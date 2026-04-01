If you are planning a trip to Central Asia this year, there is great news. Kazakhstan has officially updated its travel rules for 2026, making it easier than ever for Indian tourists to visit. You can now enter the country without a visa for short trips, as long as you follow the ‘14-day rule.’

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan (gov.kz), this visa-free entry is part of a plan to bring more Indian visitors to famous spots like Almaty and Astana. While the process is simple, there are a few strict limits on how long you can stay and what you need to carry in your pocket.

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The 14-day rule and the 180-day limit

The most important thing to know is that you can stay for a maximum of 14 days per visit. The day you land counts as your first day. You don’t need to apply for anything at the embassy before you leave; you simply get a stamp on your passport when you arrive at the airport.

However, you cannot just leave and come back immediately forever. The government has set a “rolling limit.” You can only stay in Kazakhstan for a total of 42 days within any 180-day period. This means if you visit for 14 days in April, you still have 28 days left to use over the next few months. This rule is strictly for tourism and business meetings. If you want to work or study there, you still need a regular visa.

Digital registration: The new QazETA system

A new update for 2026 is the QazETA (Electronic Travel Authorisation). While you don’t need a visa, the Kazakh government now asks all Indian travellers to register their details online before they fly. It is best to do this through the official QazETA portal at least 72 hours before your departure.

This digital form is basically a quick check-in. It asks for your health details and basic travel info. Once you finish, you get a confirmation that you should keep on your phone or print out. It helps the immigration officers clear you much faster once you land at big airports like Almaty or Astana.

Documents you must carry

Even though you don’t need a visa sticker, the immigration officers will still check your papers. To avoid any trouble at the border, make sure you have these five things ready:

A Valid Passport: It must have at least six months left before it expires. Return Ticket: Proof that you have a flight booked to leave Kazakhstan within 14 days. Hotel Booking: A printout showing where you are staying. Proof of Funds: You might be asked to show that you have enough money for your trip (cash or cards). Travel Insurance: While not always a “must,” the government highly recommends it for hikers and mountain travellers.

What if you want a longer trip?

If 14 days feels too short to see everything, you cannot simply ‘extend’ your visa-free stay while you are there. Instead, you must apply for a standard e-Visa before you leave India. This e-Visa allows you to stay for up to 30 or 90 days, but requires an invitation letter from a travel agency in Kazakhstan.

You can apply for this longer visa on the official Visa-Migration Portal. It usually takes about 5 working days to get approved. For most tourists, though, the 14-day free entry is more than enough to see the beautiful lakes and canyons that Kazakhstan is famous for.