A strange new digital habit is catching on among South Korea’s Gen Z, and it doesn’t involve any actual spending. Dubbed ‘dopamine sites,’ these are websites built to look exactly like food delivery apps or e-commerce platforms, complete with product listings, reviews, a cart and a checkout flow.

The twist is that nothing ever gets bought, paid for, or delivered. Users browse, click “order,” and watch a fake courier icon move across a tracking screen, only for the experience to end exactly where it began: empty-handed, but apparently satisfied.

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What exactly are dopamine sites?

The most talked-about example, a site called FoodNeverComes, was reportedly built by a South Korean developer who goes by Malhee. As per Fast Company, the idea came together on a night spent compulsively opening and closing real delivery apps without placing an order.

The site mimics the real thing closely: users browse restaurant listings complete with star ratings and delivery-time estimates, build a cart, and after tapping order watch an animated courier — often a rabbit-themed rider — make its way across a live map. Once the simulated order is “placed,” some versions of the app display a small reward message, such as the calories or cash saved by not actually following through, according to reporting by Quasa.

Dopamine sites are redefining online shopping in South Korea. (Image: Canva)

Other platforms simulate different everyday rituals. One of the better-known is built around “Damta,” Korean slang for a smoke break. Sometimes referred to as “Online Damta,” it offers users a start button alongside a real-time count of how many other people are online at the same moment, along with anonymous messages from other users — short lines like “I’m getting through another day” or “I want to go home” — creating the atmosphere of an online break room.

Some versions go further, letting users choose a themed virtual smoking room, such as one set outside a university or on a company rooftop, as per a report from Hankook Ilbo.

Korean daily Hankook Ilbo, which first documented the trend locally, reported that users turn to these sites the same way others might doomscroll, seeking a quick mental reset rather than an actual product or experience.

The Korea Times, which carries translated Hankook Ilbo reporting, quoted a 25-year-old office worker who said he uses the fake delivery site to manage late-night cravings: “I don’t end up ordering anything, but it feels like it relieves a little stress.” A 24-year-old college student described turning to the smoke-break site during exam periods, saying it feels “strangely comforting” even though no one is actually there.

The appeal, oddly enough, has a basis in neuroscience. Dopamine is released by the brain mostly in anticipation of a reward, not necessarily once that reward arrives, which is why the act of adding something to a cart or watching a delivery tracker can trigger satisfaction on its own.

Jungwon University professor Kim Heon-sik, cited in multiple reports on the trend, has compared the appeal to mukbang — the genre of video where viewers watch someone else eat — arguing that both let users experience a sense of satisfaction at one remove, without the real-world commitment.

Why the trend is striking a chord

Much of the coverage frames dopamine sites as a response to very real pressures facing young Koreans, including financial anxiety, loneliness and burnout. Users describe the sites as a way to manage late-night cravings or exam-season stress without giving in to them entirely.

For some, the appeal is less about the shopping itself and more about feeling like they are not alone in a small, anonymous digital space, with the presence of other anonymous users online offering a quiet sense of company.

The trend’s popularity is partly a function of how deeply delivery culture is embedded in Korean daily life. Baedal Minjok, the delivery app the fake sites most closely echo, reportedly had around 23.41 million monthly active users as of April 2026 — a scale that helps explain why a simulated version of the same ritual would feel so familiar to so many.

As the trend has drawn international attention, reactions outside South Korea have been considerably more divided. While some commentators see it as an inventive, judgment-free outlet for compulsive spending habits, others have called it a strange byproduct of late-stage consumer culture, or simply unsatisfying compared to an actual purchase.

On Reddit’s r/shoppingaddiction community, reactions have split along similar lines: some users said the sites could help by recreating the satisfying parts of shopping without financial consequences, while others worried that fake shopping still reinforces the underlying habit it’s meant to curb.

Critics have also questioned the premise itself, arguing that not being able to actually receive what’s been “ordered” could leave some users more frustrated rather than less.

Whether dopamine sites spread meaningfully beyond South Korea remains uncertain, but the trend has already sparked a wider conversation about how anticipation, rather than ownership, may be the real engine behind modern shopping behaviour.