Gordon Ramsay net worth: One of the most widely recognised celebrity gourmet chefs in the world, Gordon Ramsay has a rather unapologetic image. From cursing out at contestants as a Master Chef judge to opening up about his troubled childhood, he has come a long way. Speaking about it on his latest Netflix series, ‘Being Gordon Ramsay’, he shared many teary-eyed moments as he shared the struggles of living with an alcoholic father, who was deeply in debt. Along with this, a tormented teen mother who lived in a rented home till she was 40.

While things didn’t come easy to Ramsay, he revealed in the six-part docuseries that after his 30-year career, he wasn’t ‘ready to retire’. On his way to open a five-restaurant and culinary school complex in London’s Bishopgate skyscraper, Ramsay plans on expanding his $220 million empire, according to Hello!, even further.

According to similar reports, the celebrity chef earns a substantial portion of his income from his media appearances and restaurants. With a business valued at $67 million, Gordon’s restaurant group recorded revenues exceeding $100 million in 2022, despite recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ramsay’s troubled childhood

Ramsay’s father was an aspiring musician, but with a failed career. After earning just £60-70 a night at bars and pubs, he would disappear for days. This only led the debt collectors and others knocking at Ramsay’s mother’s door, hounding her to pay what her husband owed.

Apart from being an absent father, Ramsay recalled his culinary crimes, of mixing red wine with Sprite. However, his childhood would have been better if that were his father’s only ill deed. “I don’t know if he was interested in what I did…I never got to cook for him,” Ramsay recalled.

“Maybe that’s a good thing. I think things happened for a reason, and him not being sat at the table getting looked after and spoiled in my restaurant, I don’t know if he could handle that, if I’m honest,” the millionaire chef continued in his Netflix series.

When Ramsay won his first Michelin Star

With a career spanning three decades, Gordon Ramsay won his first Micheline Star years ago. However, that wasn’t important as his mother was still living in a house she could barely afford. He told his wife, Tana, that he was ’embarrassed’ about her living situation. It was then that he bought her a three-bedroom bungalow. “That, for me, was more important than winning my first Michelin Star because mom always spoke about owning her own house,” recalling how she was 19 when she had Ramsay.

Turning 60 later this year, Ramsay has a huge and loving family now. With wife Tana, he shares six children. Eldest Megan, her siblings are fraternal twins Holly and Jack, with Tilly, Oscar, and Jesse. However, Ramsay regrets being a silent father, especially for his elder kids. “I want to be the father to my family that I never grew up with,” he opened up and shared that he is the opposite of what he grew up with and faced.