Every year, millions of people around the world observe Ramadan, spending 30 days fasting from sunrise to sunset. While it is a deeply spiritual time, it also triggers a massive transformation inside the human body. To understand exactly how our systems handle a month of fasting, we spoke with Deepti Khatuja, Chief Dietician at Fortis Gurugram, who explains the four-week journey.

Week 1: The ‘hump’ phase

The first few days are the toughest as your body is used to having meals on time and during fasting, which suddenly stops. Initially, your system panics a little and starts burning through glycogen (stored sugar) in your liver and muscles.

“This is the adjustment period,” says Deepti Khatuja. “Because your blood sugar and hunger hormones are jumping around, you’ll likely deal with headaches, a bit of ‘brain fog,’ and a lot of tiredness. Your body is basically asking, ‘Where’s the fuel?'”

Week 2: Finding your groove

By the end of the first week, something shifts. Your blood sugar levels are low, so your body turns to its backup fuel: fat. This process produces molecules called ketones, which are a very efficient fuel for the brain. According to Khatuja, this is when the ‘fasting high’ often kicks in. “Between days 3 and 7, your body gets better at burning fat. You’ll notice that the sharp hunger pangs start to fade, and your energy levels actually become much steadier than they were in the first week.”

ALSO READ Ramadan fasting tips 2026: Nutritionist reveals what to eat at Suhoor to avoid energy crash

Week 3: Deep cleaning and repair

This is the stage where ‘autophagy’ often happens, which is basically biological ‘spring cleaning.’ Since your digestive system isn’t busy processing food all day, your cells start repairing themselves and clearing out waste.

“This is a great time for your metabolism,” Khatuja explains. “Your body becomes much more sensitive to insulin, meaning it handles sugar better. You’ll also find that your appetite is much easier to control, and you don’t feel the need to eat massive amounts the moment the sun goes down.”

Week 4: The final stretch

By the last week, your metabolism has fully adapted to the new routine. Your energy is stable, and your body has settled into a rhythm. However, the final results depend entirely on your habits at night.

The health benefits of fasting

If you stick to healthy habits during the month, the rewards for your body can be significant. Your system undergoes a metabolic ‘reset’ that leads to much better blood sugar management, while many people see a noticeable drop in blood pressure and ‘bad’ cholesterol.

The consistent fasting period usually helps most people lose a healthy amount of body fat. By the time you reach the final week, your body has adjusted to its new rhythm, and you may feel lighter and more focused than you did at the start of the month.

Avoiding common risks and mistakes

All the good effects can disappear if you are not careful. The biggest problem is not drinking enough water. If you don’t hydrate properly at night, you may feel tired, dizzy, or weak the next day.

Another common mistake is overeating at iftar. Many people break their fast with oily, fried food and too many sweets. This can make your blood sugar rise quickly and then suddenly drop, leaving you feeling drained.

Also, sleeping too late after meals can disturb your routine. Without proper rest, your body cannot recover well, and you may feel low on energy the next day.

Expert advice for a healthy finish to 30-day Ramadan fast

As Deepti Khatuja advises, the key to a successful 30-day fast is finding a proper balance. By filling up on fibre-rich foods and plenty of water during Suhoor and keeping your Iftar meals simple with lean protein and fresh vegetables, you can avoid the energy slumps.