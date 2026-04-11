Still sorting your plans for the summer? This luxurious visa-on-arrival spot for Indians is ideal for both beach and mountain lovers. With a diverse topography and more, this ideal vacation destination is located just nine hours from India.

Budget-friendly and adventure-friendly, here’s a virtual tour to Mauritius that will make you want to book those tickets as soon as you’re done. From luxury hotels to backpacker hostels, this spot has it all. Whether this is your romantic getaway with your loved one or a group trip for the ages, ditch the Schengen wait and enjoy breathtaking white sand beaches and witness active volcano sites.

Snorkel, dive, swim

For the water lovers, you won’t have to fight with the mountain person in your life. Mauritius does it all. Visit the Flic en Flac to experience white sand beaches and a quick yacht adventure all in one day. As you swim in the turquoise waters, take home a pocket full of sand and a heart full of memories.

A scuba experience would typically cost Rs 4000, while catarman cruises might cost Rs 2500.

Once completely abandoned in the 1500s, today it is a mini-India. Being the second-biggest Hindi-speaking land, Mauritius is like a second skin for travellers. In fact, while you are in awe of the waterfalls tucked away in the tropical lands, you will be amazed by what you can see from above.

A waterfall that falls into the ocean, Mauritius is truly for adventure seekers. Perfect between October and May, this is the ideal time for the summer getaway you have been putting off for ‘next year’.

Hikes, sunrises, and adventures

If you are a mountain person and want to witness seven colours of sand, this is your spot. Purple, red, and violet, Mauritius sands are no less than nature’s own canvas, and if you love to trek, start your day by hiking up to the Chamarel Waterfall and Tamarind Falls. Perfect for a group of beach people, as they will be rewarded with freshwater adventure sports.

On lazy days, you can experience breathtaking sunsets or enjoy a meal by the beach. But if you’re in the mood for getting your steps in while you vacation at the heart of the tropical wonderland, visit Black River Gorges National Park for a thrilling day out.