Bewakoof’s co-founder and CEO, Prabhkiran Singh, bowed out of his company after 14 years. Wrapping up his stint at the clothing brand, he shared that he had envisioned making it a 100-year legacy, just like Walt Disney. What started from a tin-shed office in a slum has generated Rs 100 crore in revenue over the years.

Penning his journey in a post on LinkedIn, Singh wrote, “Bewakoof has been my baby since I was 21 years old. I was inspired by Walt Disney, and I, too, wanted to create something that lasted 100 years.” The journey started in 2011 when he set out to make ‘foolish fashion’ into a brand.

An IIT graduate with a passion for fashion, nay, innovation

Born in 1990, Prabhkiran Singh completed his B.Tech in Civil Engineering from IIT Bombay. He always had the entrepreneurial spirit, and started ‘khadke gLASSI’ in 2010, a lassi chain via takeaway joints, catering to the dormant market, which ran for 8 months before pivoting.

It was later in 2012 that he collaborated with Siddharth Munot, who joined his passion project as a co-founder. Together, they bootstrapped Bewakoof (stands for foolish) from an office that barely looked like one. Singh recalled their first office in another post on social media. He revealed, “Our first ‘office’ was in a slum in Mumbai, Rs 6,000/month rent for a small space on the top floor with a tin shed. With plastic chairs to sit on and makeshift tables…Between the Mumbai sun and the heat from our machines, it was unbearable without an AC.”

The team worked from this space for two years, and Singh even hand-delivered the T-shirts in crowded local trains of Mumbai. “Being limited by funds, we built brick by brick, often with our own hands. – I still remember days in the early years when we sometimes did t-shirt deliveries by local trains and answered the customer queries ourselves,” the Bewakoof founder recalled in his post.

Mapping the city with sweat, grit, and hard work, they finally moved to a new space. While it took more years to scale it into a first D2C fashion brand in India, Bewakoof soon started to be associated with funky designs with a layer of rebellion.

With Singh marking his exit in March 2026, he will continue being an angel investor after raising the brand like his own child. Reflecting on his more than a decade-long journey, Singh wrote, “It taught me how to take punches without becoming bitter. How to stay playful without becoming careless. How to lead people without losing the person at home. How to keep building when you’re tired, and keep showing up when nobody is clapping.” He ended his note by calling the brand his ‘first-born’ child and said that a part of him didn’t want to let go. “But I take solace in knowing that the 14-year-old ‘child’ we raised is now all grown up and ready to soar on its own,” he shared.

Today, the brand delivers across 19,000 pincodes and has a strong 6 million social media community and will begin its journey as an Aditya Birla brand.