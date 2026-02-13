If you’re currently staring at a screen trying to figure out what to buy for February 14th, then worry no more. Social media is currently having a collective meltdown over what actually makes for a ‘romantic gift’ in 2026. Spoiler alert: it’s no longer a dozen overpriced red roses that will be dead by Tuesday.

Social media has been buzzing over a weirdly specific trend: Instamart’s ‘Alternative Bouquets.’ Yes, you read that right. We’re talking about arrangements made of peri-peri chips, protein bars, and hair clips. We’re done with the performative grand gestures. This year, the biggest flex isn’t how much you spent; it’s proof that you actually listen when your partner complains about their skin being dry or their favourite snack being out of stock.

From Bengaluru, where one legendary user ordered 1,780 items in a single minute last year, to the quiet dinner tables of South Delhi, here is how India is actually gifting this year on Valentines.

Sula Seco Rosé

Let’s be real, trying to fight for a table at a decent restaurant on Valentine’s Day is a nightmare you simply don’t need. The smarter move for 2026 is planning a high-end ‘Date Night In’ where you can actually hear each other speak. To do this right, you need a bottle that looks as good as it tastes. Sula Vineyards’ Seco Rosé has become the unofficial drink of the season for a reason. It has a delicate pink hue that looks incredible in photos, but it is the fine bubbles and refreshing finish that actually make it worth the investment.

With a light and lively profile at 12 per cent ABV, it is incredibly easy to sip throughout the evening. For the best experience, don’t just hand over the bottle; serve it well-chilled with a curated cheese board or some fresh strawberries. It is an effortless way to make a living-room date feel like a five-star luxury experience without the hassle of a crowded bistro.

Price: Rs 825

Fragrance: More than just a scent

While we’re on the subject of setting the mood, let’s talk about home fragrance. There is something incredibly intimate about picking a scent for someone’s personal space.

If you want a gift that feels like a ritual, the IRIS Romance Fragranced Gift Set (Rs 1,750) is a go-to. It includes a reed diffuser and a heart-shaped candle. The logic is simple: words fade, but a scent lingers. It’s designed for those slow, soft evenings where you just want to disconnect from the world.

For something a bit more decorative, the IRIS Blush Blossom Ceramic Flower (Rs 1,599) is a genius alternative to real flowers. It’s a preserved floral arrangement in a luxe ceramic pot that comes with a ‘Romance’ fragrance spray. You can re-scent the flower whenever you want to revive the mood. It’s timeless, earthy, and most importantly it won’t die.

Dermat-approved skincare

In 2026, gifting skincare is a sign of deep trust. You aren’t just buying ‘soap’; you’re buying a morning routine. Fixderma Cosmetic Laboratories (FCL) has gained a cult following for blending dermat-prescribed science with self-care. If your partner is a ‘skincare girlie’ (or guy), this is the holy grail.

FCL PBA Face Mask (Rs 1,125): This is the ‘instant glow’ mask. It uses Hyaluronic and Kojic acid to detoxify and hydrate. It’s perfect for that pre-date night luminosity.

Eye Refining Matrix (Rs 2,050): Let’s face it, we’re all tired. This serum targets under-eye fatigue with Vitamin C and Collagen. It’s a gift of “looking rested,” which is honestly priceless.

De-Tan Pack (Rs 1,250): For the outdoor lovers, this helps restore an even skin tone without being harsh.

Oatsilk Body Lotion (Rs 995): This is a 24-hour hydration powerhouse. It’s great for anyone dealing with dry skin or just wanting that ‘soft-to-the-touch’ feel.

A gift of Paris: Ladurée

If you absolutely must do sweets, do them like a Parisian. Ladurée has reimagined its iconic macaron boxes into heart-shaped designs that feel more like jewellery boxes than food packaging.

The Romance in Paris Gift Box (Rs 3,100) has poetic visuals by Guillaume Sardin and holds eight macarons. If you want to go bigger, the Heart-Shaped Gift Box (Rs 5,500) holds 15. For a gift that lasts longer than a sugar rush, their Pink Tumbler (Rs 5,100) in that signature blush hue is the ultimate coffee-date accessory. It’s chic, functional, and a must-try in 2026.

The Fashion Statement: Miraggio’s ‘I Heart You’ Box

For the woman who treats every outing like a fashion week appearance, the Miraggio I Heart You Gift Box (Rs 5,999) is the big winner. Miraggio has basically curated a ‘Valentine’s starter pack’ in their signature red box.

Inside, you get the Forever Crossbody Bag (heart-shaped and very ‘it-girl’).

It’s a thoughtful celebration of friendship and love. Whether she’s heading to a Galentine’s soirée or a dinner with you, this set is made to be styled and shown off.

Netflix Stranger Things – Stay Strange Hellfire Club Backpack

If your partner is a Stranger Things fan, make her Valentine’s extra special with this limited-edition Stranger Things backpack; a dream collectible for fans and a stylish travel companion for everyone else. Featuring a bold red-black fade and silhouettes of the Hawkins gang, it perfectly blends Urban Jungle’s signature durability with iconic Stranger Things vibes. This makes airport navigation effortless; perfect for escaping the Upside Down in style!

Price: Rs 5,195

Because love tastes better with a little buzz

For partners who’d choose a cold brew over chocolates any day, Medusa Premium is a Valentine’s Day gift that hits just right. With a bold yet smooth 5.9 per cent ABV, this beer strikes a perfect balance of crisp, refreshing, and flavourful enough to linger, without being overwhelming. The sleek 500 ml can adds a modern, no-fuss charm, while its easy-on-the-pocket price of Rs 140 makes it a smart yet thoughtful pick. Ideal for a cozy date night, a rooftop toast, or simply unwinding together, Medusa Premium turns Valentine’s Day into a relaxed, buzzy celebration, no grand gestures required, just good beer and even better company.

Gucci Oversized Butterfly Sunglasses

Bold, glamorous, and unmistakably Gucci. These oversized butterfly frames in bevelled acetate feature the iconic Double G logo and are made for anyone who loves statement style. A confident, indulgent Valentine’s gift.

Price: Rs 52,800

Engage Brazilian Maracuja Wine

A fruity, sensual fragrance inspired by tropical Brazil. It opens with juicy maracuja, settles into warm wine-like notes, and finishes with soft vanilla and musk. Playful yet elegant, it’s perfect for day-to-night wear and lingers beautifully on the skin.

Price: Rs 525

Fiama Japanese Hokkaido Milk Bar Celebration Pack

This pack includes three moisturising soap bars—acai berry, goji berry, and blueberry, enriched with Japanese Hokkaido Milk and skin moisturisers. The creamy lather cleanses gently while keeping skin soft, hydrated, and refreshed, making it ideal for everyday use.

Price: Rs 505

Lab – grown Diamond Open Heart Pendant from Akoirah by Augmont

Delicate yet deeply meaningful, this open-heart diamond pendant from Akoirah by Augmont reflects a love that’s steady, thoughtful, and quietly expressive just like the way he cares for her. Adorned with brilliant diamonds, it’s not about grand gestures, but about showing up every day with warmth and intention. A piece she can wear close to her heart, it’s his way of saying “I love you” in a language that feels gentle, personal, and timeless.

Price: Rs 92,988.35

Valentine’s Gala Lab-grown Diamond Pendant from Limelight

Love doesn’t always need fireworks. Sometimes, it’s best expressed through something simple and sincere like the Valentine’s Gala Diamond Pendant. Crafted with lab-grown round diamonds that shimmer with refined brilliance and set in soft 9KT rose gold, it strikes the perfect balance between elegance and ease. Thoughtfully designed and ethically made, this pendant feels personal rather than performative ideal for Valentine’s Day moments that are meant to last well beyond the celebration timeless quietly romantic way to say “I love you.”

Price: Rs 40,872

Drinks to match your mood

If you’re looking for the perfect drink to set the mood this Valentine’s Day, keep it simple and match the bottle to your vibe. For a night filled with candlelight and soft romance, go for the floral and whimsical Hendrick’s Gin (Rs 3,995 in Delhi); it’s light, elegant, and made for lingering conversations.

If your plans are more about laughs, snacks, and a fun movie night at home, Monkey Shoulder (Rs 3,770 in Delhi) is your best bet, it’s smooth, zesty, and completely unpretentious. And for those who want a warm, easy-going evening where the connection feels natural, Grant’s Whisky (approx. Rs 2,000 in Delhi) is the reliable all-rounder that fits any mood. Whether you’re aiming for flirty, floral, or classic, these three picks make it easy to toast to love without the fuss.

Crazy Cock Indian Single Malt Whisky makes for a bold and memorable pick. Crafted by South Seas Distilleries, this isn’t just another premium bottle, it stands out for its unique maturation process, including a finish in rare Mahura (Madhuca) casks sourced from a native Indian flowering tree. It’s the kind of detail that adds a story to the sip, perfect for someone who appreciates fine spirits with character. Crazy Cock Madhuca I is available exclusively in duty-free, while Madhuca II is priced at approximately Rs 4,250-Rs 6,595 and Madhuca III at approximately Rs 3,590- Rs 6,370.

Kaya Purifying Cleanser

A gentle, alcohol-free face wash for oily and acne-prone skin. With 2 per cent salicylic acid, it helps control oil, unclog pores, and reduce breakouts without drying the skin—making it a thoughtful pick for everyday self-care.



Price: Rs 340

Kaya Brightening Day Cream (SPF 15)

A lightweight day cream with azeloyl glycine and vitamin C that brightens skin, smoothens texture, and protects from sun damage. A daily essential that boosts glow and confidence.



Price: Rs 931

Just Herbs Herb-Enriched Ayurvedic Lipstick

A creamy-matte lipstick enriched with ghee and Ayurvedic herbs that keeps lips soft while delivering rich colour. With 16 shades suited to Indian skin tones, it’s a romantic yet wearable beauty classic.



Price: Rs 199

Madame Off-White Pearl Embellished Blazer

An elegant off-white blazer with pearl detailing and a round neckline, perfect for festive evenings, winter layering, and stylish date nights.

Price: Rs 5,699

Bobbi Brown Vitamin Enriched Face Base

A cult-favourite moisturiser and primer that hydrates, smooths, and preps skin for flawless makeup—an indulgent beauty staple that elevates everyday routines.

Price: Rs 2,700

True Silver Personalised Figaro Bracelet for Men

Crafted in 925 sterling silver, this classic Figaro bracelet features personalised engraving, adding a meaningful and timeless touch to everyday style.

Price: Rs 7,899

Casio Vintage AQ-240E-3A

A retro analog-digital watch with a sleek rectangular dial and soft metal curves, blending nostalgia with modern functionality for effortless everyday wear.

Giftwrapped by Oberoi

This Valentine’s Day, Giftwrapped by Oberoi presents a thoughtfully curated Valentine’s Edition hamper that perfectly captures the essence of romance and luxury. Crafted to create lasting memories, this collection features a blend of artisanal treats and elegant keepsakes, including a box of Single Origin Chocolates, homemade macarons, and Bili Hu Arabica Coffee. To add a touch of timeless sophistication, the hamper also includes a fragrant potpourri set, a Mallika gift set by Forest Essentials, and a classic bouquet of fresh red roses. Reflecting the Oberoi’s signature philosophy of thoughtful luxury, this elegant expression of love is priced at ₹12,500 plus taxes and is available exclusively at The Oberoi, New Delhi and The Oberoi, Gurgaon.

Price: Rs 12,500 + taxes

GianChand Single Malt Whisky – A Rainy Evening Classic

If your Valentine appreciates a refined pour, GianChand Single Malt Whisky makes a memorable choice.

Praised by whisky critic Jim Murray, this single malt pays tribute to Dewan Gian Chand, founder of DeVANS. Expect notes of pineapple drop candy sweetness, soft vanilla, and delicate barley, with nuanced textures from fine oils.

Price: Rs 4,490 (Delhi)

Perfect for: Cosy, candlelit conversations on rainy evenings.

Poonam Soni BraceWatch Neckpiece

Looking for jewellery that feels personal and powerful? The Valentine’s special BraceWatch Neckpiece by Poonam Soni is sculptural romance reimagined.

With baguette-cut stones, pale pink and lilac hues, and a bold fuchsia palette, it’s designed for someone who appreciates craftsmanship and meaningful luxury.

Available at: Poonam Soni Flagship Studio, Linking Road, Mumbai

Price: On request

Cashmir Vodka

India’s first premium small-batch organic craft vodka, Cashmir Vodka is made from rare Sona Moti heritage wheat and Himalayan glacial water. Distilled seven times and filtered five times, it delivers a velvety, clean finish.

Price: Rs 1,800 – Rs 4,190 (state dependent)

Available in: Delhi, Maharashtra, Goa, Rajasthan, Karnataka and more.

Perfect for: Elegant cocktail nights at home.

FINO Tequila Añejo

Co-founded by cricket legend Yuvraj Singh, FINO Tequila is crafted in Jalisco from 100% blue Weber agave.

The Añejo variant offers melon, vanilla, and subtle tobacco notes with a smooth finish.

Price: Rs 30,478

Perfect for: Sophisticated date nights with a luxe edge.

Dyson Airwrap i.d.

For the beauty lover, the Dyson Airwrap i.d. multi-styler and dryer blends technology with glamour. With Bluetooth-enabled personalised styling, it creates curls, waves, or sleek straight looks effortlessly.

Price: Rs 45,900

Available at: Dyson stores and Dyson.in

Perfect for: Someone who loves switching up their look.

Michael Kors Petite Lexington – Romantic Classic

The Michael Kors Petite Lexington MK4996 features a pink dial with a silver-tone bracelet — understated, feminine, and timeless.

Price: Rs 16,495

Perfect for: Everyday elegance with a romantic twist.

Armani Exchange Watch & Bracelet Set – Modern Romance

The Armani Exchange AX7175SET pairs a glossy white dial with a rose gold-tone finish for contemporary charm.

Price: Rs 15,995

Perfect for: Minimalists who love refined accessories.

Emporio Armani Ceramic Watch

The Emporio Armani AR70018 features a mother-of-pearl dial, crystal indexes, and rose gold accents in sand-toned ceramic.

Price: Rs 24,495

Perfect for: Lovers of soft, understated glamour.

Six Fields Twin Pack – Easy, Shareable Fun

Planning something relaxed? The Six Fields Twin Pack includes two cans in a one + one format, plus a free magnet.

Price: Rs 500

Available in: Select outlets in Gurgaon

Perfect for: Casual Valentine’s celebrations with good company.

Fratelli SETTE x Manish Malhotra – Limited Edition Luxury

Celebrating 15 years of its iconic wine, Fratelli SETTE unveils a limited-edition bottle in collaboration with designer Manish Malhotra.

This final vintage from the original 2009 vineyard is rare, layered, and collectible.

Price: Rs 3,500

Perfect for: Proposal toasts and milestone celebrations.

Moet & Chandon

Few things say celebration like Moet & Chandon. Choose between Brut Impérial (bright fruitiness and brioche notes) and Rosé Impérial (romantic red berry aromas). The brand is also curating experiences across luxury hotels including Taj Mahal Palace, The Leela Palace New Delhi, and The St. Regis Goa Resort.

Mumbai Price:

Brut – Rs 9,703

Rosé – Rs 11,912

Perfect for: Grand romantic gestures.

Brune & Bareskin Leather Backpack – Bold & Practical

The embossed lion croco-textured leather backpack by Brune & Bareskin blends luxury with functionality. With multiple compartments and padded straps, it’s stylish yet practical.

Price: Rs 13,999

Perfect for: Partners who love premium everyday accessories.

Devanshi Red Kanjivaram Saree by Suta Sarees

If she’s a true saree girl, this Valentine’s Day gift speaks her language of timeless elegance. Crafted in 100 per cent silk, this Kanjivaram saree in a serene, romantic hue is designed for moments that feel special yet effortless. Intricate all-over zari work flows across the drape like a soft melody, while subtle metallic tassels add a gentle shimmer with every movement. Fluid, graceful, and endlessly elegant, it celebrates her poise and love for tradition. Complete with a perfectly matched blouse piece, it’s a thoughtful way to honour her style and tell her without saying too much just how cherished she is. Whenever she wears it reminds her of you.

Price: Rs 24,750.00

Let ‘Donut’ do the talking

Valentine’s Day has grown beyond grand declarations, it’s now about thoughtful gestures that show love in everyday moments. This season, Mad Over Donuts celebrates the many forms of love with its special Valentine’s Day menu themed “Let Donut Do The Talking”, encouraging people to express care not through words, but through sweet, meaningful actions by gifting donuts.

The highlight is the Valentine’s Special Party Box of 6 (Rs 745), bringing together three festive specials Knot Your Average Crush, Berry Bestie, and Love Bug (Rs 149 each) alongside MOD favourites Double Trouble, Chocolate Decadence, and Rainbow Surprise (Rs 149 each).

Also on the menu are the Valentine’s Triple Treat Box (Rs 447) and Donut Trio Treat Box (Rs 447) for smaller celebrations, along with the playful Valentine’s Special Bites Box of 18 (Rs 649) perfect for sharing with friends, family, and colleagues.

Designed with gifting at its heart, the collection is perfect for everyone from children to grandparents, best friends to office colleagues making it a simple, thoughtful way to say ‘you’re loved’ this Valentine’s Day.

Limited-edition French Chocolate Rochers

Noice’s limited-edition French Chocolate Rochers are designed as a special Valentine’s release. These Coverture Chocolate Rochers feel less like a novelty and more like something you’d want to linger over, one slow bite at a time. Noice’s Valentine’s collection goes beyond Rochers, offering a carefully curated edit of artisanal chocolates for every kind of palate. Made of 100 per cent couverture chocolate with no palm oil or preservatives, these are handmade chocolates that let the moment and the thought behind it shine through. Thoughtfully handcrafted and beautifully presented, Noice chocolates work as seamlessly for a romantic gesture as they do for a close friend, or even a self-love indulgence.



Price: Rs 320

Why ‘Useful Valentines day gifts’ are sexy

The most interesting thing about 2026 is the data. While roses still peak at 666 orders per minute in non-metros, the city crowds are leaning into alternative bouquets.

Why? Because romance in 2026 looks like knowing your partner’s love language is actually ‘late-night cravings.’ When you order a ‘bouquet’ of their favourite chips or a grooming set they’ve been eyeing, you’re saying, “I see you, I know what you actually like, and I don’t want to waste your time with things you’ll throw away.”