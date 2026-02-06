Valentine’s Week Calendar 2026: Valentine’s Day, originally a solemn commemoration to honour the Christian martyr St. Valentine, is celebrated every year by couples, friends, and families worldwide. Transformed into a rather commercial declaration of love, it’s now celebrated for a whole week with roses, chocolates, proposals, and hugs. Every year, singles or couples alike celebrate the love season in their own way. For many Valentine’s Day is about romance and gifts; some may celebrate it by taking out some self care time, while others spend time with friends.

Here’s a detailed look at the Valentine’s Week Calendar 2026 so you can remind your ‘galentine’ to send you roses or surprise your partner with a teddy! Starting on February 7, the Valentine’s Week 2026 starts off subtle and the universal language of love, flowers. These heartfelt exchanges kick-start romantic moments and give you the chance to express your love language while you spend quality time with the ones you love.

Valentine’s Week 2026: Full calendar, cute rituals, and more

Saturday, February 7 – Rose Day

If it’s red, it’s Valentine’s around you. As the Christmas colour gets an update from Santa to St. Valentine, February brings with it a celebration of love. Start the Valentine’s Week 2026 with roses, be it red, yellow, or white. The colour red usually stands for love and passion, while yellow signifies friendship, pink roses can be the perfect gesture for your girl gang tomorrow.

Sunday, February 8 – Propose Day

Muster up the courage and say the word. Propose Day gives courage to the faintest of hearts. Some relationship experts might believe that couples are no longer interested in the grand romantic gesture, but if you feel that’s their love language, February 8 is the day. From a simple note to an opulent gift, if that’s your style, this encourages people to express what they really feel.

Monday, February 9 – Chocolate Day

Monday opens to a chocolate day on February 9. The third day in the Valentine’s Week 2026, couples often exchange a sweet treat to express that they care. A token of affection, chocolate is known to uplift moods and what better than their favourite dessert? Couples can sign up for chocolate or baking classes, or even make some handmade treats to make the day more personal.

Tuesday, February 10 – Teddy Day

Teddy is really just a romanticised version of a bear. But what makes them so adorable? It’s the Valentine’s Week magic attached to it. Teddy Day on February 10 adds a hint of playful vibe and gives your partner a comforting presence. Choose a teddy that they can keep with themselves, a small bag charm or even a paper-weight – go creative!

Wednesday, February 11 – Promise Day

What’s love without commitment? One can’t express fondness without trust, and Promise Day does just that. Couples often exchange vows of loyalty to understand and support one another. These promises, big or small, can shape the course of your relationship.

Thursday, February 12 – Hug Day

As the D-day comes close, there are feelings of love all around you. With pheromones in the air, sometimes a hug can heal what words can’t. Hug Day on February 12 is about closeness and reassurance and is cherished by those whose love language is physical touch, so give your partner an extra-long hug.

Friday, February 13 – Kiss Day

Valentine’s Day has long been celebrated as a day of love, romance, and connection. Whether gentle or fervent, a kiss stands for trust, love, and affection. Kiss Day on February 13 is the day before ‘big day’ so if you are sure, go for it.

Saturday, February 14 – Valentine’s Day

Everything’s booked and packed? Celebrate the day of love at unexpected places and go on unique dates. While fitness couples might find a hike ideal, some adventurous couples prefer an elevated experience. Dating or not, even singles can claim this day with their girl gang or a dinner with the boys. Valentine’s Day on February 14 is all about celebrating everyone you love.