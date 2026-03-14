Trying to stay productive with several AI tools open at once can feel like a great way to get ahead, but many people are finding that their heads feel completely drained by mid-afternoon. This specific kind of mental exhaustion is becoming a common problem as more offices adopt generative AI. While most people are used to the idea of long-term burnout, this is a more immediate type of overload that happens after a single day of high-speed digital work.

This “brain fry” isn’t the same as being tired after a long meeting; it is a sharp drop in mental energy caused by the way we have to manage these tools. Instead of the AI doing the hard work for us, we often end up in a role where we have to supervise every single thing the machine says. This shift from being a creator to being a constant fact-checker is proving to be a lot more tiring than people expected.

The reality of the oversight tax

The promise of AI was that it would take over the boring parts of our jobs, but a large study released by Harvard Business Review and Boston Consulting Group on March 5, 2026 suggests the opposite is happening. The HBR defined AI brain fry as “mental fatigue from excessive use or oversight of AI tools beyond one’s cognitive capacity.”

Workers are now paying what researchers call an ‘oversight tax.’ This is the mental energy you spend making sure the AI isn’t making things up or giving you poor advice. Because you can never fully trust the output, your brain has to stay in a state of high alert all day. High oversight correlates with 12% greater mental fatigue and 19% greater information overload.

This constant need to verify information makes the work day feel much heavier. The study found that while using one AI tool can be helpful, the benefits disappear quickly when you add more. Once a person is managing a handful of different systems, the effort needed to switch between them and check their work actually takes more energy than doing the task manually. It turns out there is a limit to how many automated helpers a human can realistically handle before their productivity drops.

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Mental static and decision fatigue

The physical symptoms of this condition are quite specific. According to the Harvard study of nearly 1,500 employees, many people – about 14% of the surveyed workers – described a feeling of mental “static” or a strange buzzing in their heads after a long shift. This isn’t just a mood issue that can be waved off by a little rest or break, in fact it’s an alarming sign that the brain is struggling to process the sheer volume of information coming in. People in fields like marketing, finance, engineering or HR seem to be feeling this the most right now with rates as high as 26%.

The exhaustion also makes it much harder to do the basic parts of the job. CNN reported that those who used AI saw a 33% increase in decision fatigue. By the time the evening rolls around, these workers struggle to make even simple choices. What is worse is that, “fried” workers made nearly 40% more serious mistakes People.com reported. Their ability to catch the AI’s errors eventually fails because their brains are too tired to think critically anymore.

The problem with switching tasks

A big part of the issue is that every AI tool works a little differently. Juggling a bot for coding and another for emails requires you to constantly change how you think and communicate. These transitions aren’t smooth; they create a lot of mental friction that adds up over the course of eight hours. Each time you move from one interface to another, you lose a little bit of focus and energy.

As reported by The Independent, some of the hardest-working people are the ones most likely to feel this because they are trying to use every tool available to them. They think they are being more efficient, but they are actually making their work day more intense than it needs to be. To fix this, some experts suggest setting strict limits on how many AI tools you use at once. Taking breaks where you don’t look at any screens at all is also becoming a necessary way to let the brain recover from the static of the workday.