Meghalaya doesn’t ease you in gently. You land in Guwahati, take a three-hour drive through thickening forest and rising mist, and by the time you reach Shillong, something has already shifted.

The air is cooler, the pace is slower, and the city that greets you — with its rock music obsession, its café-lined streets, its gorgeous churches and cloud-soaked waterfalls — looks nothing like the rest of India you left behind.

For first-timers, the planning can feel overwhelming. Meghalaya is compact but layered — a state where a single road leads to a living root bridge, a waterfall almost as tall as the Eiffel tower, and a river so clear that boats appear to float on air.

Four days is enough to cover the essentials without rushing, provided you know where to go, where to sleep, and what to spend. This guide, built on local knowledge and on-the-ground advice from people who live and work here, gives you exactly that.

What does a Meghalaya trip actually cost?

Less than you’d expect. A solo traveller covering the four-day circuit on a budget — shared transport, homestays or budget guesthouses, local dhabas — can do it comfortably from around Rs 12,000 onwards, flights not included. Travel as a group of four and the economics shift further in your favour: split across a sedan or SUV, with comfortable mid-range stays and proper sit-down meals, the per-head cost comes down to around Rs 18,000. For four days of waterfalls, root bridges, a river that doesn’t look real, and a city unlike anywhere else in India — that’s good value by any measure.

The single biggest variable is transport. Shared sumos and local buses keep costs low for solo travellers willing to work around fixed schedules; a private cab gives you flexibility and, split four ways, costs little more. Accommodation follows the same logic — Meghalaya has excellent homestays at every price point, and the mid-range options in Shillong and Cherrapunji punch well above what the same money gets you in Goa or Himachal.

Day 0: How to get into Shillong

For most travellers, the journey to Shillong begins not in Meghalaya, but in Guwahati — the nearest major airport and the northeastern gateway that handles the bulk of incoming flights. As per SkyScanner, one-way fares from Delhi to Guwahati on budget carriers like IndiGo and Akasa Air start from around Rs 8,000 and can go upwards of Rs 21,000 depending on how far in advance you book.

Meghalaya has seen a spike in tourism in recent years owing to viral social posts and a robust music scene. (Image: Instagram)

From Mumbai, one-way tickets start at approximately Rs 7,400, and from Chennai, fares begin around Rs 7,500. Kolkata is the most affordable jumping-off point, with tickets ranging between Rs 5,000 and Rs 8,000 — and given that Kolkata is only a short flight away, it’s worth building a brief layover there if you’re coming from a southern city.

As a general rule, booking at least two to three weeks in advance on weekdays — Tuesdays and Wednesdays tend to be the sweet spot — gets you significantly better fares.

There is a small airport in Shillong itself — Barapani Airport (SHL), located about 30 km from the city centre in Umroi. Shillong currently receives direct domestic flights from Kolkata and Imphal via IndiGo, and from New Delhi via SpiceJet, making it a viable option if you’re flying in from those cities and want to skip the road entirely.

That said, the airport is a small facility and flight frequency is limited, so most travellers will find it more practical and affordable to fly into Guwahati and cover the final 100 km by road.

Once you land at Guwahati, the overland stretch to the capital is where your trip effectively begins. According to Bah Diengdoh, a local taxi driver who has been making the airport-to-Shillong run for years, the options are straightforward once you know what to ask for.

Prepaid and private taxi counters operate just outside the arrival lounge at Guwahati airport; a standard sedan from the airport to Shillong will cost around Rs 3,000 for a full cab. If you’re travelling solo or want to split costs, shared Tata Sumo SUVs, and the ten-seater Mahindra Bolero and Scorpio vehicles that serve as the region’s workhorse transport, charging Rs 300 per head, or Rs 3,000 if you want to reserve the whole vehicle.

For city-to-city travel outside the airport run, as per Bah Diengdoh, regular point-to-point taxis charge Rs 2,000 for a full cab or Rs 500 per head for a shared seat. He also flags a useful tip for those arriving by train: registered taxi stands outside Guwahati’s Paltan Bazaar railway station offer the same services, and sticking to the registered stands — clearly marked and easier to negotiate with — is strongly advisable over the unregistered operators who hover nearby.

Mrs. Sherly Pradeep, owner of Northeast Dreamz — a Shillong-based travel company that curates bespoke, immersive journeys across Meghalaya, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim — recommends taking an early morning flight so you land in Guwahati with enough of the day ahead of you.

The drive to Shillong needn’t be a blur — on the way, she suggests stopping at Umiam Lake, the vast reservoir that sits roughly 15 km outside the city, where boating facilities are available for a quick excursion on the water. There are several roadside stops along the NH6 as well, ideal for stretching your legs, grabbing a hot meal, and getting your first taste of northeastern hospitality before you’ve even reached the city.

Day 1: Getting your bearings in the city

Your first day belongs to Shillong itself. The city is compact and walkable in parts, so resist the urge to pile on activities and instead let yourself absorb its rhythm.

Start at Ward’s Lake, a horseshoe-shaped garden lake in the heart of the city. Mornings here are unhurried; locals can be seen walking the perimeter as a part of their routines, paddleboats drift across the water as do geese, the surrounding gardens are impeccably kept and the glasshouse is one worth seeing. It’s a gentle way to ease into Shillong time.

From there, make your way to Police Bazaar, the city’s bustling commercial hub. Grab breakfast at one of the local joints — try jadoh, a fragrant Khasi rice-and-meat dish that is as comforting as it sounds. Browse the stalls, pick up some Meghalaya honey or dried mushrooms, and soak up the energy of the place.

The afternoon is well spent at two of Shillong’s most quietly affecting landmarks. All Saints Cathedral, a century-old Gothic church that looks faintly incongruous and entirely at home at once, is worth a short visit for its architecture and its stillness.

A short distance away, the Cathedral of Mary Help of Christians carries a similar colonial-era gravitas — both churches sit on elevated ground and offer views of the surrounding hills that few postcards bother to capture.

Cathedral of Mary Help of Christians is one of the most prominent structures in the city. (Image: Instagram)

By early evening, head to Laitumkhrah, Shillong’s trendiest neighbourhood — a stretch of pubs, the iconic market, restaurants and some of the city’s best cafés. Your first stop should be Café Shillong, owned by Lou Majaw, the legendary local musician who has spent decades keeping the Bob Dylan flame alive in northeast India.

The café has become something of a pilgrimage spot — Rajkumar Rao, Ahan Pandey, Mohit Suri and several others have all passed through — and live music nights here are frequent enough that you’d be unlucky to land on a quiet evening.

The rock culture running through the city is genuine and long-standing: Shillong has produced some of India’s finest guitarists, and the music spills out of venues and rehearsal rooms with no particular fanfare.

If you want to carry the evening further, make your way back toward Police Bazaar and end the night at The Evening Club — one of Shillong’s most reliable spots for live performances and a proper drink, and the kind of place that makes a late Monday feel like a Friday.

Day 2: Waterfalls, caves and the living root bridges

Leave early. The day is long and the road south to Cherrapunji (Sohra) — about 55 km from Shillong — is one of the most dramatic drives in the country, dropping off the plateau into a vast bowl of valleys and clouds. Your first stop en route is Elephant Falls, a three-tier waterfall just outside the city that makes for a gentle warm-up before the larger spectacles ahead.

In Cherrapunji, the centrepiece is Nohkalikai Falls — at over 300 metres, it is the tallest plunge waterfall in India, and at full flow the roar of it carries well before you see it.

The Seven Sisters Falls are lush during the monsoon. (Image: Instagram)

Nearby, the Seven Sisters Falls viewpoint offers a panoramic sweep of multiple cascades tumbling down the same escarpment simultaneously, a sight that is genuinely difficult to photograph and impossible to forget.

For those who want to go underground, the Mawsmai Cave is the most accessible option — a short, atmospheric limestone passage that most fitness levels can manage comfortably. A lesser-visited but equally rewarding alternative is the Garden of Caves (locally known as Ka Bri Ki Synrang), a group of natural rock structures near Laitmawsiang village, about 6–7 km from Cherrapunji town, spread across moss-covered pathways, hidden waterfalls, and natural stone corridors.

Among the highlights are Ka Synrang Syiem, a cave illuminated by shafts of golden sunlight, and Sum Syiem, a curtain-like cascade tucked within the forest. One to two hours is sufficient to cover the walking trails, and entry is nominal. It remains far less crowded than the root bridges or the more popular cave circuits — a quality that, in Meghalaya, is itself a recommendation.

According to Mrs. Sherly Pradeep, the Cherrapunji circuit is also where some of Meghalaya’s most celebrated living root bridges are best accessed. The Umshiang Double Decker Root Bridge near Nongriat village is the most famous — grown over centuries from the aerial roots of rubber fig trees, trained across a river by Khasi communities, and requiring a steep 3,500-step descent to reach.

The single-span bridges at Riwai and Nongthymmai are less visited and just as extraordinary up close. For those who want to extend their time here, she recommends staying overnight at Saimika Resort or Jiva Resort in the Cherrapunji area — both properties are set against the valley and rain-soaked hills, and the experience of waking up inside the clouds is, as per Mrs. Pradeep, something no day-tripper ever quite gets.

Wari Chora: The hidden canyon that few visit and leave with life-long memories. (Image: Instagram)

And for travellers who can’t manage the root bridge descent — whether due to age, fitness, or a bad knee — she has an alternative up her sleeve: Wari Chora, a little-known boating experience tucked away in Cherrapunji that very few itineraries bother to include. “People who do not want to walk to see the caves, people who have a knee problem — we send them to Wari Chora. So they have a good time,” she says. It’s a reminder that Meghalaya, in the right hands, has something for everyone.

Day 3: Mawlynnong, Dawki and Krang Suri via Jowai

This is the longest day in terms of distance, and the most varied in terms of what you’ll see — plan to be on the road by 7am.

Begin at Mawlynnong, the village celebrated as one of the cleanest in Asia. The pride residents take in it is immediately visible — swept pathways, bamboo dustbins, flowering gardens maintained with collective care. Climb the bamboo sky-walk for a canopy-level view of the valley stretching toward Bangladesh, then walk to the nearby Riwai root bridge if you skipped it on Day 2.

The living root bridge near Mawlynnong. (Image: Instagram)

From Mawlynnong, head to Dawki on the Bangladesh border, where the Umngot River runs over a pale riverbed with such clarity that boats appear to float on air. This is the image that went viral and brought a wave of new visitors to Meghalaya — in person, it is every bit as surreal as the photographs suggest. Boating on the Umngot is the obvious activity here; negotiate a rate at the ghat and take your time.

Boating on the Umngot river is a necessary and unforgettable experience for first timers. (Image source: Instagram)

The return route via Jowai takes you through the Jaintia Hills, a quieter and less-touristed stretch of Meghalaya’s landscape. En route, stop at Krang Suri Falls — a tiered waterfall with a striking turquoise pool at its base, surrounded by jungle.

It is one of the most beautiful swimming spots in the state, and on a weekday you may find it nearly to yourself. End the day with a meal in Jowai town before the drive back up to Shillong — the town’s modest dhabas and local eateries are a good reminder that the best food in Meghalaya rarely comes with a menu.

Day 4: The final day

Save your final day for the quieter, more contemplative corners of the plateau — and one stop that consistently surprises first-timers.

Start at Mawphlang Sacred Forest, about 25 km from the city. This ancient grove has been protected by the local Khasi community for centuries under traditional law — nothing may be removed, not even a fallen leaf. A guided tour is mandatory and costs Rs 400 per head; the guides are typically from the village itself and their knowledge of the forest’s ecology and spiritual significance is worth every rupee.

Walking through Mawphlang is one of the stranger and more moving experiences Meghalaya offers.

From there, drive to Laitlum Canyons, a vast grassy plateau that drops sharply into layered green valleys below. It is one of Shillong’s most spectacular viewpoints and, unlike Shillong Peak, remains relatively unhurried. Take your time here.

A majestic view of the Laitlum Canyons. (Image: Instagram)

Back in the city for your final afternoon, Don Bosco Museum is worth the visit — seven floors of immersive exhibits on the culture, history, and tribal heritage of northeast India, with a glass skywalk at the top offering aerial views of the city. It’s the kind of museum that recalibrates everything you saw over the past four days and sends you home with better questions than you arrived with.

End where the trip began in spirit: back in Laitumkhrah for a long, unhurried farewell dinner. This is the neighbourhood’s best showing — by your last evening, you’ll have earned it.

Rynsan, which earned a place on the Condé Nast Traveller x District Top Restaurant Awards 2025 list of India’s Top 50 Restaurants, is the most decorated option and worth booking ahead.

For a relaxed dine-in that hits the right notes on both food and atmosphere, Yeastern — also in Laitumkhrah — is a strong choice and a local favourite. For the best pan-Asian food in the city, Déjà Vu is the go-to sit-down choice — thoughtfully put together and consistently good.

If you’d rather eat some of the best and most affordable Korean and continental Asian cuisine, Kynjai Cloud Kitchen delivers and is worth having on hand from the moment you arrive — it is also worth noting that Kynjai also has an in-house winery so ask to taste their brews, prepared from local fruits.

Order early, sleep well, and leave Shillong with a full stomach and an overdue return date already forming in the back of your mind.

When to go and what to watch for

Mrs. Sherly Pradeep is unequivocal on timing. “If you see August to January, that is the peak season,” she says — and the range covers a surprising variety of experiences. The monsoon months (August–September) bring the waterfalls to full, thundering life — Nohkalikai in full flow is a genuinely different experience from the same spot in March.

October and November usher in the Cherry Blossom season, when the hills around Shillong flush pink and the city takes on a briefly Japanese quality that stops returning visitors in their tracks.

December is perhaps the most festive month — Christmas in Shillong is a serious affair, with carol-singing, decorated churches, Christmas markets, and a warmth in the streets that the cold only amplifies.

If you are planning to visit the Laitlum Canyons, try visiting it early in the morning — the sunrise is particularly spectacular and worth getting up for even while the night sky still reigns supreme.

One concern that Mrs. Pradeep hears repeatedly from first-timers — particularly vegetarian travellers — is about food. Her answer is straightforward: “There is a myth that in Meghalaya you don’t get veg food. But now everywhere you can see hotels writing ‘veg food, veg food.’ Things have changed.”

Book accommodation early if you’re visiting between October and January — the word is out, and Shillong fills up quickly.