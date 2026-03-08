Most people believe that the biggest professional breakthroughs must arrive in their twenties when energy is at its peak. There is a common cultural pressure to have a settled career path before reaching middle age. However, the idea that reinvention has an expiry date is being challenged by individuals who find their true calling much later in life.

Boman Irani is the most popular example of a late bloomer in the Indian film industry, having waited until his mid-forties to make his commercial debut. His journey began far from the spotlights of Bollywood, in the corridors of the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel in Mumbai where he worked in room service. According to The Better India, Irani spent two years as a waiter before returning to manage his family’s small wafer shop for 14 years to support his mother.

ALSO READ Explained: How global wealth migration is opening new doors for Indian professionals

Humble beginnings and the wafer shop years

Irani was born in Mumbai in 1959. His early life was shaped by loss; his father passed away six months before he was born. This left his mother to raise him while running a family-owned “namkeen” (wafer) shop in South Mumbai. After completing a two-year catering course at Mithibai College, Irani began his professional life as a waiter and room service staff member at the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel.

The actor then spent two years at the Taj before returning home to help his mother run the family business after she suffered an injury. For the next 14 years, Irani worked behind the counter of the wafer shop. While selling chips and tea provided financial stability, he used his free time to explore photography. Using the tips he had saved from his hotel job, he eventually transitioned into professional photography – specializing in sports and school events.

A theatrical training ground

His entry into performing arts was prompted by the choreographer Shiamak Davar, who noticed Irani’s expressive personality and suggested he try theatre. Irani learned the ropes of acting on stage during the 90s under the guidance of the legendary Alyque Padamsee. His big break in the theatre world came with the play I Am Not Bajirao. It was a huge hit in Mumbai; running for 17 years straight and really helping him make a name for himself as a serious actor.

Even as he gained respect on stage, mainstream cinema remained out of reach. Irani appeared in several commercials – most notably as the Jack half of the Krackjack biscuit duo – but it wasn’t until director Rajkumar Hirani cast him in Munna Bhai M.B.B.S. (2003) that his life changed. Playing the eccentric Dr. Asthana at 44, Irani became an overnight household name. This breakthrough proved that maturity and technical skill could override the industry’s traditional obsession with youth.

Breaking the directorial barrier at 65

Irani has kept proving that you’re never too old to try something new. After twenty years of playing famous characters like Virus in 3 Idiots, he decided to switch gears and get behind the camera. On February 7, 2025, at the age of 65, he released his first movie as a director, The Mehta Boys, on Prime Video.

According to The Hindu, he co-wrote the script with Alexander Dinelaris, who famously won an Oscar for Birdman. The story focuses on the complicated bond between a father and son and has been praised for being really moving and thoughtful. The Indian Express reported that the film felt like a nice change from the usual Bollywood style, proving the actor is just as talented at directing as he is at acting. Boman Irani’s story is proof that you can reinvent yourself at any age and that it is never too late to follow one’s dreams, no matter the circumstances in life.