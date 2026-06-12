In a world where tech CEOs compete over who wakes up earliest — Spotify co-founder Daniel Ek has a refreshingly different take. His morning, he told The Observer Effect in 2020, “will sound incredibly lazy compared to some leaders.”

And yet, the routine he has built is anything but thoughtless. It is deliberate and quietly radical in what it prioritises — family, movement, and the mind — long before any meeting ever begins.

The 6:30 AM start that breaks the hustle myth

Ek wakes up at around 6:30 in the morning. As he told The Observer Effect, his first order of business is not his phone or his inbox — it is his family. He spends that early window with his wife and children, sharing breakfast, helping his kids get ready for school, and being present in a way that he considers non-negotiable.

Daniel Ek: “Swedes, in general, are focused on balance,” (Image: Reuters)

This, he has said, is not a concession to work-life balance. It is a philosophy. Per Entrepreneur, Ek has noted that “Swedes, in general, are focused on balance,” and that being a present father has made him more effective as a leader, not less.

What is striking is how closely this mirrors the morning of another billionaire who built one of the world’s most dominant companies. Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, speaking at the Economic Club of Washington in 2018, described his own unhurried start — reading the newspaper, drinking coffee, making breakfast for his kids — and set his first meeting no earlier than 10 AM. “My puttering time is very important to me,” he said, per CNBC.

Movement before meetings

By 7:30 AM, Ek heads out to work out. But the more revealing habit comes at 8:30 AM — a one-hour walk outdoors, whether in rain, sunshine, or snow, by his own admission. Per his interview with The Observer Effect, he has said, “I’ve found this is often where I do my best thinking.”

The science backs him up. According to research published by Stanford University in 2014, a person’s creative output increases by an average of 60 percent while walking compared to sitting.

The study was led by Marily Oppezzo, then a Stanford doctoral graduate in educational psychology, and co-authored by Daniel Schwartz, a professor at Stanford Graduate School of Education. It found that creative thinking improved both during a walk and for a period of time immediately after — meaning Ek is priming his mind for peak performance before he ever opens his laptop.

Steve Jobs was famously devoted to walking meetings. Ek, it seems, takes the same idea and applies it solo, using that hour as unstructured thinking time, free from agenda and interruption.

Reading as a non-negotiable

At 9:30 AM, Ek sits down to read — anywhere from 30 minutes to a full hour. Per his conversation with The Observer Effect, his reading is eclectic: news, biographies, books on history and leadership. “You’ll find an ever-rotating stack of books in my office, next to my bed, on tables around the house,” he said.

The Spotify CEO is an avid and eclectic reader as well. (Image: Reuters)

This habit is significant. Reading for pleasure and curiosity — as opposed to skimming reports — is consistently associated with improved empathy, stronger decision-making, and broader strategic thinking, qualities that matter enormously at the helm of a company with over 761 million monthly active users, according to Spotify’s Q1 2026 earnings data.

Work starts at 10:30 — and that’s the point

Only after family time, physical movement, a long walk, and sustained reading does Ek officially start his workday — typically around 10:30 AM, as he told The Observer Effect, and occasionally as late as 11 AM, per his appearance on The Tim Ferriss Show in 2020. The earlier part of his day at work is devoted to coaching, one-on-ones, and planning. He typically focuses on one major topic or decision per day.

A man skilled at prioritizing, Ek is always available for ad hoc meetings but less available for social calls in his personal life. (Image: Reuters)

According to Entrepreneur, he rarely schedules more than three or four meetings, and keeps his calendar deliberately open so he can be available to his team on an ad hoc basis.

His approach to time is ruthless in its selectivity. He has said, per Fast Company, that if he is in the zone and a meeting or call comes up, he will simply block it out. Social calls do not make the cut. Only what genuinely moves the needle does.

The other camp: CEOs who own the pre-dawn hours

Not every leader agrees with this approach, and the contrast is worth examining. Apple’s Tim Cook has spoken publicly about waking at around 4 AM to review customer emails before heading to the gym by 5 AM, per reporting by Entrepreneur and Fortune. “The morning is yours. The early morning is yours,” he told the Australian Financial Review in 2021.

On a January 2025 episode of the podcast Table Manners, Cook explained his reasoning, per Fortune: “As the day starts to unfold, it becomes less predictable, and by the end of the day, all these things can happen to commandeer your time and intention and energy.”

Clinical psychologist Supatra Tovar, quoted in the same Fortune piece, noted that Cook’s rigid early schedule “likely minimises decision fatigue, allowing him to conserve mental energy for high-stakes decisions.”

The irony is that both camps are chasing identical outcomes. Ek and Bezos build their mental edge through rest, movement, and gradual warming up. Cook builds his through early control and consistency. The alarm times could not be more different. The underlying logic is the same.

The fortune built on balance

It is worth noting what Ek’s routine says about his relationship with money and work more broadly. Per Music Business Worldwide, he has not drawn a traditional base salary from Spotify since 2017, instead tying his compensation to the company’s growth.

Daniel Ek is one of the richest men in the world with a personal net worth estimated at approximately $9.6–10.3 billion. (Image: AFP)

According to Bloomberg’s Billionaires Index and Forbes, his fortune is estimated at approximately $9.6–10.3 billion. The majority of his wealth is held through DGE Investments, his personal holding company, and is almost entirely derived from his Spotify equity.

Since mid-2023, he has cashed out over $750 million (with some reports placing the total higher) in Spotify shares through systematic sales, while retaining roughly a 14–16% ownership stake carrying significant voting power (around 29–31%), per recent Spotify filings. A man who does not start work until 10:30 AM built (and continues to shape) a company worth over $100 billion.