‘All About That Bass’ singer Meghan Trainor has recently listed her LA mansion. Set to be priced for nearly $9.9 million, as of a January 2025 listing, her California estate slashed the price to nearly $7 million. With a net worth of $30 million, as per Celebrity Net Worth, Trainor has had a long-standing run for the buck for her LA mansion, after listing and pulling, and listing it again in March 2026.

But the lavish 14,164 sq feet will not remain in the market for long, and is soon to fly off the market. True to its description, the resort-style aesthetic is dominated by its low ceilings, airy spaces, and wooden accents. Built in modern architecture, the minimalist nooks are enhanced by signature pieces, statement furniture, and a private pool like no other.

With breathtaking views and a basketball court of its own, this is a true millionaire’s home. Here’s a peek inside Meghan Trainor’s lavish $7 million home in LA.

Private pool, full-size tennis court, and waterfall backyard

Located in Encino, California, the LA estate is one of its kind. The seven-bedroom, 10-bathroom estate spans a lavish 1 acre of land. First listed in January 2025, the listing was set to be sold for nearly $10 million.

Opening to grand gates that lead you to a spacious motor court, the brick bath is complemented by a stone fountain set inside a bushy lawn. The notes of greenery travel inwards as indoor plants light up the interiors. The main entrance is overlooked by 11 windows, welcoming the sunlight inside.

Image: Instagram

Stepping inside, grand gates open to a dramatic double staircase and living room areas. Prioritising natural light, the main residence also has a chef’s kitchen and an adjacent private office. The primary living room has low couches and neutral upholstery with windows on each wall. Faced towards the television, the room also has a fireplace, keeping the room warm as the sunlight trickles inside the house.

The dining room overlooks the waterfall backyard. Made of wood, the eight-seater dining table is low, comfortable, and earthy. Placed on a rug, it adds texture to the wooden flooring and accents throughout the house. The chef’s kitchen has an island counter, fully equipped with industry-grade equipment, bound seamlessly by wooden ceilings and floors.

Image: Instagram

Bedroom, bath, backyard

The star of the show, the backyard, is nothing short of a millionaire’s getaway. With wooden couches that carry the earthy tones of the house outside, it has high walls that mimic a waterfall, as it merges with the pool. Rock and stone elements complement the wooden tones outside.

The exteriors also include a dining patio, a BBQ area, a fire pit, and a tennis court. The guest house, also attached to the property, has a fully-equipped gym, kitchen, and guest quarters.

Image: Instagram

The bathroom, on the other hand, is as big as a bedroom. It has a marble bathtub, it has a separate shower area, with a walk-in, too. The bedroom, on the other hand, has three windows and another floor-to-ceiling see-through door, opening to another balcony. The upholstery remains largely uniform throughout the estate, dominated by browns, whites, and beiges. There are five such en-suite bedrooms, with dual closets, a spa bath, and a terrace overlooking the grounds.

Image: Instagram

In addition to these lavish extravagances, the basement level of the house also has a state-of-the-art recording studio with its own private entrance.