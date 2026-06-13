Last-minute plans or pour-over holidays – summer travel has been one of the most awaited times of the year. Growing geopolitical uncertainty has thrown a spanner in the works as several otherwise popular countries take a massive hit. But in most cases, there is no escaping the cliches. A large pool of travellers often end up in Vietnam or Thailand, while some budget-friendly destinations tend to miss the mark.

At the same time, though, as the Indian Rupee continues to strengthen its power among developing nations, the options only increase for Indian travellers. For those seeking adventure, here’s a complete breakdown of hand-picked destinations with minimal to no visa fees and what experts told Financial Express Digital about the same.



Rivalling destinations like Switzerland and a budget that won’t break the bank, these destinations not only stand out for their scenes but also for the hidden Rupee power no one hardly recommends. “Improved connectivity, simplified visa processes and a rising appetite for experiential travel are driving demand towards these markets,” Rajeev Kale, President & Country Head, Holidays, MICE, Visa – Thomas Cook (India) Limited, told financialexpress.com.

Adventure Beyond Borders – As you save

One of the most affordable international spots is Kyrgyzstan. Still a hot pick among Indian adventure seekers, it is easily accessible through e-visas. The landlocked region offers views that combine Switzerland and Ladakh. Apart from the Central Asian country, Indian travellers can also explore Georgia, Laos, and domestic hidden gems like Arunachal’s Ziro Valley and Tamil Nadu’s Valparai.

Available via the official websites of these countries, e-visas ditch the line at the aiports and skip the endless trips to embassies.



Kyrgyzstan



The mountainous country in Central Asia is known for its stunning, rugged alpine landscape. Famous for its ecotourism appeal, Kyrgyzstan’s mountains cover over 90% of its geographical area. Called the ‘pearl of Central Asia’, the high-altitude wonderland also has deep-rooted nomadic traditions.



The famous yurt stays typically cost Rs 1500 a night with proximity to the Ala-Archa National Park, the Jyrgalan Valley, and the otherworldly rock formations of Fairy Tale Canyon. Indian travellers can apply for Kyrgyzstan’s e-Visa valid for nearly 60 days. An average week-long trip would cost Rs 50,000, inclusive of accommodation and travel. And direct flights from New Delhi to Bishkek at Manas International Airport cost Rs 14,000 one-way. Travellers can also opt for connecting flights with layovers in West Asia in Dubai or Tashkent.

Kyrgyzstan’s Yurt houses. (Image: Canva)

“We are witnessing growing interest from Indian travellers towards emerging destinations across Central Asia like Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan,” Kale also told Financial Express Digital. He added, “Central Asia is increasingly being chosen for its unique landscapes, cultural depth and immersive experiences.”

Georgia



Located at the intersection of Europe and Asia, this country does not require endless embassy visits for Indians. An e-visa, which costs nearly Rs 2000, usually gets approved within 4-10 days, as per a MakeMyTrip report, is your entry ticket to the Caucasus Mountains of Georgia.



Moreover, the capital city Tbilisi is known for its maze-like architecture and cobblestone streets, right out of a period drama. This budget-friendly destination beats the European tag of expensive vacations. Travellers can expect a comfortable stay for nearly Rs 600-1000 per day. While there are no direct flights available for Georgia from India, connecting flights via Baku or Almaty typically cost Rs 14,000 or above. The duration of the journey ranges from 10-13 hours.

Georgia.

“Indian travellers today are increasingly evaluating destinations based on the overall value they can derive from their travel spend, especially in markets where the Indian Rupee enjoys stronger purchasing power,” SD Nandakumar, President & Country Head, Holidays & Corporate Tours – SOTC Travel told financialexpress.com



Laos



In Southeast Asia, Laos is located along the Mekong River. Laden with French colonial architecture, it gives you a hint of Europe along with its rich Buddhist culture and coastal views. Near Vietnam, Hanoi, Thailand, and Bangkok, Laos is an underrated gem for Indian travellers.



“Similarly, Vietnam continues to remain attractive from a value perspective, while Bali is currently benefiting from the depreciating Indonesian rupiah against the Indian rupee. This value-led decision-making is also reflected in budget planning,” added Nandakumar.

Laos.

Also accessible via e-visa and visa on arrival for Indians, it usually costs nearly Rs 5000 for a 30-day stay. “While Southeast Asia continues to appeal as a leisure and beach-led value destination, Central Asia is increasingly being chosen for its unique landscapes, cultural depth and immersive experiences,” Kale offered a comparison.



Accommodations in Laos typically cost Rs 600-1200 a night, and neighbouring destinations can make for a memorable adventure for Indian travellers. Flights depart from Mumbai, New Delhi, Bengaluru, and Kolkata. With a layover in Thailand or Vietnam, a one-way ticket to Laos will cost between Rs 16,000-30,000 depending on the season or timeline of the bookings.