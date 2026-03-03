Holi is easily one of the most vibrant and high-energy festivals you will ever experience in India. It marks the arrival of spring and the victory of good over evil, but every city seems to have its own unique way of throwing the party. Whether you want to dive into a sea of colours or watch ancient rituals, there is a perfect spot for everyone.

If you are planning a trip soon for the festival of colours, you should take a look at how the energy shifts from one state to the next. Some areas focus on the religious connection to Lord Krishna. Other places turn the entire town into a dance floor. These five spots are usually considered among the best places in the country to spend the holiday.

Vrindavan – Phoolon wali Holi

Many people consider this the best place for Holi because it is the birthplace of Lord Krishna. The celebrations go on for over a week and bring in crowds from all over the world. The Banke Bihari Temple is a major spot where priests throw flower petals instead of coloured powder. The experience is crowded and loud, but the traditional songs and the sheer size of the event make it something you have to see at least once.

Barsana and Nandgaon – Lathmar Holi

These two villages are a short drive from Mathura and host a famous tradition called Lathmar Holi. According to local folklore, Krishna went to Barsana to tease Radha and the women there chased him away. Today, the town recreates this by having women hit men with long wooden sticks while the men use shields to protect themselves. It is a very loud and theatrical event that draws in a lot of photographers.

Pushkar – Kapda Faad Holi

Pushkar is the right choice for anyone wanting a modern and trippy street party. This town in Rajasthan turns its main square into a massive open-air dance floor. It is well-known for the shirt-tearing tradition where people dance to loud music and throw organic colours. A spirit of communal joy permeates the air as strangers from all over the world intermingle with the locals in shared excitement for the celebrations.

Udaipur – Royal Holi

Udaipur is one of the last vestiges of the erstwhile princely states. You may like it if you prefer to avoid messy street crowds and instead want to see something more organised and historical. The Mewar royal family hosts an event at the City Palace that features a royal band and a procession of decorated horses. This is a very beautiful way to see the fire rituals and folk dances with Lake Pichola in the background. It offers a calm atmosphere compared to the intense chaos you find in the temple towns.

Anandpur Sahib – Holla Mohalla

You can go to Punjab for Hola Mohalla if you want a version of the festival that has nothing to do with colors. This three-day event was started by Guru Gobind Singh and focuses on martial arts and physical bravery. You can watch Nihang Sikhs perform stunts like sword fighting and horse riding. It is a powerful event that shows a different side of the culture through disciplined displays of strength.