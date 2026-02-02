The season of love is upon us and romance is in the air once again with Valentine’s Day approaching at break-neck speed. The day, celebrated on February 14, is a day when lovers across the world unite to shout out their love from the rooftops; whether you are a hopeless romantic falling in love for the first time or have a decades old romance weathered like a sturdy old tree, the feeling of celebration in the air is palpable.

What is Valentine’s week?

Valentine’s week is a sequence of eight themed days beginning on February 7th and culminating on February 14th. This tradition serves as a romantic build-up, where each day represents a different stage or expression of affection. While Valentine’s Day itself is the main event, the preceding seven days allow couples to celebrate specific aspects of their relationship – ranging from the initial gestures of friendship and sweetness to deeper levels of commitment and physical intimacy.

Though critics protest that the occasion is a way for companies to profit off of the feeling and generate sales by the way of chocolates, flowers, expensive wines and a plethora of other presents, supporters argue that love must be celebrated – presents or not.

Valentine’s day celebrations in 2026 begin on Saturday February 7 and conclude on the following Saturday, February 14. Each day, beginning on 7th, has a fun aspect of the occasion attached to, for example, the 7th of February will follow the theme of Rose Day where lovers get each other bouquets of blood-red roses as a romantic gesture. Likewise, each day corresponds to a certain aspect of the thrill of romance. As Valentine’s Week is just a few days away, we bring to your the detailed guide for each day – from Rose Day, Propose Day, to Kiss Day.

The full Valentines Day 2026 calendar

Seven days of love before Valentine’s Day

Rose Day (Saturday, February 7)

Valentine’s week kicks off with Rose Day on Saturday, making it the perfect time to arrange for a lovely posey of roses for you beloved. Roses have for centuries been considered the ultimate symbol of love, dating back to ancient Rome and Greece when they were associated with Aphrodite/Venus – The goddess of love. Their status as romantic symbol was further cemented by medieval poetry and then Victorian literature where the ‘language of flowers’ was solidified.

Since different roses mean different things, choosing the right colour is key. Red roses signify romantic, passionate love while pink roses symbolize attraction and admiration. Yellow roses can indicate friendship or joy and orange roses can be taken to mean excitement and/or enthusiasm. Purchase roses for your loved ones with these rules in mind.

Activities for Rose Day: Opting to gift your partner or loved one a bouquet of roses goes without saying if you truly want to celebrate the occasion. Big, luscious bouquets can be just as meaningful as a singular rose; simply acknowledging and showing that you care about your beloved takes you half-away there.

To make the occasion even more meaningful, couples can visit a local botanical garden or a flower show together. Walking through rows of blooms allows for a relaxed, scenic start to the week; taking the time to pick out each other’s favorite scents and colours, perhaps ending the afternoon by pressing a single rose in a book as a permanent memento of the date. A romantic, candle-lit dinner with a rose centrepiece or rose-themed spa day also make for wonderful ways to pamper your partner.

Propose Day (Sunday, February 8)

Propose day is particular important for soon-to-be-lovers and lovers who are ready to step into the next stage of their relationship. Whether the question being popped is for marriage or for a new relationship – the possibilities for the day are endless.

Depending on your partner’s special interests, you can arrange an activity for the two of you to do together, whether it’s attending a supper club or going balling or a quiet out-of-town retreat. Propose day shifts the energy to intentionality and future dreams so doing something worthwhile together can really set the tone for tomorrow.

Activities for Propose Day: A scenic hike to a lookout point at sunset provides a natural stage for significant conversations and the chance to just enjoy each other’s company. An escape room challenge offers couples a way to test teamwork and problem-solving skills before settling into a serious discussion about future milestones. Creating a shared vision board for the year ahead and pinning up travel destinations as well as personal goals can truly make the day more special.

Chocolate Day (Monday, February 9)

Like roses, chocolates have also become a lovely way to celebrate love. Did you know that the sweet treat only became a symbol for romance when it was popularized by Richard Cadbury in the 1860s when Cadburys introduced the first heart-shaped candy boxes. It is also worth noting that cocoa has long been coveted for it’s alleged aphrodisiac properties and was used by Aztecs and Mayans in wedding rituals.

As chocolates are the very representation of decadence, the energy shifts toward shared indulgence and the sweetness of a partnership. As chocolate is also connected to the release of dopamine, it is fitting symbol for the joy and pleasure partners find in each other’s company. The day is designed to act as a light-hearted bridge between the initial expressions of Rose Day and the deeper commitments of the days that follow, using a universal treat to dissolve any lingering tension or stress.

Activities for Chocolate Day: Despite it falling on a Monday, gifting high-quality chocolates or sharing a dessert is a symbolic way to clear out past stresses and focus on the joy of the present.

Local dessert bars often provide “chocolate pairing” flights that match different percentages of cocoa with specific teas or coffees for a more sophisticated outing so you can keep an eye on such events through platforms like District or BookMyShow.

You could also try your hand at a tempering challenge – attempting to make your own chocolate-covered strawberries or orange peels can mean more as the gesture takes manual effort on the giftee’s part.

Teddy Day (Tuesday, February 10)

Teddy Day is the fourth day of Valentine’s week, falling on February 10th. It’s basically the cozy day of the week, moving away from the fancy flowers and food to focus on comfort and emotional support. The idea is to give your partner something soft and huggable – usually a teddy bear, but creativity is always encouraged – that acts as a physical reminder of your care when you aren’t around.

It’s a bit of a throwback to childhood, but in a relationship, it represents the soft side of love and the idea that your partner is your safe space.

Activities for Teddy Day: As teddy day falls in the beginning of the week, physical activities can be difficult to do after work. However, the day can still be special for your partner if you plan in advance. If you are on a budget and short on time, have a small teddy or plush toy delivered to your significant other and watch the child-like innocence bloom on their face.

If you are short on time but have a decent budget, shell out some good money on a high-quality teddy which is significantly oversized; a certified hit in your partners books. However, if you have the time but not the budget, let the creative juices flow and make your partner a teddy sculpture from air-drying clay or a teddy re-purposed from cloth scraps. For long-distance lovers, send your special someone a cute picture of a teddy with a heartfelt note.

Promise Day (Wednesday, February 11)

As the middle of the week approaches so do the more serious and intimate days of Valentine’s week. Promise Day falls on February 11th and is generally seen as the most meaningful day leading up to Valentine’s. While the other days focus on gifts like flowers or candy, this day is about the actual foundation of the relationship: trust.

It is a time to move past the fluff and make sincere commitments about how to treat each other, handle disagreements, or support one another’s goals. It turns the relationship from just a series of dates into a real partnership built on reliability.

Activities for Promise Day: A small box or jar can be filled with written promises for the coming year. These notes can range from serious goals to funny commitments, like promising to finally watch that one show the other person loves; this activity can create a lasting tradition if followed diligently every year.

Couples can also write “open when” letters to each other. This involves writing a series of short notes meant for specific future moments, such as “Open when you’ve had a bad day” or “Open when we’ve had our first big fight.” Doing this allows you to support your partner and show your care even when you are absent.

Hug Day (Thursday, February 12)

Hug Day is celebrated on February 12th and is all about the physical side of emotional support. In contrast to earlier days of gift giving or talking, hug day focuses on the simple yet powerful gesture of an embrace; sometimes, touching can convey more than words can. It’s a moment to slow down and use physical touch to make a partner feel genuinely noticed and safe.

Activities for Hug Day: A simple hug is the best way to build a sense of belonging without the need for words. It focuses on the importance of physical touch as a primary method of conveying safety and deep-seated affection. Research shows that people who get hugged more have lower levels of cortisol compared to people who don’t, so hug your loved ones on Hug Day and contribute to their well being as well.

Kiss Day (Friday, February 13)

The last day leading up to Valentine’s Day is the one that celebrates the intimacy and physicality of a relationship. Kiss Day is way to be vulnerable with your partner and build trust for your relationship. The occasion is less about grand displays but more about the quiet, personal moments of affection that often go unsaid in the rush of daily life. By acknowledging the romantic fire that sustains a relationship, couples can ensure they are perfectly in sync as they head into the main event on the 14th.

Activities for Kiss Day: Creating a physically intimate atmosphere is the goal for this Friday evening. Couples can lean into the energy of attraction by spending the evening at a live jazz performance or an acoustic set at a dimly lit venue. A private rooftop stargazing session – with some hot chocolate and a telescope – is a great way to get away from the city noise for a bit and indulge in each other.

If sitting around is not quite your speed, booking a private salsa or ballroom dance lesson is a fun way to get closer. Learning how to move together in sync is a wonderful new skill to have, and it definitely adds a bit of romantic tension. Otherwise, a sunset boat ride or a quiet picnic at a nice lookout point is a classic, old-school move if a peaceful evening is the goal.

Valentine’s Day (Friday, February 14)

And finally the day is here! The one occasion couples have eagerly been waiting for after the week-long activities. Valentine’s Day is the grand finale of the week, bringing together all the small gestures from the past few days into one big celebration. The history of the day is a bit of a mystery, but the most popular story goes back to 3rd-century Rome and a priest named Valentine.

As the story goes, Emperor Claudius II actually banned marriage for young men because he thought single guys made better soldiers. Valentine didn’t think that was fair, so he started performing secret weddings for couples until he was eventually caught and executed on February 14th. Over the years, his story turned from a religious day into the global holiday for romance and devotion that everyone knows today.

Activities for Valentine’s Day: Since the holiday lands on a Saturday this year, the day can be filled with a variety of interactive experiences. For those preferring the outdoors, breakfast at a hidden-gem café is an early start to a full-day adventure. A sunset cinema screening on comfy bean bags or a trip to local farms for strawberry picking are ideal choices as well. To end the night, a classic dinner date or Netflix and chill can make Valentine’s day feel truly momentous