walking. To perform this type of exercise all you do is hold dumbbells or kettlebells in your hands, causing your arms to hang down at your sides. This is much like what a farmer would do (carry things),” says Dr Yadav, adding it’s a very easy exercise to perform, considering it takes very little time and has minimal equipment involved.

Can it aid in weight loss?

Fitness experts strongly recommend the unique style of walking for people aiming to shed weight. Carrying weights in both hands while walking can help burn more calories compared to simple walking.

“The use of weights while walking activates multiple muscle groups (core, shoulders, arms, glutes and legs), which helps to build lean muscle. Increased lean muscle increases resting metabolism, allowing you to burn more calories when you are not active,” says the expert.

A gentle workout for your heart

Farmer’s walk not only help you lose weight but is known to boost your heart and lung function. According to a study published in World Journal of Cardiology, high intensity exercises such as the farmer’s walk help in increasing aerobic capacity, and reducing the risk of various cardiovascular diseases such as heart attack and stroke.

“Using weights elevates the heart rate during activity, making the Farmer’s Walk a great way to incorporate low impact cardiovascular activity into your routine and is much easier to maintain than high-intensity running and HIIT workouts for most people,” adds Dr Goyal.

Farmer’s walk with its gentle movements is also suitable for those with knee issues or who are just getting back into shape and looking to create consistency in their workout routine, which is a crucial part of successful long-term weight loss.

How does farmer’s walk compare to other styles of walking

While a traditional walk works the lower body, farmer’s walk helps tone the upper and lower body as well as the core.

This can greatly enhance one’s posture, balance, spinal stability and core strength while also improving a person’s grip strength – a muscle usually overlooked with traditional cardio.

“Compared to a brisk or power-walk, farmer walking also burns more calories than either of those forms of walking due to the extra weight resistance added to your body from carrying weights and by working more muscles than either of the other forms of walking,” says Dr Goyal.

Apart from that farmer walking works the body as a whole and uses the whole core to generate greater strength and tension than what is obtained while doing Nordic walking or with a pole.

“Treadmill walking is controlled from a cardio intensity standpoint, but does not provide functional strength from carrying the weights. Farmer walking also increases mental coordination and focus as you need to maintain good form while under a load,” says the expert.

Is farmer’s walk the right workout for you?

If you are looking to lose weight or your work schedule is usually packed, this style of walking is for you. It is also effective for older adults wishing to preserve their muscle mass and improving their balance.

People who want to avoid complex training programmes can simply opt for the no-fuss farmer’s walk routine.

Is it safe for you?

However, there is a caution. Dr Goyal suggests before beginning this routine, anyone with severe back problems, recent injuries, or uncontrolled joint discomfort should seek medical advice since an incorrect load or improper posture may exacerbate physical strain.

Farmer walking routines are considered a safe if done correctly and with the appropriate amount of weight. It’s important to consult your fitness trainer before starting the routine.

Disclaimer: The information in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as medical advice. While the author has incorporated expert medical guidance while producing the story and ensured full authentic information is provided to the reader, you should always seek the advice of a qualified healthcare provider regarding a medical condition or treatment. Never disregard professional medical advice or delay in seeking it because of something you have read here.