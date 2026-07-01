Akshay Kumar‘s ‘Welcome to the Jungle’ has touched close to Rs 81.50 crore in India net collections by Day 5, keeping it on course for the Rs 100 crore mark in its first week, according to data tracked by Sacnilk.

Directed by Ahmed Khan and produced by Firoz A. Nadiadwala, the film is the third instalment in the Welcome franchise, following Welcome (2007) and Welcome Back (2015). The slapstick comedy-adventure stars Akshay Kumar, Sunil Shetty, Arshad Warsi, Paresh Rawal, Lara Dutta, Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Raveena Tandon, Tusshar Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Rajpal Yadav, Johnny Lever, Jackie Shroff and Aftab Shivdasani, and follows a chaotic group of characters entangled in a high-stakes treasure hunt.

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Occupancy trends and box office collection

The film opened with a Day 1 net of Rs 15.25 crore, taking its India gross to Rs 22.80 crore and, once overseas earnings of Rs 4.70 crore were added, its worldwide gross to Rs 27.50 crore. NCR led occupancy on opening day with 928 shows, followed by Mumbai at 776 and Ahmedabad at 561, with evening and night slots pulling in the biggest crowds.

Day 2 brought a healthy jump, with the film adding Rs 20 crore net, a 31.1% rise over the opening day, across 10,396 shows and an overall occupancy of 33%. Overseas collections for the day stood at Rs 7 crore, pushing the total overseas gross to Rs 11.70 crore and the worldwide gross to Rs 58.50 crore.

The momentum carried into Day 3, the film’s first Sunday, when it crossed the Rs 50 crore milestone in India with a single-day collection of Rs 24.75 crore across 10,867 shows, with afternoon and evening slots dominating footfalls.

Weekend slowdown

Day 4 saw the expected weekday correction turn sharper than anticipated. Occupancy fell to 65.7%, and the film earned just Rs 8.50 crore, a steep drop from Sunday’s Rs 24.75 crore. Even so, that took the India gross tally to Rs 86.53 crore and the net collection to Rs 72.25 crore. Overseas earnings added Rs 3 crore for the day, lifting the total overseas gross to Rs 19.95 crore and the worldwide gross to Rs 106.48 crore.

On Day 5, the film picked up marginally with Rs 9.25 crore net, a modest 8.8% rise over Monday. Night shows drew the largest crowds across all three key markets, with NCR logging 924 shows, Mumbai 763, and Ahmedabad 572.

With this, Welcome to the Jungle’s overall India net collection stands at around Rs 81.50 crore by the close of Day 5. Whether the film manages to breach the Rs 100 crore mark before its first week wraps up will depend largely on how it holds through the rest of the week and the word of mouth it builds among weekday audiences.