Watches for some people tell time, for others – status. While some timepieces are diamond-studded and worth millions, some merely tick to the time. But according to Knight Frank’s recent Wealth Report 2026, watches have become the most popular luxury investment, surpassing traditional options like art or handbags.

In fact, Timeless, an asset investment platform, reported that the strongest returns actually came from watches, whiskey, and art. In 2021, the sale of a Vacheron Constantin 222 Jumbo, a Swiss luxury sports watch, was completed at $35,000. Sold eight months later, its value jumped to $105,000.

Why watches matter?

The 20256 Wealth Report estimated the average gross return on investment (ROI) on watches to be 34%. Overall, collectables report a growth of 16%, which are seen as heritage items which tell a story. A Timeless spokesperson also shared, “We see a lot of interest driven by the tangibility, and the emotional factor. It’s about diversification of assets, with a fun story to tell.”

Additionally, the Knight Frank Luxury Investment Index (KFLI) from Q4 2025 revealed that watches have a 5.1% change in their performance for the year, while impressionist art had 13.6%, watches still ranked above handbags, diamonds, wine, cars, and whiskey bottles.

However, luxury investments have seen a volatile decade as the KFLI reported a steep decline after 2022 and has not recovered since, overall. But the WatchCharts Overall Market climbed 2.3% after the first quarter in 2025, and amounted to 5.1% annually.

Brands dominating the game

Rolex has long been associated with luxury watches. A status symbol no millionaire can escape. In 2025, the Rolex Market Index rose by 4.6%, and retains the top spot when it comes to high-end timepieces in the secondary market.

However, Patek Philippe, a Swiss luxury haute horologist, outpaced Rolex by climing 12.1% over the year. Nautilus and Aquanaut became its two most popular picks. Timeless Investments’ Managing Director, Malte Häusler, shared that luxury buyers are primarily driven by the cultural significance, rarity, and their passion for the subject.

In fact, investors from ages 20-30 represent 32% of their buyers, with their market share estimated at 31.9%.

Häusler identified that consumers majorly invest in luxury assets to diversify their portfolios beyond the conventional, especially when it comes to non-correlated asset classes, unlike gold. Häusler says. Whether it’s a pair of basketball player Kobe Bryant’s signed trainers or a black 1976 first‑generation BMW 6 Series Coupé, “people are really keen to invest in items they feel passionate about,”