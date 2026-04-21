Tim Cook is stepping down as the CEO and taking on the role of Executive Chairman at the tech giant. Apple revealed that John Trenus, currently the company’s senior vice president of Hardware Engineering, will succeed the billionaire. Cook has been the Apple CEO for nearly 15 years now. According to Apple, he increased the company’s valuation from $350 billion to $4 trillion, a 1000% rise in market capitalisation.

With a net worth of $2.9 billion, as per Forbes, Tim Cook has also led a disciplined yet lavish lifestyle. Owning nearly $800 million in Apple shares, the tech billionaire also has an expansive real estate empire.

Inside Tim Cook’s Real Estate Empire

Cook’s primary residence in Palo Alto is a modest yet opulent 2,400-square-foot house, according to a Business Insider report. Citing public records, Fortune reported that he purchased the property for $1.9 million in 2010. It is located near Steve Jobs’ former residence and close to Apple’s headquarters, as well as near the estate of Larry Ellison, one of the world’s richest individuals.

While other details remain largely private, Cook is also said to own a luxurious desert mansion in La Quinta. According to Business Insider, he purchased the property for $10 million. The five-bedroom, six-bathroom home, which features a custom billiards table, an opulent infinity pool, and a swim-up bar, was previously neighbours to the homes of Kourtney Kardashian, Cindy Crawford, Kris Jenner, and Phil Knight. The billionaire CEO clearly lives life in style.

Tim Cook’s house was hidden behind a digital wall which appeared blurred. (Image: Apple Maps)

How Tim Cook starts his day

Set to control the CEO reins till September 2026, Tim Cook, despite being a billionaire, is also part of the 4 AM club. Waking up at the crack of dawn, Cook does not avoid checking his screens. His first step of the day is reportedly checking emails, sales data, and even global reports.

His workout hour remains fixed between 6 and 7 AM, which is usually followed by a high-protein breakfast with egg whites, cereal with almond milk, and bacon, as per Business Insider.

However, apart from a minimal residential home, his car collection is also ‘famously modest’. Worth nearly $3 billion, he owns a BMW 5-series sedan, which was once his regular Silicon Valley commute car. One of his early splurges, however, includes a Porsche Boxster.

One of Tim Cook‘s less commonly known investments includes his time-share with Nike. Since 2005, he has served on the board of the sportswear giant, now acting as its lead independent director. The report also revealed that he bet significant capital behind Nike’s 25,000 shares at $42 apiece, amounting to an investment of $1.06 million.

Tim Cook’s rise at Apple

Joined in 1998, Tim Cook became CEO in 2011. He facilitated the launch of landmark products like Apple Watch, AirPods, and Apple Vision Pro. Yearly revenue nearly quadrupled since he took over, reported Apple. Taking it from $108 billion in 2011 to $416 billion in 2025, Cook has grown the tech giant to over 200 countries with 2.5 billion devices across the world.

Tim Cook with John Ternus. (Image: Apple)

He is credited with reducing Apple’s carbon footprint by more than 60%, while doubling revenue in the same year (2015). Today, as John Trenus takes over, Cook described him as, “the mind of an engineer, the soul of an innovator, and the heart to lead with integrity and with honour. He is a visionary whose contributions to Apple over 25 years are already too numerous to count, and he is without question the right person to lead Apple into the future,” in an official statement released by Apple.

Disclaimer: The information has not been independently verified by Financial Express Lifestyle Desk. The information in this article is for educational and informational purposes only. The details regarding celebrity car collections and estimated net worths have been compiled from various publicly available sources and reports. The information about lifestyle is not intended as medical advice. You should always seek the advice of a qualified healthcare provider regarding a medical condition or treatment.